SJHN Daily: Celebrini Top U23 Player in NHL? RIP Orca Wiesblatt

RIP Orca Wiesblatt.

Wiesblatt, 25, set to skate for the ECHL’s Allen Americans this season, died in a car accident over the weekend.

Orca is the second-oldest of the four Wiesblatt brothers: Ocean is oldest, followed by Orca, 2020 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt, and Oasiz. Orca is also survived by sister Oceania and mother Kim.

“He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter,” Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson said of Orca. “I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

We join the hockey community in mourning the loss of Orca Wiesblatt. pic.twitter.com/YUBJlcVnjX — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 15, 2025

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks sweep another Rookie Faceoff: How did Michael Misa look in Game One? Carson Wetsch and Mattias Havelid discussed their development after Game Two.

Josh Ravensbergen spoke about golfing with Carey Price, why he might pursue the NCAA next year.

What does Luca Cagnoni have to do to stick in the NHL? Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair ask Dan Boyle if he sees any similarities between himself and the 20-year-old defenseman prospect. Plus, the four discuss the latest San Jose Sharks news like Michael Misa’s entry-level contract, Carey Price’s trip to the Bay Area, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s recent comments on the Sharks.

What has Michael Misa shown at Captain’s Skates?

Collin Graf, Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, and Cam Lund describe what they must improve.

How have Cagnoni, Sam Dickinson, and Haoxi (Simon) Wang improved this summer?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…



NHL scouts rank and project the league’s best U23 players and prospects, per Scott Wheeler…Macklin Celebrini tops the charts and the San Jose Sharks, in general, are locked and loaded for the future:

Here are the @SanJoseSharks players in each of @scottcwheeler's prospect tiers The letter after the number (A,B,C) designates how firmly they are in the specific tier Let the debates begin, #sjsharks fans#TheFutureIsTeal https://t.co/xVOqMxyDHg pic.twitter.com/n3QhvmmZLW — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) September 15, 2025

Logan Couture joins John Scott’s Dropping the Gloves podcast.

Which Kings, Ducks and Sharks prospects stood out at the rookie tournament?

The rookies showed up and produced. 💯@BrodieBz and @NickNollen breakdown the Sharks Rookie Faceoff games: https://t.co/gw5wcABWqV pic.twitter.com/srxcJC3OQG — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 15, 2025

Alexandar Georgiev signs a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

AROUND THE NHL…

Spencer Knight has signed a 3-year, $5.833333M contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/KGJFBUfnsW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 13, 2025

Marc-Andre Fleury will have a last hoorah with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Three-time cancer survivor Will Francis will compete in the Golden State Rookie Faceoff!

Are the Philadelphia Flyers being too patient in their rebuild?

Corey Perry got hurt after on-ice practice incident.

The NHL says the five acquitted Hockey Canada players can play on Dec. 1.

Peter DeBoer looks back on what happened with Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars last playoffs.

Luke Evangelista remains unsigned.

Ivan Fedotov gets traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What do the Boston Bruins see in Fraser Minten?

Who are the best Florida Panthers prospects at their rookie tournament?

Trevor Connelly headlines the Vegas Golden Knights‘ Rooke Faceoff roster.