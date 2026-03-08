Sharks Stand Up to Islanders, But Lose 2-1 in OT

The San Jose Sharks welcome the New York Islanders into SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks lost 2-1 in OT.

Period 1

Klingberg not strong on puck coming down wall, Ritchie sticks it past him. Looks like a clear-cut 2-on-1, but credit to Celebrini, on his horse, catches up to Palat to negate the odd-man rush. Ritchie still able to get a stuff chance, but Askarov stands tall.

4 in: Outstanding by Sherwood to power through Horvat along wall to win puck, but on the rush, just pound it or get inside more, instead of a drop pass that’s intercepted. Of course, you want any player to play with skill and not limit him, drop passes aren’t exclusive to WillMack, but you’d just like to see more come out of a real great play by Sherwood on Horvat.

Schaefer penalty: Gorgeous area lob by Klingberg, Smith able to jump on it, for a second, maybe chance he breaks free, but it’s Schaefer behind him. Credit to Smith to stay strong on the puck on attack, draw the penalty.

DeAngelo goal: Remenda doesn’t like it, says Askarov must have that. I still wonder if it was tipped? If not, yeah, traffic didn’t seem that bad at point of release. Been talked about since the Olympics, I understand desire to give your young goalie these meaningful games, but Nedeljkovic has been better this year. Wonder when there’s more push comes to shove, and maybe Ned gets the big game instead of Askarov? Anyway, for now, this is in-game adversity for Askarov to fight through.

6 left: Fourth line on the rush, gorgeous Ostapchuk centering pass for Reaves tip. Good work by both, but nice to see from Ostapchuk, who still needs to add more consistent offense to his portfolio.

4 left: Did Askarov get that? Schaefer broken one-timer, deflection skitters to side, Horvat has open net. NHL.com play-by-play says wide.

2 left: Like how Mukhamadullin stays with Ritchie around zone, leads to a Ritchie turnover. On other end, Schenn blows up Orlov, Dmitry looks OK, but whoa.

1 left: Celebrini spots one bad line change by the Islanders, feeds Smith for a one-on-one down the slot. Smith backhand hits the crossbar. I feel like Smith’s game has been way more precise today, you always want him to try stuff, but he’s executing, he’s on the ball, unlike last game. Good period for him.

Pretty evenly-played period by both teams, looks like the difference is a soft Askarov goal.

Period 2

Celebrini goal: You just can’t stop that shot. Man. That was a good three-man game from Klingberg, Smith, and Celebrini. Celebrini cross-slot pass deflected to Klingberg higher along wall. Celebrini was circling back, out of zone, hiding himself briefly, to get open, Klingberg checked where Macklin was, then gave it low to Smith again, who hit Celebrini open walking down. Islanders didn’t know what hit them.

Orlov penalty: San Jose Sharks’ penalty kill has seemed much better since the break. Need to investigate more, but eye test suggests it.

Says something, they announce a sellout, I don’t even tweet it out anymore. Like it’s expected. We’re not fully there in reality yet, but it’s truly impressive. More than anything, good job to the San Jose Sharks team for turning this building around so fast.

8 in: Gaudette stretch pass, lovely touch by Sherwood, into Wennberg’s wheelhouse for easy entry. A little reminder that Sherwood is a legit middle-six forward, he’s not just a bottom-six guy. Maybe on a contender, a fantastic third-liner, and on this team, a quality second-liner.

10 in: Dickinson skates it out, man he can skate, then gorgeous backhanded NZ pass to Toffoli under duress.

This was ridiculous, jaw still on the floor https://t.co/LTy0qyjDBR — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 8, 2026

4 left: Strong first line shift, started by Celebrini bodying 34-year-old Palat, just ripping the puck from him. Five-man pressure, including Orlov-Klingberg. Klingberg has been very good tonight, save the opening shift.

3 left: Love that Eklund foray, makes a move on the defender, gets a shot off. Doesn’t settle for the pass.

Strong San Jose Sharks period. Winning hockey. Like how they’ve played overall tonight.

Period 3

3 in: Ostapchuk speed and reach doesn’t force puck out on PK, but it pressures the Isle chasing the puck on the wall, leads to easy Ferraro clear.

7 in: Ouch. Fourth line has been, I think, good tonight until there. Miss one exit pass out, not sure if that was the d-man? That leads to Duclair shot, Askarov with a brilliant sprawling save on Gatcomb. Askarov has been solid since DeAngelo goal. Reaves has a chance to skate it out or get it out, does neither, and it’s a fire drill again. Three shots against, going to ruin your possession numbers in limited time. I know, just one bad shift, and this line gets too much criticism. But this was not a good shift.

9 left: Smith just sees the ice so well. On a regroup, quick turn by him in NZ, lays it soft so Celebrini and Graf can skate into it. Almost one for the highlight reel there.

6 left: Barzal bumped Celebrini, Celebrini looked uncomfortable after, but remains on the bench. (UPDATE: I was wrong, more than a bump! I was watching the puck, so I wasn’t focused on the collision at first)

Barzal shoulders Celebrini in the head, Warsofsky was not happy. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/yzzEdYDg5B — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) March 8, 2026

Sherwood penalty: Not sure what happened there, but obviously, and I’ve glowed about Sherwood’s game recently, but that’s not an ideal spot for a penalty. But Remenda says Sherwood standing up for Celebrini, chasing down Barzal. Uh…I can’t fault that. While Barzal not known for cheap stuff, let ’em know.

Another strong kill, then Sherwood down low draws a late power play.

OT

4v3 PP to start, Wennberg-Celebrini-Eklund-Smith to start.

3 left: That was fun to watch, Celebrini vs. Schaefer defensively in corner.

Horvat goal: Isles definitely got away with some stuff before that goal.