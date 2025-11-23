San Jose Sharks
Zetterlund Gets Revenge, Scores in Sharks’ 3-2 Loss to Sens
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Ottawa Senators into SAP Center.
John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2.
Period 1
Smith no-goal: He was off-sides. Great play though, Celebrini built up speed from DZ, they lost him. His shot blocked, but he fetched it, no-look backhand pass to Smith in slot, did get a great moment in stick breaking there. Giroux, who didn’t mark Smith, was pissed that he messed up his assignment. But reprieve for him.
3 in: Good Klingberg shift, pinch creates a chance, then back defensively on counterattack to prevent slot pass from connecting.
4 in: Celebrini and Zub giving it to each other away from puck.
6 in: Beautiful, I think, set entry. Orlov stretch to Klingberg standing at center ice, who tips it to Celebrini with speed. Small but excellent play from Klingberg. Because obviously they’re watching Celebrini in DZ. Leads to Kurashev post deflection.
Cozens goal: Kurashev doesn’t like how Sanderson hit him hard along boards. He retaliates, but he’s the only one who gets called. While Kurashev never touched the puck, they were occupying same space while racing for it, so it was a legal hit. Kurashev can’t retaliate there.
9 left: Strong fourth line shift, Reaves sets up Ostapchuk with a breakaway, which Ullmark erases.
Hodgson penalty: Two minutes for charging, Ferraro hurt, but he returns.
Klingberg goal: Nice job by Klingberg, I like him being assertive to shoot after lots of perimeter PP work from his group to start. That’s taking reins of PP, as he should. Wennberg screen and credit to Klingberg too, he places a perfect shot against the grain. Extra deception there because he’s right-handed walking down right side, Ullmark had no idea with Wennberg and his D screening him.
2 left: Outstanding Dellandrea backcheck, turns it over, then he gets slashed.
Ferraro has gone back into room early. We’ll see if he comes back for the second.
San Jose Sharks played an excellent period, and good to see them bounce back from the PP goal given up.
Period 2
Not sure if Klingberg would’ve pounded that PP bad angle shot if not for recent benching. Hey, good to see he’s listening.
2 in: Sharks dodge bullet there. Graf makes a bad defensive call there, trying to help Orlov out high in zone, two Sharks on one Sen high leads to a down-low 2-on-1 for Ottawa low, one-timer Zetterlund post.
Liljegren penalty: Comes off excellent third line forechecking shift. I don’t like that Liljegren penalty, he got beat by Hodgson, but he had Orlov backing him up, and no other Sens close to puck. I disagree with Remenda here. Split-second decision, but I think you have to be aware.
Goodrow goal: Guess Goodrow touched it on way in? Maybe skate. Anyway, great job by Wennberg to steal it from Stutzle in NZ, start counterattack. Ferraro jumps up, Goodrow ties up a man with center lane drive. Wennberg puts in rebound off Ferraro chance, and Goodrow gets a (for his season) well-earned first goal.
Reaves 10-9 Hodgson. Reaves asked him to dance, love to see it, payback for charge on Ferraro. Looks like Reaves got in a good shot that buckled Hodgson.
5 left: Nice entry by Eklund, four Sens surround him, he kicks it to open man Wennberg, leads to Liljegren shot.
4 left: Like that from Mukhamadullin, back-to-back times on Amadio, kills the play. He was doing that with some consistency end of last year, not so much this season.
Zetterlund goal: Not a good-looking change by the San Jose Sharks. Unforced error. Zetterlund picks it up, defense backing up because of the poor change, and we know that Z can wire it. That’s the Sharks’ first line all changing with the Sens have full possession of the puck. Two unforced errors leading to two Sens’ goals tonight.
That's gotta feel good for Zetterlund, just his 2nd of the year, first since Oct. 27.
A familiar goal for #SJSharks fans, counterattack, we know that he can skate and fire it
Period 3
Amadio penalty: Unforced error now from Sens, Amadio knocks Graf’s stick out of his hands on Sens’ PP. Sharks PP soon.
3 in: But San Jose Sharks give it right back with a too many men on the ice.
7 in: Awful Sharks’ power play there, both units. One play I didn’t like of many, Klingberg was forced up high on his backhand, get it back down so your forwards can win the puck? Not just on him that PP, everybody off. But getting crowded high and out when you have a man advantage is ugly.
