San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Scores a Pair, Sharks Top Rangers 3-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the New York Rangers into SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Pavol Regenda scored, and the Sharks won 3-1.
Period 1
Celebrini goal: He was due, Wennberg gave him a great pass on the PP counterattack that he tipped into Martin. This one, great vision by Toffoli, Celebrini sneaks down and nobody minds him in front.
Regenda goal: What a pass by Misa! What a backhander by Regenda. But Misa, there’s the idea for keeping him up. There’s specialness there, just takes time.
Rangers call timeout: This is like the old Tank, no? The noise deafening, Rangers don’t know what hit them.
Graf penalty: Unfortunate to maybe let the Rangers off the hook so early? Just four minutes in, up 9-0 shots, 2-0
5 in: Good work by Ferraro and Liljegren to kill that PP bid. Ferraro didn’t buy the backhand fake pass, then Liljegren went against the grain for the clear, saw the open point.
6 in: Desharnais erases Lafreniere in corner to finish Rangers PP.
Celebrini goal: What a steal by Graf, just outguesses Soucy. Just thinking, watching Lafreniere get erased, we live in a world now where Graf is a far more valuable player than Lafreniere. Think about Lafreniere’s contract, $7.45 million AAV until 2032. Graf makes up for the penalty, for sure. Then Smith with elite vision there, soft backhand pass across slot that Celebrini just murders.
“MVP! MVP!! MVP!!!” chants start for Macklin. Love the energy. Crowd forgot they got tacos, too, now. A couple minutes later, they do tacos announcement, but MVP chants were louder. This is what SAP Center should be.
9 in: Misa rips a centering pass that Gaudette wasn’t ready for. Like Misa’s confidence.
9 left: Big Nedeljkovic stop, he’s been making some saves. Smith loses it high to Panarin, and Panarin able to hold him off. San Jose Sharks can’t get too high on their own supply here, got to manage the game.
Graf holds off Trocheck and Robertson to keep the puck alive down low, like.
Carrick goal: Rangers are going to play with pride. Sharks don’t settle down puck to move out. Carrick actually knocks Celebrini down in front, don’t see that often, and slugs it past Nedeljkovic.
Can San Jose front run maturely? They’ll have to learn to do that in the coming years. They’ve given New York hope, not just with this goal, but just some general sloppiness of play. Sounds harsh, but I don’t think so. The very best teams can give you no hope for, maybe not 60 minutes, but most the game. That’s where the Sharks want to get to. That’s what’s been done to them in the last couple years.
4 left: Eklund appears more assertive being the top option on PP2. Maybe this is good for him? He’s the man transporting the puck up (instead of Celebrini on PP1), he goes back on the PP half-wall too on this unit, which is his customary position. He’s been good so far, both 5-on-5 and special teams.
Period 2
San Jose Sharks got to kill remainder of Ferraro penalty, then see if they can polish off Rags maturely.
Celebrini steals it off Perreault high, 2-on-1, don’t know if pass skipped on Smith, that was a gimme goal missed.
1 in: Celebrini just erased Selke candidate type Trocheck high along boards like it was nothing.
Soucy penalty: Soucy wants a piece of Regenda after Regenda forechecks him hard. Love that from Regenda, losing hockey from Soucy.
7 left: Liljegren erases Cuylle. Like I said, I’ve liked his game recently.
Borgen penalty: Regenda draws another penalty. Have liked San Jose Sharks’ period, but they need an insurance goal to separate.
Reaves has played just three shifts tonight, he was in and out of warm-ups, so I wonder if he’s dealing with something.
Period 3
Reaves out there early in period though.
4 in: Smith looked a little uncomfortable after the Borgen hit. But staying on bench.
7 in: Celebrini has been so close to the hat trick, another great Smith set-up, they’ve been fire tonight, puck beats Martin but skitters past post, Martin able to pounce on it.
Perreault penalty: That’s an elbow. Smith has to get ahold of his buddy haha. Mack looks OK, Perreault has got to learn to control himself, just flailing wildly there, sure it wasn’t intentional.
10 in: Great individual shift from Eklund, after sloppy PP work by Celebrini and Orlov that led to potential Rangers SH counterattack, and particularly Orlov here who lost the puck that Laba was about to jump on for a chance, Eklund tracked back hard to beat Laba to the puck, then took it coast to coast, to the net on Martin. Save, but that’s a winning shift, 200 feet of hockey.
