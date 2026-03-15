Sharks Too Loose, Lose 7-4 to Sens

OTTAWA — The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Mario Ferraro and Tyler Toffoli and Collin Graf and Michael Misa scored, but the Sharks lost 7-4.

Period 1

1 in: Klingberg and Stutzle have a heated corner battle, leads to a big Stutzle chance, which Brossoit erases. Welcome back to the NHL!

2 in: PP1 is Orlov-Eklund-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli, followed by Klingberg-Regenda-Kurashev-Sherwood-Misa. Toffoli had a clever entry, creeping up NZ, Eklund ahead of him, Celebrini behind him for drop, everyone expected the drop, Toffoli bounces it forward off the glass for Eklund for easy entry.

Ferraro goal: Sens shoot themselves in the foot there. Tkachuk pass on the rush misses Cozens? Either way, Gaudette picks it up and goes other way for chance. Then on rebound, Cozen tosses it soft up the middle, a clear attempt, but I think he can be harder with the puck there, just eat it or at least send it to the boards. Instead, right to Mukhamadullin, serves Ferraro, Goodrow screen.

Batherson goal: Mario scoreth, Mario giveth away. Ferraro, on the PK, a well-intentioned bid to block a Batherson-to-Stutzle cross-slot pass, he deflects it past Brossoit.

8 in: Eklund skates 100 feet on the backcheck, gives best friend Zetterlund a courtesy love tap check. Funny.

10 in: Ostapchuk gets tied up with Sens’ F1, gives Dickinson a clear exit lane. Effective hockey, Ostapchuk just taking his normal path and someone getting in his way. Ostapchuk covers so much space quick, so rangy, impressive.

Celebrini misses pass in slot, he hasn’t been sharp so far tonight, his puck execution. Was terrific last night.

8 left: Foegele just sheds Mukhamadullin out of corner. The big defender has got to be more nimble there.

6 left: Fourth line has had some jump tonight, have liked them, quick and accurate with the puck.

Toffoli goal: Mukhamadullin and Ferraro have been on the ice for every goal for and against. It starts with Toffoli on the forecheck, off the OZ draw, he pressures Matinpalo into a turnover. Eventually, in carbon copy of Ferraro goal, Mukhamadullin D-to-D to Ferraro, except Toffoli is right in Ullmark’s kitchen for the deflection.

Desharnais penalty: Big kill here, Sharks “deserve” their 2-1 lead so far, though I’m not convinced that the play has been 12-5 shots lopsided. Feel like Brossoit has faced some real Grade-A’s.

Period 2

Foegele goal: Brossoit will want that one back. A lot of flow up to this point, no whistles. That said about the goalie, Ferraro had the puck behind Brossoit, could’ve just skated it up, I think. There was some F1 pressure but not a lot. He tries to pump it out, maybe for Sherwood to claim, but that would’ve been Sherwood versus three Sens. I don’t get this one from him. Anyway, puck doesn’t get out, Foegele is defended, but bad-angle shot squeaks through.

Graf goal: That’s Celebrini for you. Below-average game for him so far, in terms of puck touches, and he does that. Puck race to corner, shakes Chabot, nothing wild there, but then spins, hard pass in to slot off Graf, credit to Graf, who’s able to find it and put it in.

Orlov penalty: Zetterlund on top of Orlov on the forecheck, not a great turnover. Ostapchuk-Goodrow getting lead PK time with Wennberg out.

7 left: Outstanding Ferraro PK effort there, pressures Stutzle, back turned, pushes him to blueline,

Zetterlund goal: Man, San Jose Sharks can’t stop Zetterlund this year. His second against them this year. That’s just a blast from the point, real zip, Dickinson screening the goalie.

6 left: Zub gets away with one on Celebrini, cross-checks in corner right when Celebrini gets puck.

Kleven goal: That’s just bad, casual hockey. Graf tries a backhand pass up middle, Foegele surprises him, intercepts. Graf compounds the mistake by chasing the point, Kleven slips behind him. Typically, the point, Zetterlund here, is Graf’s to take, but Desharnais had signaled him to take Kleven. Uncharacteristic hockey for Graf. Foegele, just acquired from the Kings, has had a real impact tonight. Just a really poorly sorted 3-on-3. Desharnais and Dickinson end up on Foegele, Graf is watching the point, Kleven all alone.

3 left: Don’t know what the Sharks are doing with the puck. Mature as yesterday’s third period was, this is immature hockey. Dickinson, going for exit pass, fires it off F1 Cousins, it’s another fire drill.

Let’s see if the San Jose Sharks can overcome this: They’ve been playing the last couple minutes like they’re down three goals, it’s a one-goal game.

1 left: Huge Brossoit save on Stutzle SH breakaway. Sharks need to check themselves between periods. Toffoli outnumbered — on the power play! — in the corner, loses puck, then Stutzle gets behind Celebrini and Orlov. More bad hockey. In some ways, lucky to be down just one.

Stretches of play like that end of the second are going to happen…how will San Jose respond? Here’s a place you miss Wennberg, for sure, he almost always plays mature hockey.

Period 3

Now Stutzle sniffs out Celebrini turn-around pass to point on PP. Macklin just off most of today.

1 in: Feel fourth line is due, they’ve played the most direct, smartest game of all the lines so far. Got good skating pop and created lots of pressure so far tonight. Everyone else feels like they’re forcing a lot.

Misa goal: Great lead pass by Toffoli into Misa’s speed, then Misa just wires it past Ullmark. I think his first goal from some distance this year? You know he’s got the shot. The first of many. Time to play some smart hockey. It’s tied, you’re not down three. No coincidence next line to see a shift is Ostapchuk.

5 in: I don’t like that from Regenda. He’s fighting for puck, back turned in NZ, that’s a good situation for him, you like his chances in a battle. He’s got it, back turned, but instead of basic hockey, get it deep behind him along the wall, he tries a behind-the-back center lane dump for I think double-covered Kurashev. Easy counterattack material. Turnover could’ve happened along wall, sure, but turnover location matters.

10 in: What an Ullmark save on Eklund rebound. That’s a ten-bell.

Celebrini getting double-shift, OZ draw, replacing Kurashev between Sherwood and Regenda. That’s superstardom, even in an unremarkable game, you get the critical shifts (and a highlight-reel assist). Time for Mack to buckle down. Sharks need a leader not just in great hockey, but smart play.

Batherson goal: Orlov D-to-D pass takes a bad bounce, then Zub point shot goes off Batherson’s shoulder and in?

Cozens goal: Well, that looks like that’ll do it. Looks like Brossoit just beat there, great shot, would love a save too, of course. This one hurts though, felt like a very winnable game.