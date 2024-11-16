Down 3, Sharks Come Back, Lose in Shootout to Pens

PITTSBURGH — The San Jose Sharks visit PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Toffoli scored (twice) and so did Mikael Granlund, but the Sharks lost in the shootout 4-3 after a stirring comeback.

Period 1

Rust goal: That looks like a bad decision by Ceci to chase Rust there, plain and simple. Surprising from a veteran d-man, too eager. Well, that’s not an auspicious start for the Celebrini-Smith line, though I don’t really put that one on them.

2 in: Clever Walman exit pass between the legs, behind the back springs a Sharks’ 3-on-2.

3 in: Celebrini tries to hit Smith a couple times with passes, misses. Misses, but nice sneak peek of San Jose Sharks’ future.

4 in: Good solo effort by Dellandrea to shake Karlsson, then power his way for a couple chances. In a perfect world, the Sharks have formed three dangerous lines with their line-up tonight. We’ll see if it comes to fruition.

Malkin disallowed goal: Great effort by Kostin to almost even it up defensively. Looks like Liljegren makes an ill-advised pinch, wasn’t even close to the puck, that left Thrun 2-on-1.

#TheFutureIsTeal All-Stars are Nick Gialdini and Cody Ward, they get another challenge right. Offsides — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2024

Puljujarvi goal: But the San Jose Sharks waste the gift. Off the DZ draw, looks like Liljegren gets tied up with Poulin, can’t get to Ferraro pass. Then someone loses Puljujarvi in front, between Liljegren and Wennberg, someone’s got to grab him, I think.

The Penguins are not a strong defensive team, so the Sharks can come back, but they keep shooting themselves in the foot.

Karlsson is down after Dellandrea finishes his check. Karlsson pops up by himself, but goes straight into locker room. Favoring right side? Was going to say, not because he injured a player, but Dellandrea has good energy tonight. Like how he’s going, he’s skating hungry.

10 left: Impressive Celebrini-Smith shift there! They feed each other with beaut passes and chances, control the puck like it’s a power play.

7 left: Dellandrea stick turns it over for the Sharks to pounce on. Best Sharks player so far.

6 left: Great pressure by Grundstrom, blocks point shot, then takes it in NZ, and sets up Kostin for a 3-on-2 Grade-A, but what a save from Nedeljkovic. Keep that up, you’re going to come back. Feel like Kostin has played with purpose tonight, like.

5 left: Pens bouncing off Kostin in slot on attack. Reason why there were high hopes for him to start season.

Walman-Wennberg-Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund is first Sharks PP unit out. Then Liljegren-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Goodrow on power play.

San Jose Sharks down 2-0, but it doesn’t feel like it. Game feels close. 5-on-5, Natural Stat Trick does have Pens up 6-4 High-Danger. Will obviously need to execute more sharply in the next period.

Period 2

Blackwood has taken over for Vanecek. Vanecek is questionable to return.

1 in: 6-foot-5 St. Ivany erases Eklund, who tries to attack him head on.

3 in: Watching Smith a bit there, he competes with the much-bigger O’Connor there, does an OK job in battle, which is a sign of progress. Gotta watch again.

Crosby goal: Karlsson with a Karlsson move on Kostin high. Kostin isn’t the first guy beat like that by EK65. Karlsson sinks down, Crosby now at the point, and he snaps 599 in. Off a Shark?

7 in: Nice battle win by Walman over Beauvillier, but the Pens forward gets his revenge, taking the puck from Granlund sneaking down.

10 in: Nice entry by Wennberg and Toffoli cranks it. I feel like Toffoli getting chances, they should start going in soon.

San Jose Sharks, however, haven’t come into this period with a lot of energy, they need something to happen on this power play.

Toffoli goal: Whoa! Celebrini entry, pulls in two Pens, his pass deflects off a Pen in slot, but Smith takes advantage of scrambling PK, gorgeous pass through two Pens, Toffoli isn’t missing there.

The official rule states: "An assist is awarded to the player or players (maximum of two) who touched the puck prior to the goal, provided no defender plays or possesses the puck in between." So there's gray area. You can argue the Pens player played it, certainly didn't… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 17, 2024

Smith fake shots another goalie too for his assist. Nice to see that part of his bag translate quickly.

5 left: Rutta does a nice job to eliminate Karlsson, then gets a good chance, missing the net, but on counterattack (I think Zetterlund was too aggressive there, should’ve played defensive on that 50-50), Rutta trips Rust.

Re-watching, yeah, bad read by Zetterlund, I think. Fans will blame Rutta, but he was the only man back, without the trip, Rust beats him for in-tight breakaway (Walman had pinched, Zetterlund was covering). I think that was a “good” penalty. Obviously, Rutta’s mobility an issue there, but not badly played there by him.

2 left: Whoa Celebrini just tried a hard backhand pass from right point to Toffoli on left side of net front. Don’t see that one often, not a backhand at least. Easily intercepted, not enough mustard. I would say ill-advised, but yes, you want Mack to try stuff. “Don’t want to take stick out of his hand” and all that. But at least, that was an interesting pass. Haven’t seen that attempted much.

Period 3

Rakell post: Not sure who was covering, I think, Pettersson point shot high. Crosby razzle-dazzles Ferraro, but I actually think Mario plays it competently.

3 in: Grundstrom with a determined effort to keep it in, I still wonder how he’d look higher up in the line-up. In camp, I thought he might get first look for a grinder guy who gets promoted to Celebrini-Toffoli line.

Granlund goal: Great work by Granlund to collect a deflected Zetterlund pass and place it into the net. Not their best game tonight, but skill just needs one chance. Watching the replay…whoa, disgraceful effort by the Pens on the backcheck, Granlund just blows by them. Scorekeepers are being harsh, Zetterlund doesn’t get an assist either at first.

Toffoli goal: Dellandrea has been on fire tonight, winning pucks, rips it from St. Ivany.

8 left: Back-to-back brilliant saves from Blackwood, first on Puljujarvi, he gets lost in coverage, Pens have been doing that. Then Rakell one-timer. San Jose Sharks need to pick it up.

5 left: Great battle win, Celebrini on Crosby. That’s a moment that I think Mack will treasure a little.

4 left: I like Eklund there, just go for bad angle shot, hope for rebound, get OZ faceoff. Don’t always need the east-west pass.

3 left: Nice exit pass by Celebrini to Dellandrea, small play but so much skill and important, than Dellandrea just grinds, great shift to create chances. No joke, Ty has been amazing tonight. He’s abused Karlsson, frankly.

OT

Smith-Celebrini jump out on second OT shift. Celebrini just erased O’Conner defensively. Might be Mack’s best defensive game so far. At least the battle is up.

3 left: Wonder if Blackwood is aware that Crosby going for 600? What a save there.

Then with seconds left, glove on Crosby backhand.