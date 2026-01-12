San Jose Sharks
What’s Nolan Allan’s Game, NHL Ceiling? (+)
Nolan Allan still has some NHL upside.
That’s what multiple league sources told San Jose Hockey Now, after the San Jose Sharks acquired the 22-year-old defenseman, along with veteran goalie Laurent Brossoit and a 2028 seventh-round pick, for Jake Furlong and Ryan Ellis’s contract and a Sharks’ 2028 fourth-rounder.
The 6-foot-2 left-hander, the No. 32 pick of the 2021 Draft, has two goals and six points in 29 appearances with the Rockford IceHogs this season. He hasn’t played for the Blackhawks this year.
Allan averaged 20:45 a night in Rockford, third among IceHogs defensemen. He was a regular penalty killer, too.
Last season, Allan did spend over half the season in the NHL, notching a goal and eight points in 43 contests.
So what kind of player is Allan? And what’s his ceiling?
“Defensive defenseman. Steady. Decent puck mover,” an NHL scout said.
“Good player, size, sense, compete. Skating and skill are okay,” AHL Executive #1 said. “Similar to [Vincent] Iorio in some ways.”
So Allan is a stay-at-home, first pass blueliner.
League sources have a consensus on Allan’s ceiling, too.
“Not sure [if he’s NHL],” the scout said.
But if he is? “Third-pairing. Limited guy.”
AHL Exec #1 likes him more: “Bottom-pairing. I think he’s more of an NHL’er than Iorio, but that’s just my opinion.”
“I think he can play [in the NHL],” AHL Exec #2 said. “Bottom-pairing. Big guy. It was worth the chance of getting him.”
For what it’s worth, the San Jose Sharks have been keeping tabs on the young defenseman.
“We’ve talked about him a lot in our organization. He’s a guy we liked,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Warsofsky has a deep group of AHL contacts, including Allan’s uncle, Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor, so he knows Allan’s game well from afar.
“Stay-at-home D that can really defend and hard to play against,” Warsofsky said. “He knows the position really well, which is a big positive for a young defenseman. He knows what he is, his identity.”
And it appears that’s what Allan provided in his San Jose Sharks’ organization debut on Saturday, the San Jose Barracuda’s 4-3 OT victory over the Bakersfield Condors.
“He was steady,” Barracuda head coach John McCarthy said afterwards. “That’s what we were looking for out of him. Be a good defender. Make a good first pass.”
“We’re excited about him,” Warsofsky said. “I think he’s got a bright future.”
That trade was a nice little piece of work by GMMG. He gets goalie depth and what could be a good bottom pairing stay at home big defensive defenseman.
He improved the Cuda and defensive depth. Like Iorio, I think Allan most likely makes it to the NHL.
Both are big with a decent first pass, are physical and can defend. The cost? A 2028 fourth round pick and a stagnant LD prospect.
GMMG is executing on his plan and I am excited to see what happens next.
The Blackhawks have, still, an incredibly deep pipeline with their young d-men. Someone had to shake loose. I’m glad the Sharks were paying attention. The Blackhawks have 2 veteran d-men and still have about 7 promising young ones, a few who are in the NHL now (Vlasic, Kaiser, Crevier, Levshunov). Haven’t seen much of Nolan Allan but what I saw, I thought was pretty good. Worth noting, we’re starting to see the inflection for the Sharks in terms of draft picks. 2026 is probably the last time this team will have more than normal draft class value, as this team… Read more »
For the record, the Blackhawks also have Sam Rinzel, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski in their system. They’re either 21 or 22. So 7 NHL-worthy d-men in their system age 25 or under. The four mentioned in the above post have already become full-time NHLers.
It made Nolan Allan tradable.
Maybe he’ll work out. Maybe he won’t. But targeting undervalued players is how a franchise gets ahead in a hard salary cap league. For a D, 22 is not too old. Devon Teows didn’t even get a NHL game under his belt until he was something like 24 years old.
At Cuda game the first notable things were loose hips and some of the passes weren’t just accurate and timely, they had a little sugar on them.
We are still a defensive mess. Iorio has the bare minimum to play in the NHL. Leddy, Ferraro, & Liljegren, are also barely adequate. The defensive pipeline of the Sharks is quite weak to boot. Analyzing Nolan Allan’s game is not going to make us better. Only by trade, can the Sharks improve themselves in this area. It’s not a matter of waiting for someone to rise. Of course, a trade is not that easy as many elements need to converge at the same time to make it work for both teams. I’m sure Grier is ready to pounce on… Read more »
I agree with your points and think that GMMG is waiting for a big move. Being patient. I also think he is gathering lots of options, all on short contracts or with young players. D men bloom later, there are many examples. I like that he is taking lots of swings. Dickinson looks like he will be really good. Orlov is a nice bridge. I like what I have seen from Iorio. Muhk has been injured, give that time. But lots of work to do. More moves coming. The big question now is do we move on from Mario, get… Read more »
If they want to develop not a contender they need to move Ferraro while he has value. They have a glut at LD especially atm and it’s the easiest position to fill on D. Trade him and gather more assets to eventually use on a potential top pair D.
Iorio is still raw with some upside. Won’t likely be a top pair but skates very well for how huge he is and is light years ahead of Ferraro in puck handling and passing. This development staff has done wonders with some guys. If he has the drive he should progress into a very useful player. There’s a reason the Caps didn’t want to lose him but great of them to let him go since they had no place for him in the NHL. Lily would be fine as a bottom pair D and they should re-sign him to a… Read more »
Couple notes about possible trade stuff and the Sharks.
Kiefer Sherwood out with an injury. Sounds like a few weeks.
Two-time former Sharks goalie James Reimer signs with Ottawa, likely negating the Sens as a possible destination for Ned. The Sens needed some goalie help because Ullmark went on leave for reasons unclear.