Preview/Lines #71: Leddy Appreciates Being Back With Sharks, Askarov & Klingberg Injury Updates

COLUMBUS — Nick Leddy appreciates being back in the NHL.

Waived in January by the San Jose Sharks, and unclaimed, in part because of his $4 million AAV, it was no sure thing that the veteran defenseman would ever play again in the best league in the world.

But here he was on Thursday night, helping the Sharks get a point against his last team, the St. Louis Blues. San Jose lost 2-1 in OT, Leddy playing 19:44 and providing a security blanket for a more aggressive Sam Dickinson, who had one of his better games of the season.

“It’s always fun to play against friends, guys that will be lifelong friends,” Leddy said post-game, about St. Louis, where he skated from 2021 to 2025. “When you go to battle with someone in the playoffs over and over again, and you have those experiences and long seasons, you create amazing friendships.”

Leddy struggled early in the season, hence getting waived, but the 16-year vet appears to have found some of his game since his return to the line-up on Mar. 17, suiting up for four contests. Small sample size and these stats aren’t be-all, end-all, but Leddy actually has the best 5-on-5 Expected Goals For % on the Sharks defense, per Natural Stat Trick, 68.13 percent, since then.

“He’s played some really good hockey when he’s came in, and really helps calm our defense down back there. There’s more predictability,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s a pro in every sense of the word, even when he was not playing. Didn’t complain, just worked, put his head down, did what the coaches asked for him to do. Kept preparing himself to get in…He’s a true pro, and we’re happy to have him.”

San Jose Sharks (32-31-7)

Ohio native Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

The San Jose Sharks will run the same lines as last game:

Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg- Sherwood

Graf-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Desharnais

Mukhamadullin-Ferraro

Dickinson-Leddy

Nedeljkovic

John Klingberg (lower-body) is day-to-day, as is Yaroslav Askarov (upper-body). Askarov, still with the team, will get re-evaluated back in San Jose.

Klingberg sounds like he’s available to play tonight, but isn’t quite 100 percent.

Columbus Blue Jackets (38-23-11)

Here’s how the Jackets lined up in their last game, a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

#CBJ Elvis Merzlikins gets the start today vs. San Jose — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 28, 2026

Columbus is 19-4-4 under interim head coach Rick Bowness.

cooler than the Hôtel de Glace 😎 pic.twitter.com/cCvnUrlUYS — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 26, 2026

New: With the Sharks at Nationwide today, two familiar faces are back in town. Kiefer Sherwood and Alex Wennberg. Both are on their fifth NHL team. Despite different journeys, both were molded by their Columbus roots. Pregame read: https://t.co/CyDSyBVXZc #CBJ #TheFutureIsTeal — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) March 28, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is at 2 PM PT at Nationwide Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.