Zetterlund Gets Revenge, Scores in Sharks’ 3-2 Loss to Sens

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Ottawa Senators into SAP Center.

John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow scored, but the Sharks lost 3-2.

Period 1

Smith no-goal: He was off-sides. Great play though, Celebrini built up speed from DZ, they lost him. His shot blocked, but he fetched it, no-look backhand pass to Smith in slot, did get a great moment in stick breaking there. Giroux, who didn’t mark Smith, was pissed that he messed up his assignment. But reprieve for him.

3 in: Good Klingberg shift, pinch creates a chance, then back defensively on counterattack to prevent slot pass from connecting.

4 in: Celebrini and Zub giving it to each other away from puck.

6 in: Beautiful, I think, set entry. Orlov stretch to Klingberg standing at center ice, who tips it to Celebrini with speed. Small but excellent play from Klingberg. Because obviously they’re watching Celebrini in DZ. Leads to Kurashev post deflection.

Cozens goal: Kurashev doesn’t like how Sanderson hit him hard along boards. He retaliates, but he’s the only one who gets called. While Kurashev never touched the puck, they were occupying same space while racing for it, so it was a legal hit. Kurashev can’t retaliate there.

9 left: Strong fourth line shift, Reaves sets up Ostapchuk with a breakaway, which Ullmark erases.

Hodgson penalty: Two minutes for charging, Ferraro hurt, but he returns.

Klingberg goal: Nice job by Klingberg, I like him being assertive to shoot after lots of perimeter PP work from his group to start. That’s taking reins of PP, as he should. Wennberg screen and credit to Klingberg too, he places a perfect shot against the grain. Extra deception there because he’s right-handed walking down right side, Ullmark had no idea with Wennberg and his D screening him.

2 left: Outstanding Dellandrea backcheck, turns it over, then he gets slashed.

Ferraro has gone back into room early. We’ll see if he comes back for the second.

San Jose Sharks played an excellent period, and good to see them bounce back from the PP goal given up.

Period 2

Not sure if Klingberg would’ve pounded that PP bad angle shot if not for recent benching. Hey, good to see he’s listening.

2 in: Sharks dodge bullet there. Graf makes a bad defensive call there, trying to help Orlov out high in zone, two Sharks on one Sen high leads to a down-low 2-on-1 for Ottawa low, one-timer Zetterlund post.

Liljegren penalty: Comes off excellent third line forechecking shift. I don’t like that Liljegren penalty, he got beat by Hodgson, but he had Orlov backing him up, and no other Sens close to puck. I disagree with Remenda here. Split-second decision, but I think you have to be aware.

Goodrow goal: Guess Goodrow touched it on way in? Maybe skate. Anyway, great job by Wennberg to steal it from Stutzle in NZ, start counterattack. Ferraro jumps up, Goodrow ties up a man with center lane drive. Wennberg puts in rebound off Ferraro chance, and Goodrow gets a (for his season) well-earned first goal.

Reaves 10-9 Hodgson. Reaves asked him to dance, love to see it, payback for charge on Ferraro. Looks like Reaves got in a good shot that buckled Hodgson.

5 left: Nice entry by Eklund, four Sens surround him, he kicks it to open man Wennberg, leads to Liljegren shot.

4 left: Like that from Mukhamadullin, back-to-back times on Amadio, kills the play. He was doing that with some consistency end of last year, not so much this season.

Zetterlund goal: Not a good-looking change by the San Jose Sharks. Unforced error. Zetterlund picks it up, defense backing up because of the poor change, and we know that Z can wire it. That’s the Sharks’ first line all changing with the Sens have full possession of the puck. Two unforced errors leading to two Sens’ goals tonight.

That's gotta feel good for Zetterlund, just his 2nd of the year, first since Oct. 27. A familiar goal for #SJSharks fans, counterattack, we know that he can skate and fire it — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2025

Period 3

Amadio penalty: Unforced error now from Sens, Amadio knocks Graf’s stick out of his hands on Sens’ PP. Sharks PP soon.

3 in: But San Jose Sharks give it right back with a too many men on the ice.

7 in: Awful Sharks’ power play there, both units. One play I didn’t like of many, Klingberg was forced up high on his backhand, get it back down so your forwards can win the puck? Not just on him that PP, everybody off. But getting crowded high and out when you have a man advantage is ugly.

Stutzle goal: What in the world? How do Batherson and Cousins get behind Mukhamadullin there? Like the Peterka goal versus Utah, I’ve liked alot of his game tonight and then that happens. Klingberg back too. Remenda also points to Smith and Kurashev changing prematurely. Realizing that, I can give both Sharks defensemen much more of a break there.

Ostapchuk penalty: Sens just showing more puck hunger this period, Cousins beats Ostapchuk to puck, Ostapchuk does take a necessary penalty, Cousins had a breakaway otherwise.