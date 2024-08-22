SJHN Daily: Knyzhov Signs PTO With Penguins, Zadina Update

Nikolai Knyzhov has moved on.

Two months ago at the Draft, Knyzhov and the San Jose Sharks agreed to a mutual contract termination. Knyzhov had one year left on a two-year, $2.5 million contract signed in Mar. 2023.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman has resurfaced, agreeing to a PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There are a couple interesting connections between the 27-year-old left-hander and the Pens.

In 2020-21, Knyzhov won Sharks Rookie of the Year, paired with Erik Karlsson. Karlsson could become his teammate in Pittsburgh.

Over the summer, the Penguins hired recently-deposed San Jose bench boss David Quinn as an assistant coach. Quinn coached Knyzhov with the Sharks in 2022-23.

In between, Knyzhov was hit by a litany of injuries, hernia, groin, and Achilles injuries, among other issues.

Hopefully, the hard-luck story can re-write his career arc in Pittsburgh.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Marco Sturm joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast! He talks about getting interviewed for the San Jose Sharks head coach position. Also, we react to the Cody Ceci trade!

Other Sharks News…

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed ex-Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a PTO.

Filip Zadina was mistakenly included in this team social media post? However, a source confirms, Zadina is not returning to the Sharks, even on a PTO:

Around the NHL…

More Pittsburgh Penguins news! They’ve acquired Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets for Brayden Yager.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says he never received a clear explanation as to why McGroarty wanted out of Winnipeg.

Anthony Duclair cuts his hair, and it causes a firestorm.

Valeri Nichushkin will be back with the Avalanche in November?

AHL players take aim at the AHL Development Rule.

Keanu Reeves signs a one-day contract with the Windsor Spitfires.

Don Waddell says the Columbus Blue Jackets must change their approach to get out of spiral of losing.

Roberto Luongo gets a shoutout from CM Punk.

Mark Stone says “people want to see the Golden Knights crash and burn.”

What went wrong for Yaroslav Askarov in Nashville?