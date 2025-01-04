SJHN Daily: Wiesblatt Makes NHL Debut, What Rom-Coms Are Celebrini & Smith Watching?

San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt just made his NHL debut.

Wiesblatt, who the Sharks drafted with the 31st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, had a tumultuous path to the NHL. He had underwhelming numbers in his 2021-22 final junior season and 2022-23 AHL rookie season. In October 2022, Ozzy Wiesblatt was even sent briefly to the ECHL.

Get to know the new kid on the block 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lBDpEGSmlE — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 3, 2025

The Sharks loaned Wiesblatt to the Nashville Predators’ Milwaukee Admirals for the end of last season and he impressed them with his tenacity and skill. This past offseason, the San Jose Sharks traded Wiesblatt to the Predators for Egor Afanasyev. Afanasyev left for the KHL, while Wiesblatt had a solid seven goals and 14 points in 27 games in the AHL.

With the Predators dealing with injury issues, they opted to call up the 22-year-old for his NHL debut. The youngster did go scoreless, but helped the team to a 3-0 win.

Ozzy Wiesblatt NHL debut with his family in the house! Welcome to the show Ozzy!

💪💛🔥 #HotLap #Smashville pic.twitter.com/Y6hmeNChNY — Chris Mason (@cmace30) January 4, 2025

Some moments in sports transcend the game, and this is one of them. Ozzy Wiesblatt throwing a puck to his hero- his mom, Kim, who is Deaf – a beautiful tribute to her sacrifices. Kim worked multiple jobs to raise Ozzy and his four siblings, giving everything to support their… pic.twitter.com/OTGsUH90ZT — Chris Mason (@cmace30) January 4, 2025

Coming to a screen near you 🔜 pic.twitter.com/dSDebFGrXS — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 4, 2025

Congratulations Ozzy!

Will Smith says that "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "I Love You, Man" are the rom-coms on his and Macklin Celebrini's watch list. Says he just watched "Endless Love" on the plane by himself (Mack was playing cards) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 4, 2025

It's mid-season mailbag time! Subscribers, have any #SJSharks questions? Drop them in the comments of this article –> https://t.co/AiAFLRs9LY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 31, 2024

Asky had a night! 🤩 Watch @BrodieBz's full breakdown of last night's 60 minutes and the victory over the Lightning here: https://t.co/uSrO9CTRlv pic.twitter.com/QxQI8yfTEO — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 3, 2025

I asked Peter Anholt why Team Canada was "exhausted" according to their coach and didn't practice more, highlighting that they had the biggest room, were the only team that stayed close to the rink in Kanata, etc. "That's a situation where you're always thinking about the… — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 3, 2025

And we’re underway at Wrigley! pic.twitter.com/Ruc8BlchvK — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 3, 2025

