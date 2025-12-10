Askarov Sick, Sharks Lethargic in 4-1 Loss to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks visit Xfinity Mobile Arena to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Collin Graf scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

Yaroslav Askarov is ill, so hydrogeologist Justin Kowalkoski is the back-up tonight.

5 in: Gaudette post, but don’t like the San Jose Sharks’ start. Sloppy, not on time. Looks like Klingberg got caught down low, Michkov cheating almost had a breakaway. Klingberg did get back to influence Michkov’s shot, Nedeljkovic came up with the save. Flyers 6-0 shots.

7 in: Celebrini just put a Flyers point shot rebound into Nedeljkovic to relieve pressure. Sharks a step behind so far. Sign of the times so far. Flyers 8-0 shots.

9 in: Flyers finding soft spots at will in O-zone so far, Nedeljkovic has been literal last line of defense with an EBUG in the wings.

Just sloppy: Smith gives it to Toffoli with speed through center ice, no problem, but Toffoli loses it right there. Wasn’t a suicide pass, Toffoli just had to make a play. No one is right now. Earlier, Liljegren led a 3-on-3, lost it right on entry.

10 in: Soft non-clear by Liljegren on Michkov forecheck. Doesn’t get out, another turnover.

Graf goal:Sharks were down 10-0 shots, 10 minutes in, but one play, Smith to Klingberg to Graf has Sharks up 1-0. Starts with unusual play, Orlov stretch pass to a stationary Celebrini, who dumps it to Smith with speed. You don’t see a stationary Celebrini making plays often, not his game so far in the NHL, but it’s a good change-up. Smith goes wide from behind net, widens the defense with a perfect cross-slot pass to Klingberg. Defense doesn’t pick up Graf by himself, but Klingberg sees him. Really lovely puck movement all around.

5 left: Chaotic shift. First, Celebrini doing his best Magic Johnson impression, Graf steals it in NZ, gives it to Smith, who drops it off to Celebrini. Celebrini skates away from middle lane, drawing attention from Dickinson creeping down, who blasts it, looks deflected. But then off draw, Flyers 2-on-1, Dickinson jumps up on Cates in NZ, who drops it to Brink. Flyers have been running, successfully, a lot of feints like this tonight, showing one Flyer, getting a Shark to bite, then giving it to the open man. Sharks falling for it every time like Wile E. Coyote.

2 left: Nedeljkovic huge side-to-side PP save on Zegras.

Dvorak goal: That hurts. Just out of the PK, Ned doing such a good job, like every Shark tonight, Dickinson overreacts to puck, the lob pass, he misses it, instead of paying attention to man, Dvorak, who’s free. Maybe I’m being tough on Dickinson? I certainly get human nature is react to the puck. Easy for me to say play the man, not the puck.

San Jose Sharks should be down at least 3-1, thank Ned. But frankly, they should be up 1-o, but they got what they deserve. Philly 16-3 shots. Hopefully, Warsofsky reading them the riot act.

Period 2

1 in: Zegras is a player who it looks like I was wrong about, he looks so much more confident in Philly than those last days in Anaheim. I didn’t think he’d turn it around.

2 in: A little bit of what Celebrini is good and needs work on defensively: He overcommits on point, Flyers d-man slides by him. But competing with Cates for puck along wall, simply erases him, takes it, with relative ease.

Grundstrom goal: The former San Jose Sharks winger in front, re-directs it. Good for him. I thought he was a better player than he showed last year.

6 in: Toffoli comes flying in, gets puck in. He looks like he’s had a little more juice skating recently.

8 in: Dellandrea line forechecks with some effectiveness, leading to a pop-up puck for Vladar to stop. Need more of that.

Gorgeous exit by Celebrini, back turned, feinted one way, and when Flyer forechecker bit, went the other way.

8 left: Ostapchuk just made, I think, Juulsen’s life hell there on the forecheck. Have liked him again tonight. After a frankly embarrassing first period, Sharks have played Flyers pretty evenly in the second. Gotta keep going.

4 left: Really strong Celebrini line shift, overall, Graf almost slid a rush chance by Vladar.

1 left: Dellandrea Grade-A off Kurashev centering pass. Another Vladar save.

Cates goal: Oh man, another painful way to end a period. 11 seconds left, Sharks had been coming on, good shot but Ned will want that back. Just a kick, Flyers come up 200 feet, maybe Klingberg (playing the puck first on cross-slot pass) rotates slow on Cates.

Period 3

1 in: Persistent forecheck by Eklund, doesn’t win puck, but stalls out Flyers exit.

6 in: Celebrini just rips it from Grebenkin on backcheck, but doesn’t lead anywhere.

7 in: Wennberg gorgeous exit, skated it out from behind net, left Zegras in the dust. Alex one of the few Sharks that I think on his game tonight.

9 left: Toffoli deflected pass might have hit Dvorak high as he was changing. He appears OK.

Michkov penalty: Here’s the spot for the San Jose Sharks.

6 left: Tough night for Liljegren, in sofar as passes just not connecting.

5 left: Good, active shift for Dickinson, a couple shots, almost hit Kurashev in the slot for a gimme.