4 left: Celebrini has actually had one of those very productive games that hasn’t been his best. Carrick goal and hasn’t been as clean with the puck as you’d like. Just launched a pass off Wennberg’s skate, think he was going for the long stretch, Wennberg was skating by, and it went out. Celebrini looked frustrated with himself after.
3 left: Empty net, puck skittering to it, Ostapchuk almost caught Gavrikov from behind, from way back. Impressive.
Did anyone try to pay close attention to Schneider with the rumors the Sharks are potentially interested in him?
Also for what it’s worth Sheng, I don’t think you were wrong about the general sloppiness. I feel like the coaching staff probably wasn’t very happy with how open that game felt when the Sharks had a comfortable lead from early in the game.
I owe Wario an apology it’s just that all the great coaches in Bay Area history like Nellie, Walsh, Bochy, Dusty, Daryl Sutter, Kerr, Harbaugh and even Kyle to an extent were and are characters and Wario isn’t so I’ve been disenchanted with him but maybe all the loosing for the past 4 years has puckered his ass hole a little and now that were winning he might show a little personality but he has done a really good job of late and he deserves his flowers.
If our coach is a pet rock and we win the Stanley Cup, I’ll be the happiest guy in the world
Hahaha dude I love to hear it!
NHL culture tends to frown on too much eccentricity, especially if you are young and new to the league.
Also, remember how deranged some people got over the “I’d give one of my kids to win a game” comment? Remember how he had to apologize for that?
Gee, I wonder why Warsofsky keeps it buttoned up.
The Shark team from last year would have given up the quick 3 goal lead.Much improved with leads.With no back to back games in last 5 games b4 break you run Ned every game. He has been the hot goalie now.Asky struggling last month.
Asky has been taking the tougher matchups
Regardless I think it’s pretty clear Ned has been playing better. I think you still need to split games because developing Askarov is important but Askarov has really struggled since November. He’s given up at least 3 goals in 15 straight games. In that time Ned has +2.73 GSAx while Askarov is sitting at -8.23 GSAx
I do kind of like the symmetry of Macklin scoring a very Regenda-type goal (off the skate at the net front) and Regenda scoring a high-skill very Macklin-type goal, roofing a backhand. Great start. But I get the sloppy comment. Smith had a few great moments, but he’s still a bit off an awful lot of the time. Really liked how Misa found a lot of open space. But just no chemistry with Gaudette. On one shift, Gaudette took away a scoring chance with a pass in Misa’s skates and later on the same shift, missed Misa with another pass,… Read more »
Totally agree on the Gaudette not having chemistry with Misa. There was another time where Misa drew focus to pass it to Gaudette but Gaudette wasn’t ready and didn’t catch the pass. I saw a lot of people pre-draft say Misa was kind of just a lesser version of Celebrini and you can really see the similarity between the two at times. Would have loved to see Chernyshov on that line with Eklund and Misa today.
I’d like to see Cherny with Misa and Eklund and Cherny would add a lot of “meat” to this line that especially Mis is missing so badly now. Q: who was the Sharks that got hurt in the 3rd and didn’t comeback? I heard Rand saying something like “that likely was his last game in Sharks jersey. Who was that Shark? I could hear the name…..
Warsofsky’s “fundamentals first” approach to developing players has been proven to work well so far and I think it will work with Misa. Using him as a 3C on a checking line might seem like a waste now, but I think it will make him a better 200-foot player down the road. Yes, he already has a reputation for solid two-way play but the NHL is a big jump from CHL.
I made a comment the other day that Smith reminds me of Nylander. He has super high end offensive talent but can be off or straight up disappear for stretches. I’m kind of hoping coaching and being motivated by Celebrini might push him to be more a more consistent and complete player.
In the first intermission they had the youth team taking breakaways activity. One of the goalies might make the NHL. Locked in, technique playing the breakaways and he also had every goalie mannerism in the book down when the action was on the other end. Even did the Ron Hextall smacking of the posts with his stick thing. I wonder what the deal was with Reaves. 3:56 of ice time. I didn’t notice really, but see now that he didn’t see the ice for a long stretch of the second period. What I did notice and already had me curious,… Read more »
The broadcast was talking about it, and mentioned he came off during warmups as well. He must of been hurting
Seems so.
I thought Misa looked good tonight. He looks so good carrying the puck through the middle of the ice. Definitely belongs at C. Also super small sample alert but he’s sitting at 51.8% on faceoffs this season. Super impressive for an 18 year old.