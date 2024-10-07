San Jose Sharks
My Thoughts on Sharks’ Opening Night Roster
The San Jose Sharks’ opening day playing roster is unusual.
Typically, an official 23-man roster will have at least one extra forward, defenseman, and goalie. Not so with the Sharks, who submitted an official opening day playing roster to the NHL on Monday with 15 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.
So that’s three extra forwards, one extra goalie…and zero extra defenseman.
The San Jose Sharks do begin the regular season on Oct. 10 on a two-game homestand, so likely, they’re thinking that help is nearby if a defenseman gets hurt.
It’s not like these opening day playing rosters are locked. They’re mainly just to ensure cap compliance: Trades, demotions, and recalls are all possible.
Here’s my reaction to the San Jose Sharks’ official opening day playing roster.
Forwards (15): Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Danil Gushchin, Klim Kostin, Luke Kunin, Givani Smith, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Fabian Zetterlund
“Gushchin has to be on this team.”
“Our pro scouts have been all over him, said they don’t know how they could send him down right now.”
That’s what two NHL scouts, not with the Sharks, messaged San Jose Hockey Now, as Danil Gushchin was putting the finishing touches on a five-assist performance against the Vegas Golden Knights during Saturday’s preseason finale.
The lines were, per the Hockey News: Eklund-Celebrini-Toffoli Granlund-W. Smith-Zetterlund Kunin-Wennberg-Goodrow Gushchin-Sturm-Dellandrea G. Smith-Kostin-Grundstrom Its only game 1, so I’m not screaming and yelling at this. But I genuinely believe there’s good reason to have Celebrini on a 2nd line and Smith on the 3rd. The burden of being a teenage rookie in the NHL is very high and this season is a building block. So use it that way. Last season, the ‘lund’ line worked and I see no compelling reason for that line to be broken up to start this season. Granlund probably isn’t here a year from… Read more »
I both agree with you that Granny could/should center line 1, but I disagree that there’s no compelling reason to split them. Thing is, we KNOW the lund can work well together, so if they play with other potential lines and they don’t work, you just throw the lund line back together. You can always go back to it.
I’d personally go: Ek Granny Kunin, Kostin Mack Toffoli, Goosh Smith Zetterlund
a healthy Logan I’d consider in Kostin’s spot on the wing.
No way would I throw Gush and Smith out together. They would get steam rolled. Zetterlund is not a good enough player to save 2 rookies. Gush & Celly might work because Celly is a beast.
the Lund line did not “work”. It only appeared to be good in comparison to the rest of that tire fire of a team. They spent a lot of time getting caved. Absolutely no reason to keep them together. as far as Celly & Smiths deployment , it’s good to give the kids a solid drink from the hose so they have an idea what it’s really going to take. They’re both flanked by good linemates to support them. more importantly, that 3rd line is going to likely deployed in all the tough defensive assignments at least to begin. Celly… Read more »
I’ve seen this line of thought from more than a few fans, and I always say the same thing – regardless of what you call it, any line with Celebrini and Toffoli on it is getting the toughest match-ups every night. You can’t just be like “oh this is our second line, I promise, send out your second d pairing.” The opposition is going to match their best against yours. They could leave the Lund line together, and it would still be the second line.
That’s exactly my thought. Doesn’t matter if you list Celebrini and Toffoli as your third line, teams are treating them as the top line. I actually like how things are set up. Kostin gets some press box time so that hopefully when he gets back in he can be more consistent and move to the wing of one of the kids as designed. Make him earn it. You have the “3rd” line as a minute eater though. My guess is they are out on most last changes and get comparable minutes to the Smith line. Goosh can continue to prove… Read more »
My first inclination is to have Guschin on the third line because he is not an ideal fourth liner. On the other hand, having him ease into the NHL with less minutes and making him earn more is what was done with Zetterlund last season. I am not sure about sitting Kostin but he did not do as well as I had hoped and I think he earned his spot in the press box. I agree with the comments on the other teams matching up their best against our best. Keep in mind, how you stack your lines does have… Read more »