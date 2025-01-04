Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Wiesblatt Makes NHL Debut, What Rom-Coms Are Celebrini & Smith Watching?

Published

41 mins ago

on

Credit: Nashville Predators

San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt just made his NHL debut.

Wiesblatt, who the Sharks drafted with the 31st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, had a tumultuous path to the NHL. He had underwhelming numbers in his 2021-22 final junior season and 2022-23 AHL rookie season. In October 2022, Ozzy Wiesblatt was even sent briefly to the ECHL.

The Sharks loaned Wiesblatt to the Nashville Predators’ Milwaukee Admirals for the end of last season and he impressed them with his tenacity and skill. This past offseason, the San Jose Sharks traded Wiesblatt to the Predators for Egor Afanasyev. Afanasyev left for the KHL, while Wiesblatt had a solid seven goals and 14 points in 27 games in the AHL.

With the Predators dealing with injury issues, they opted to call up the 22-year-old for his NHL debut. The youngster did go scoreless, but helped the team to a 3-0 win.

Congratulations Ozzy!

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Macklin Celebrini reacts to Team Canada’s early World Junior Championship exit.

The San Jose Sharks end their losing streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning!

What’s Alexandar Georgiev working on to get his game back on track?

Steve Yzerman did not “put in the work” before trading Jake Walman?

What would Yaroslav Askarov take from idol Andrei Vasilevskiy?

Marc-Edouard Vlasic reacts to Sharks’ win in his season debut.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Sam Dickinson blunders in Canada’s World Junior Championship defeat. Tough tournament for he and Christian Kirsch (Switzerland).

Celebrini spent two weeks training with the Hughes this summer.

Celebrini is on Cameo.

What’s Celebrini’s case for the Calder Trophy?

Kasper Halttunen trying to round his game out around his elite shot.

AROUND THE NHL…

The NHL Winter Classic draws low viewership.

Who is on the Florida Panthers‘ quarter century team?

Jonatan Berggren repays coach’s faith and scores late goal in Detroit Red Wings win.

Scott Wedgewood‘s injury status is unclear.

The New York Islanders falling far in standings.

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Colton Poolman in minor league deal.

Auston Matthews returns for the Leafs.

Mark Kastelic extends with the Boston Bruins.

Dougie Hamilton was fined for embellishment.

Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

There’s a scene in Forgetting Sarah Marshall where Jason Siegel is sobbing in his hotel room, and Mila Kunis calls to let him know that there are other guests complaining about a woman crying. He tries to play it off like it’s not him, and says he thinks it’s coming from upstairs. She reveals he’s on the top floor. It’s one of those comedy moments that you can see coming from a mile away, but it’s so perfectly executed that it still surprises you. Classic movie. 

0
Reply
Rothgar

Love Macklin but I ain’t paying $300 for a 20 second birthday wish.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info