Stutzle goal: What in the world? How do Batherson and Cousins get behind Mukhamadullin there? Like the Peterka goal versus Utah, I’ve liked alot of his game tonight and then that happens. Klingberg back too. Remenda also points to Smith and Kurashev changing prematurely. Realizing that, I can give both Sharks defensemen much more of a break there.
Ostapchuk penalty: Sens just showing more puck hunger this period, Cousins beats Ostapchuk to puck, Ostapchuk does take a necessary penalty, Cousins had a breakaway otherwise.
Get Klingberg off the power play for the love of god.
Yeah for real. Our power play is a real weakness right now
They just need to have a complete PP makeover. Very static and no slot presence is not a recipe for PP success.
You say players aren’t aloud to gamble but the FBI should look into Klingberg after Ottawa’s 3rd goal. And I’m not joking.
I don’t know man. I despise the NHL’S blatant courtship of gambling, but the FBI should probably focus on catching child traffickers and fentanyl rings. Plus, I think they’re busy trying to infiltrate the local soup kitchens to catch the mythological “antifa terrorists” in the act (of handing out food) 😂
When I say, and I’m not joking. that literally means I’m joking
Ottawa is really good team. Fabian late goal in 2nd turned game around. Ned did alright, but you have to go with th hot goalie now in Asky
Sharks are pretty consistently being outplayed in the month of November. The record definitely feels like a bit of a mirage. Sharks have 2 games in November with an all strengths Corsi For over 50% and 8 with an all strengths Corsi For under 42%. There’s not a single player with a Corsi For over 49%.
That should have been a major call at the very least. Have a chance to look at it. That’s what the rule is for. Didn’t like it in real-time or slow motion. Sharks need to move some D out. Klinberg isn’t your PP QB. The power play is a weakness right now and has been for some time. Too many warm bodies and not enough hot ones. Poor efforts tonight and not enough energy. Sure, Ottawa is good but you can’t have these hot and cold effort games. Secondary scoring is an issue right now. PP1 needs to go scorched… Read more »
Toffoli definitely needs to go on IR. He’s just a complete net negative out there.
Agree with all this. The hit on Ferraro was text book Major with an ejection. Could have been a match for intent to injure. No split second decision or change of direction. Dude had plenty of time to plan that head shot.
I don’t want to hear anymore complaints about Shak sitting. Games like this are why he keep sitting. He was awful.
It seemed to me that they came out with the plan to hit and hit to hit hard to slow us down a tick ? About halfway through the second it seemed to be a good plan.
Mukhamadullin indeed had a couple bad reads tonight, one of which ended up in the back of the net. So, totally fair to criticize. But, as Sheng pointed out, he also shows stretches of playing well and we want him around for the future. I’m just not sure how sitting him improves his consistency and confidence. On the flip side, Klingberg shows very occasional flashes of good play, surrounded by consistently poor defense, extended stretches of poor puck play, and ill-timed penalties. And he won’t be here next season. In the long term, and even seemingly in the short term,… Read more »
As long as they are healthy, Muk and Dicky should be playing
No they shouldn’t. That’s not how teams develop good habits in young players.
I said give Klinger a few games. They did and I’m not loving the results either. Unless they’re tanking I’m good to sit him for quite a while. Developing Shak doesn’t mean he should play every game with out consequence. He’s still young enough that he should have games off where he gets extra work with the coaches. Consistency is the big hurdle with guys like him.
Well, I think there’s sufficient evidence to say that physical teams are the ones which give the Sharks the most problems.
Even with all that didn’t go right, Sharks are in this one all game long. Giving yourself a chance to win on a day where key mistakes were made, dominated at 5v5 play, whomped in the face-off circle, etc.– I think this is actually good sign.
Good teams have bad days, and if you’ve got a chance to win on a bad day, that’s a path to success.
w take.
Missed most of the game, but I did see 2 of our PPs, and it’s safe to say, it’s actually losing us games. Physical teams aren’t afraid of going to the penalty box against us. This needs to change. Definitely not an overnight thing, maybe klinberg, maybe not idk. But we have to at least get set up in their zone.
league: SJ least shots on goal per game, least O zone time, most D zone time, etc, etc… yet in PO hunt. sharks became comfortable playing in D zone. elite talent will score us those 2 goals, but out of 20+like games i recall perhaps 2-3 games where we drove the bus regardless of score. strange season so far.