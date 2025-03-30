Lund Scores 1st NHL Goal, But Rangers Strafe Sharks 6-1

San Jose Sharks welcome the New York Rangers into SAP Center.

Cam Lund scored his first NHL goal, but the Sharks lost 6-1.

Period 1

2 in: Kostin has started the game with a step.

But it’s the Rangers with a 6-1 shots edge over the San Jose Sharks, one power play included, through five minutes.

5 in: Quick deflects long Smith dump for Eklund to skate into, into stands. Think that’s good vet awareness. More danger if Eklund first on forecheck with puck.

6 in: Maybe a little too unselfish by Toffoli there? Gets a good bounce on rush attack, he’s alone against Quick, and he centers it to a covered Graf. Ferraro recovers and pounds a long shot, but a Grade-A chance became just another shot.

8 in: Vigorous wave-off of I think a Brodzinski goal. Zibanejad was on top of a prone Georgiev. Schuldt had pushed him in, but Zibanejad was deep into blue paint when Schuldt did that.

9 in: Cagnoni got away with the slightest of jersey tugs on Aube-Kubel, who had a step on him. Don’t like if he’s whistled, kind of do like since he wasn’t. It wasn’t necessary, but it was a little ratty.

Panarin goal: Terrible defense by the Sharks, maybe distracted by broken Trocheck stick on point shot. But they all head off the passer, leaving the most dangerous guy on the ice all alone on the other side. A lot was going on there, a lot of rotations because of the broken play, but conspicuous that Celebrini and Cagnoni end up on net front guy, Cagnoni on the wrong side of it. That’s a challenging NHL read that was poorly read.

7 left: Graf’s been good, but gotta hit that stretch to Toffoli. That execution is difference-making for wins.

Panarin goal: A lot of traffic in front of Georgiev on that long shot. San Jose Sharks have set a recent standard of solid play against mid teams. Rangers have a lot to play for but certainly qualify as that. Let’s see if the Sharks have another level.

1 left: Eklund deserved to get the call there, he looked very tripped, but he also can’t stop skating and look around and wonder why he didn’t get a call while play still going. No consequences to it there, but something for a young player to improve.

Period 2

3 in: Incredible Quick glove on Smith! That was 39 years old versus 20. 2-on-1 feed from Eklund.

Fox goal: Kostin can’t get it out or hold along the wall, think he needs to do better there. Then between he and Giles, someone has to pick up Fox coming down. Typically, winger takes the point, but regardless, that’s the second goal that the San Jose Sharks have given up where they didn’t rotate properly. You can excuse the second Panarin goal, off draw, a lot of traffic, but these other goals were pure bad hockey. I don’t think Kostin recognized that Mukhamadullin, as the defenseman should, was going to rotate on Othmann coming down lane, Ferraro was going to take the net front man.

5 left: Been waiting for Lund to really flash, he does there, nice hard accurate pass through a man, hard-charging Giles able to get a stick on it. Quick save.

Kostin’s shift has been skipped a couple times since goal, so pretty clear what Warsofsky thought of his culpability on the Fox goal.

3 left: Fans can boo, but that’s goalie interference, Graf was a bit out of control going into Quick, without Schneider help. 4-on-4 fair here.

Cuylle penalty: I don’t know Wennberg to go down easy, so I’m going to go with Alex there. Big power play, it’s the Rangers, so feels like the Sharks still in this one.

Period 3

Don’t love that Celebrini drop pass at the PP blueline to Cagnoni, leads to Rangers steal, but Celebrini does a nice job erasing Zibanejad in corner. Constantly impressed by the 18-year-old’s strength and ability to defend at this level, defensive mind is willing but still not refined, but when it gets there, watch out.

Brodzinski goal: I don’t put the first three on Georgiev, but he’s gotta have that one. Looked clean. That feels like game, the San Jose Sharks needed a PP goal there just now too.

Zibanejad penalty: Never seen that one. Goodrow about to lead an outnumbered short-handed attack, Zibanejad stretches out, his stick blade gets caught up in Goodrow’s skate, loses stick, Goodrow tries to skate with a stick in his spokes, eventually falls.

Fox goal: Another one, bang bang but you need your goalie to get it.

13 left: Putting a jinx in the world, long time since the Sharks have been shut out, Dec. 31 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

8 left: Nifty stickhandling by Liljegren high there.

7 left: Then Mukhamadullin actually does a beaut job evading aggressive Kreider check high.

5 left: Smith escapes Soucy on the wall nicely.

Trocheck goal: San Jose Sharks power play has fallen asleep, this and a Rangers breakaway right after.

Lund goal: Bullet shot! For a 20-year-old rookie playing his first games, you’re just looking for flashes, seeing them tonight.