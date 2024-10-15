San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #3: DeBoer Happy Sharks ‘On the Way Back’
DALLAS — Pete DeBoer is happy that the San Jose Sharks are turning it around.
DeBoer coached the Sharks from 2015 to 2020, leading San Jose to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final and 2019 Western Conference Finals.
He’s still paying attention to the Sharks: “Got a glimpse of the home opener and great to see the Shark Tank starting to fill up again. Great that the area is getting excited about some of the young guys coming, obviously Celebrini and Will Smith and some of their young players. It’s such a great hockey market. I enjoyed it at its peak.”
DeBoer was sad to see a half-empty SAP Center last year, commiserating with Sharks legend Joe Pavelski, who played with the Stars last year: “I remember talking with Pav last year, [who] was there during the peak. And you don’t like to see it when it’s not at the peak, because you know how great a spot it is. So nice to see it on the way back.”
San Jose Sharks (0-1-1)
Mackenzie Blackwood draws the start. That’s a little surprising, after Vitek Vanecek’s strong performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
“We’re going to keep Blacky going. Didn’t want to have him off for too long, and thought he still played, even though we lost that game, I thought he gave us a chance, had a really good first period,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Morning skate lines are the same as lines in the last game:
Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli
Kostin-W. Smith-Zetterlund
Goodrow-Wennberg-Kunin
Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea
Walman-Ceci
Ferraro-Rutta
Thrun-Benning
That means that Danil Gushchin and Givani Smith are once again scratched.
“We played pretty good hockey against Anaheim, we just couldn’t find a way to score a goal,” Warsofsky said. “I thought each line gave us something.”
Could DeBoer target rookie center Smith’s line? Already last game, Warsofsky seemed to be holding the Smith line out for fourth-line matchups. Smith played most of his 5-on-5 shifts against Ducks fourth-line center Isac Lundestrom.
But now, the home Stars get last change.
“We can’t really get wrapped up into that,” Warsofsky said. “We know what we want to do.”
Here’s how the power play groups lined up:
#SJSharks practice power play units:
PP1: Walman-Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli-Zetterlund
PP2: Thrun-Kostin-W. Smith-Wennberg-Kunin
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 14, 2024
Dallas Stars (3-0-0)
Ty Dellandrea got his wish, Jake Oettinger is starting.
Dellandrea says he grabbed dinner with Oettinger last night. Just a Draft year apart, Dellandrea and Oettinger grew up together in the Stars organization.
Welcome @William_Espy to San Jose Hockey Now!
He writes a fun story about Ty Dellandrea's return to Dallas. #TheFutureIsTeal call Dellandrea the "definition of a pro", the ex-Stars winger hopes to score on Jake Oettinger & more: https://t.co/OoaGRndxoc
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2024
DeBoer said Dellandrea should look to Barclay Goodrow for inspiration: “That’s a good blueprint for Ty Dellandrea, establish yourself as a player and then let your character and leadership take over.”
DeBoer had Goodrow in San Jose and Dellandrea in Dallas, so he would know.
Tyler Seguin out. Day to day lower body. Mavrik Bourque in.
Dumba is week to week. No surgery
Oettinger in goal
— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) October 15, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is 5:00 PM PT at American Airlines Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Alex Stalock will make his Sharks Audio Network debut for tonight's game with @DanRusanowsky!
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2024
Pete!! Still think that Sharks team best ever!! Thanks for those years with Sharks great memories!
Agree 100% on that team as best Sharks team ever. With any injury luck that team wins the cup that year.
I mean, I know Guschin isn’t McJesus but you have trouble scoring and your 3rd line are all checking forwards that have the finesse of the Hulk.
Maybe, just maybe, move Ty up, bring out Grubdstrom and put Guschin up on the 3rd line. If you want to score goals, maybe that’s the way? Having 3 lines capable instead of 2.
The scoring chances and shots for skyrocketed in that 2nd game. They had an expected goals of like 3.5. Gushin is an undersized scoring winger who didn’t provide scoring chances or shots. They played night and day better without him so he’s going to sit until they play like crap again. Be patient, I’m sure you won’t have to wait long. They didn’t send him down it’s likely he’ll be in again soon enough.
Just put Guschin on Granny’s wing with Fabian
Put Eklund and Toffoli with Smith, so you won’t have to hide Will as much
Oh. And if you try and sit on a lead again. Don’t bench Nico. He’s one of your best defenders and probably your best face off guy
Was Sturm benched in the 3rd..?? I didn’t notice that
When they tried to sit on that lead in the first game, yes. Coach shortened the bench.