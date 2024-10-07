My Thoughts on Sharks’ Opening Night Roster

The San Jose Sharks’ opening day playing roster is unusual.

Typically, an official 23-man roster will have at least one extra forward, defenseman, and goalie. Not so with the Sharks, who submitted an official opening day playing roster to the NHL on Monday with 15 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

So that’s three extra forwards, one extra goalie…and zero extra defenseman.

The San Jose Sharks do begin the regular season on Oct. 10 on a two-game homestand, so likely, they’re thinking that help is nearby if a defenseman gets hurt.

It’s not like these opening day playing rosters are locked. They’re mainly just to ensure cap compliance: Trades, demotions, and recalls are all possible.

Here’s my reaction to the San Jose Sharks’ official opening day playing roster.

Forwards (15): Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Danil Gushchin, Klim Kostin, Luke Kunin, Givani Smith, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Fabian Zetterlund

“Gushchin has to be on this team.”

“Our pro scouts have been all over him, said they don’t know how they could send him down right now.”

That’s what two NHL scouts, not with the Sharks, messaged San Jose Hockey Now, as Danil Gushchin was putting the finishing touches on a five-assist performance against the Vegas Golden Knights during Saturday’s preseason finale.