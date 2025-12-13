Sharks Come Back From 5-1, Win in OT! Smith & Kurashev Injured

PITTSBURGH — The San Jose Sharks close their road trip with a visit to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Toffoli (twice), Macklin Celebrini, John Klingberg (twice), and William Eklund scored, and the Sharks win 6-5 in OT!

Period 1

3 in: Askarov in the game, huge save on Novak breakaway. Looks like Dickinson pinched when maybe he shouldn’t have, there was no F3 support for him, so it was a 2-on-1 for Iorio to contend with.

6 in: Silovs answers with a couple saves on Smith, last one was beaut Dickinson to Celebrini to Smith exchange, fast fast fast, which Dickinson promises to be a part of a lot over his career. Celebrini’s got a step tonight so far.

10 in: Lots of oohs and ahhs from road crowd as Celebrini and Smith wheel around in O-zone. They know good hockey here.

Toffoli goal: Good call by the vet to throw a long blueline bomb on Silovs. Fluttered a little, but maybe Silovs didn’t expect it.

Crosby goal: Off Celebrini penalty. Crosby says it’s not your time yet.

7 left: Celebrini misses pass to Smith, maybe he should just shoot there? Warsofsky has said sometimes the two play like it’s only them on the ice. Rust follows at other end by just shaking Leddy off, beating him to the net and trying to stuff it in on Askarov. Leddy’s not a blueline-to-blueline speedster, his skating rep is edgework, not sure if that’s where you see some key decline. He’s still game and smart, but got beat there.

6 left: That’s another one of those Smith-to-Celebrini hope passes, on entry, misses, turnover, Smith takes a not-great penalty at the other end.

3 left: Pens PP had San Jose Sharks top PK out there for full two minutes, highlighted by a crossbar and Askarov stoning Crosby dead in slot. But then, Rakell low-to-high pass misses as Smith comes out of the box, huge Silovs save on breakaway.

1 left: Period ends with a Pens’ 2-on-1. Sharks definitely getting to loose there after a solid start.

Period 2

McGroarty goal: Great shot, but I think Askarov has to stop that. He looks up after, seems to know.

1 in: Dickinson hard stretch pass deflected, but to the right person, Skinner. But 2-on-1, Skinner opts to pass to Dellandrea, deflected.

Leddy penalty: Leddy beat there by Dewar. Rough game for him tonight, I think.

3 in: Good hard rebound kickout by Askarov on I think Rakell PP one-timer. Contrast to the soft rebound on Crosby goal. Sharks need to stop passing up shots after this, Pens 15-7 shots now.

6 in: Great response shift from the San Jose Sharks, Goodrow creates his own breakaway, blows by Graves with self-pass. Then Orlov shows his cool with the puck up top, rim pass to him hits broken stick, he calmly sorts it out with Pen hurtling toward him. That’s quietly impressive. Good basic hockey, cycle, generate shots. Obviously, something that the other lines need more of.

7 in: Wennberg line follows with quality forecheck. Can they build on this?

Kurashev not on the Sharks bench now — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 13, 2025

Hayes goal: Guess not. Breakdown as Gaudette misses puck, leaving Leddy on a 2-on-1 island. Reaves tries to rotate, but too late. Leddy doesn’t stop the pass though, which probably should be his emphasis? Leave shot to your goalie? All-around ugly, however you slice it.

7 left: Celebrini centering fourth line as Gaudette moves up for Kurashev.

Askarov goes to bench during TV timeout, but it looks like he's fine. What's not fine is #SJSharks play after first 10 or so minutes, they've been outshot 26-7 since Toffoli goal — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 13, 2025

4 left: Good defensive position by Graf, counterattack toward Askarov, Graf takes open man, then mans the slot as his defense try to kill playbo n wall. Graf’s got the centering pass.

Orlov penalty: Off San Jose Sharks’ DZ faceoff wib, Orlov forces a pass to Celebrini, intercepted. Then he takes a penalty. Huge kill here, not counting on Sharks to come back from a three-goal deficit.

Rust goal: Askarov heroic on this PK, but Wennberg lost his stick, and Penguins just kept coming. This is a disappointing way to play your last game of the road trip.

Off draw with seven secs left, Eklund has a little space…and just loses it. Sharks have just lost their feel this period, outshot 23-6.

Period 3

Skinner with Celebrini-Smith, Eklund back with Wennberg-Toffoli, Gaudette with Dellandrea-Graf, as San Jose Sharks cover for Kurashev departing game.

2 in: Graves’s mobility really compromised, Skinner beats him, Graves tugs on his jersey. Sharks need to score here.

Mantha goal: No answers for Sharks PK tonight. Mantha just too big and strong in front of net.

Klingberg goal: He’s got six goals, rest of Sharks’ defense has combined for four?

Eklund goal: Sharks showing a heartbeat, crashing the net. Needed more of that early.

Celebrini goal: Rust hits an ENG post…and Celebrini breaks his not ENG goalless streak! Last non-ENG goal was 11/23.

Toffoli goal: Wow!

OT

Wennberg-Celebrini-Klingberg to start