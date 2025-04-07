San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #77: Kovalenko Gets His Shot, Toffoli Injured
Nikolai Kovalenko will get the chance that he was looking for.
Kovalenko, who’s been healthy scratched for the last six games, will come into the San Jose Sharks’ line-up for Tyler Toffoli on Monday night against the Calgary Flames.
Kovalenko projects to take Toffoli’s place next to Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
Toffoli, the team’s leading goal-scorer, has a day-to-day lower-body injury that he’s been dealing with since the 4 Nations break, but should travel on the team’s upcoming four-game road trip through Canada and Minnesota.
Kovalenko, acquired by the Sharks as part of December’s Mackenzie Blackwood trade with the Colorado Avalanche, started his career in teal with a bang, notching five assists in just four games. But the 25-year-old winger has struggled with injuries and consistency since then, with just two goals and six points in his last 19 games.
Nikolai Kovalenko expressed his frustration with getting sat to San Jose Hockey Now last week in Anaheim: “I’m just waiting.”
“I’m looking for him to compete, makes smart decisions with the puck, and know what he’s doing without it,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Monday.
Kovalenko is an RFA, can he finish his season strong?
San Jose Sharks (20-46-10)
Georgi Romanov will start.
#SJSharks lines at morning skate, Toffoli is not here:
Eklund-Wennberg-Graf
Kovalenko-Celebrini-Smith
Gregor-Dellandrea-Lund
Grundstrom-Ostapchuk-Goodrow
Ferraro-Liljegren
Carlsson-Thompson
Vlasic-Thrun
Defensemen Jan Rutta, Vincent Desharnais, and Jimmy Schuldt also skated.
Rutta and Desharnais will travel on the upcoming road trip and should be options to return to the line-up, while San Jose Barracuda captain Schuldt was sent down after morning skate.
Schuldt should travel with the Barracuda for their Wednesday game at the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Calgary Flames (36-27-13)
#Flames lines, pairings and goaltenders vs. #TheFutureIsTeal:
Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil
Coleman-Backlund-Coronato
Sharangovich-Frost-Farabee
Lomberg-Rooney-Klapka
Hanley-Weegar
Bahl-Miromanov*
Bean-Pachal
Wolf (Starter)
Vladar
*Placeholder for Andersson pic.twitter.com/Dm3cHngt7J
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames at 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
