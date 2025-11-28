Preview/Lines #25: Something Good Happened in 6-0 Loss?

Something good happened in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday?

“I thought our power play, besides scoring, had some really good looks,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I thought they did some good things actually, we’ll go back and look at it, but maybe a step in the right direction.”

The numbers support what Warsofsky saw. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks set a season-high with 22 5-on-4 shot attempts, six more than their previous high. It was also their highest 5-on-4 shot attempt rate for a game this season with more than three 5-on-4 minutes.

So despite going 0-for-4 on the PP in Denver, Warsofsky was still pleased with what he saw two days later.

“I liked our attack mentality,” Warsofsky said. “We were moving pucks. Weren’t forcing things.”

The Sharks will actually make a probable change on the power play today against the Vancouver Canucks, adding John Klingberg back into the line-up, but best guess, Klingberg goes to PP2 instead of replacing Dmitry Orlov on PP1.

San Jose Sharks (11-10-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Vincent Iorio and Klingberg will come in for Vincent Desharnais and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Warosfsky declined to answer if Klingberg would be going back on the Sharks’ power play or if Iorio would go to the PK.

Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Gaudette

Kurashev-Dellandrea-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Iorio-Dickinson

Askarov

Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2)

This is how Vancouver lined up for Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks:

Possible changes today? We’ll know more in warm-ups.

At #canucks skate, it appears Sasson has taken Raty’s spot between O’Connor and Sherwood. Reichel middle of 4th line. Raty odd man out. — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) November 27, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.