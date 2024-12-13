Kovalenko Talks Opportunity With Sharks, Playing for Larionov

Like father, like son.

Nikolai Kovalenko was part of the trade that sent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks to the Colorado Avalanche.

And 29 years and three days before Nikolai’s trade, his father – Andrei Kovalenko – was part of the trade that sent goaltender Patrick Roy from the Montreal Canadians to the Colorado Avalanche.

The similarities are almost eerie.

They played 28 and 26 games for the Avalanche, respectively, and both were 25 years old at the time of the trades.

And both were traded away for a goalkeeper that Colorado hoped would be a major piece of a contender going forward.

Four years after Andrei was traded away and then playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, Nikolai was born in Raleigh, North Carolina – where he made his San Jose Sharks debut on Tuesday.

Whether it’s a prophecy or just an eerie coincidence may be decided come playoff time, as the year Andrei was traded away, the Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Nikolai Kovalenko is aware of all this history, but he’s focused on writing his own chapter.