Sharks Come Back on Flyers, But Lose 4-3 in Shootout

PHILADELPHIA — The San Jose Sharks visit Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jack Thompson and Mikael Granlund and Barclay Goodrow scored, but the Sharks lost in the shootout.

Period 1

Johnson goal: Smith’s first shift as wing doesn’t go great. Looks like he’s gets a step behind on backcheck, doesn’t get into passing lane. He was cheating a little offensively, I think, by the time he figured it out, he was behind the play.

Givani Smith 10-9 Johnson: Not much of a scrap. Don’t see that everyday. Erik Johnson scores a goal, then next shift, gets into a fight.

3 in: Decent possession from the Lund Line. San Jose Sharks need to keep it up, just a goal down.

Will Smith almost hits Goodrow through multiple waves for a gorgeous stretch pass. Puck skips.

4 in: Celebrini first in on forecheck, bowls over Andrae.

6 in: Liljegren under pressure doesn’t make the exit pass. Sharks hemmed in. Don’t like. Leads to three straight Flyers’ rush chances, Vanecek comes up big.

Eklund, for a good 15 seconds, was signaling too many men on the ice. Couldn’t believe it took so long to get called. Slamming his stick afterwards, should watch out, that could get you called.

Liljegren-Celebrini-Toffoli-Granlund-Wennberg start power play…a sloppy effort, like this game so far for the Sharks. Thompson-Eklund-Smith-Zetterlund-Goodrow follow.

6 left: Good kill from the Sharks, a chance to build momentum. They haven’t played bad, but they haven’t played well either.

Superb work by Toffoli to navigate his way off the wall to the slot, through multiple sticks, fire a shot, Dellandrea rebound. Old man game.

Konecny goal: OZ penalty will kill ya. Didn’t look like much of a call on Granlund. Just second game of eight that they’ve given up a goal on the PK.

3 left: Liljegren has to defend Farabee better, from wall to middle, I think. Gives up the middle without much resistance.

1 left: Toffoli to Dellandrea again, good set-up.

The shots are close, but I don’t like how the Sharks played that period. Too loose with the puck, not on top of the Flyers like you want.

Period 2

2 in: San Jose Sharks dodge bullet, Konecny has an open net, deflects it into Vanecek.

3 in: Thompson outwaits Brink, good stick.

4 in: Quick Smith pass into Wennberg, high to low. Good instincts by Will. Smith then makes a move on Zamula on entry, whoa. He’s coming on tonight.

Michkov goal: Was. Just bad hockey. Smith turns it over high, just as Ferraro pinches. Ceci left covering two Flyers, including Michkov. For Smith, he was having a strong shift, but he got himself caught high with two Flyers, trapped, basically. Had to give up puck earlier.

Feel like the Sharks can come back here, the Flyers obviously aren’t the best team, but I also don’t think they’re playing at their best either. San Jose has had chances.

7 in: Eklund and Michkov jawing. Would love to be a fly on the ice there.

9 left: Good clear by Thrun, rainbow area lob, nice touch, Sharks needed it. Might’ve enjoyed last night’s win too much, resting on their laurels tonight so far.

Seeler 10-9 over Goodrow, good scrap, Seeler came on strong at the end. Hopefully this will get the Sharks going. Goodrow’s line did have a good possession shift, basic hockey.

8 left: Good forecheck by Eklund, he’s one of the few Sharks who I’ve felt have had urgency tonight. That’s probably the word, Sharks not playing urgent, and they’re not good enough to coast without it.

6 left: Smith back turned, Tippett just staples him. Those are the plays, lucky NHL calls boarding these days. Smith would have trouble navigating the late ’90s.

Thompson goal: Good job by Thompson to keep attacking, keep his feet moving, Farabee falls asleep. Torts is going to love that. And Eklund, just putting it in a dangerous area. That kind of play by Farabee, that’s why I think the San Jose Sharks can come back. This isn’t the ’99 Dallas Stars.

Granlund goal: What a shot by Granlund, beaut set-up by Eklund and Granlund just whips it.

Sharks didn’t play a great period, but Philly has let them back in.

Period 3

1 in: Great block then rush by Zetterlund. That line definitely feeling it.

2 in: Not a momentum shift from the fourth line, leaking out early, looks like. You’re down one, not three.

6 in: Casual (for Mack) spin-o-rama chance for Celebrini. Philly crowd impressed.

9 in: Great play by Will Smith high on Brink, forces out a turnover, then he wins it on the forecheck. Then Wennberg draws a call. Good shift by the line.

10 in: Hathaway just pushed Celebrini in the back on the way to the bench, not hard, but enough for Mack to notice. Wonder if just being a pest.

Oh man, Goodrow had a Grade-A to end the PP. At least it was a good power play.

4 left: The down one goal line, Granlund centers Toffoli and Celebrini, Thompson and Liljegren.

Goodrow goal: He’s had a lot of chances, good to see it go in for him. Good shot-pass.

Holy shit Michkov went to the box for a punch on Celebrini. That’s funny.

OT