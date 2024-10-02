Sharks Waive Two Vets, Send Another to Barracuda in Roster Cuts

The San Jose Sharks have reduced their roster even more, cutting three veterans.

The Sharks announced that they were assigning Colin White, signed to the San Jose Barracuda, to their AHL training camp.

They also waived Andrew Poturalski and Scott Sabourin, both signed to the San Jose Sharks, with the intention of sending them to Barracuda camp.

None of these transactions were surprising, and all three veterans should provide a big boost to the Cuda’s hopes to make the playoffs this season.

Poturalski and White could the Barracuda’s top-two centermen, and Sabourin is a proven AHL power forward.

These three moves also put the San Jose Sharks 23-man opening night roster in some clearer focus.

At the moment, the Sharks have just 34 players on their roster, 20 forwards, 11 defensemen, and three goalies. See the full roster here.

We can safely rule out injured forwards Thomas Bordeleau, Igor Chernyshov, and Logan Couture, and injured defenseman Lucas Carlsson from the Sharks’ Oct. 10 tilt against the St. Louis Blues.

This leaves 17 forwards, Ethan Cardwell, Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Danil Gushchin, Klim Kostin, Luke Kunin, Givani Smith, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, and Fabian Zetterlund competing for an estimated 13-14 forward spots.

This leaves 10 defensemen, Matt Benning, Luca Cagnoni, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Jan Rutta, Jack Thompson, Henry Thrun, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and Jake Walman competing for an estimated 7-8 blueline spots.

This leaves three goalies, Yaroslav Askarov, Mackenzie Blackwood, and Vitek Vanecek with two goaltending spots.

Celebrini, Mukhamadullin, Vlasic, and Askarov are all out with day-to-day injuries.