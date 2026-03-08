San Jose Sharks
Sharks Stand Up to Islanders, But Lose 2-1 in OT
The San Jose Sharks welcome the New York Islanders into SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks lost 2-1 in OT.
Period 1
Klingberg not strong on puck coming down wall, Ritchie sticks it past him. Looks like a clear-cut 2-on-1, but credit to Celebrini, on his horse, catches up to Palat to negate the odd-man rush. Ritchie still able to get a stuff chance, but Askarov stands tall.
4 in: Outstanding by Sherwood to power through Horvat along wall to win puck, but on the rush, just pound it or get inside more, instead of a drop pass that’s intercepted. Of course, you want any player to play with skill and not limit him, drop passes aren’t exclusive to WillMack, but you’d just like to see more come out of a real great play by Sherwood on Horvat.
Schaefer penalty: Gorgeous area lob by Klingberg, Smith able to jump on it, for a second, maybe chance he breaks free, but it’s Schaefer behind him. Credit to Smith to stay strong on the puck on attack, draw the penalty.
DeAngelo goal: Remenda doesn’t like it, says Askarov must have that. I still wonder if it was tipped? If not, yeah, traffic didn’t seem that bad at point of release. Been talked about since the Olympics, I understand desire to give your young goalie these meaningful games, but Nedeljkovic has been better this year. Wonder when there’s more push comes to shove, and maybe Ned gets the big game instead of Askarov? Anyway, for now, this is in-game adversity for Askarov to fight through.
6 left: Fourth line on the rush, gorgeous Ostapchuk centering pass for Reaves tip. Good work by both, but nice to see from Ostapchuk, who still needs to add more consistent offense to his portfolio.
4 left: Did Askarov get that? Schaefer broken one-timer, deflection skitters to side, Horvat has open net. NHL.com play-by-play says wide.
2 left: Like how Mukhamadullin stays with Ritchie around zone, leads to a Ritchie turnover. On other end, Schenn blows up Orlov, Dmitry looks OK, but whoa.
1 left: Celebrini spots one bad line change by the Islanders, feeds Smith for a one-on-one down the slot. Smith backhand hits the crossbar. I feel like Smith’s game has been way more precise today, you always want him to try stuff, but he’s executing, he’s on the ball, unlike last game. Good period for him.
Pretty evenly-played period by both teams, looks like the difference is a soft Askarov goal.
Period 2
Celebrini goal: You just can’t stop that shot. Man. That was a good three-man game from Klingberg, Smith, and Celebrini. Celebrini cross-slot pass deflected to Klingberg higher along wall. Celebrini was circling back, out of zone, hiding himself briefly, to get open, Klingberg checked where Macklin was, then gave it low to Smith again, who hit Celebrini open walking down. Islanders didn’t know what hit them.
Orlov penalty: San Jose Sharks’ penalty kill has seemed much better since the break. Need to investigate more, but eye test suggests it.
Says something, they announce a sellout, I don’t even tweet it out anymore. Like it’s expected. We’re not fully there in reality yet, but it’s truly impressive. More than anything, good job to the San Jose Sharks team for turning this building around so fast.
8 in: Gaudette stretch pass, lovely touch by Sherwood, into Wennberg’s wheelhouse for easy entry. A little reminder that Sherwood is a legit middle-six forward, he’s not just a bottom-six guy. Maybe on a contender, a fantastic third-liner, and on this team, a quality second-liner.
10 in: Dickinson skates it out, man he can skate, then gorgeous backhanded NZ pass to Toffoli under duress.
This was ridiculous, jaw still on the floor
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 8, 2026
4 left: Strong first line shift, started by Celebrini bodying 34-year-old Palat, just ripping the puck from him. Five-man pressure, including Orlov-Klingberg. Klingberg has been very good tonight, save the opening shift.
3 left: Love that Eklund foray, makes a move on the defender, gets a shot off. Doesn’t settle for the pass.
Strong San Jose Sharks period. Winning hockey. Like how they’ve played overall tonight.
Period 3
3 in: Ostapchuk speed and reach doesn’t force puck out on PK, but it pressures the Isle chasing the puck on the wall, leads to easy Ferraro clear.
7 in: Ouch. Fourth line has been, I think, good tonight until there. Miss one exit pass out, not sure if that was the d-man? That leads to Duclair shot, Askarov with a brilliant sprawling save on Gatcomb. Askarov has been solid since DeAngelo goal. Reaves has a chance to skate it out or get it out, does neither, and it’s a fire drill again. Three shots against, going to ruin your possession numbers in limited time. I know, just one bad shift, and this line gets too much criticism. But this was not a good shift.
9 left: Smith just sees the ice so well. On a regroup, quick turn by him in NZ, lays it soft so Celebrini and Graf can skate into it. Almost one for the highlight reel there.
6 left: Barzal bumped Celebrini, Celebrini looked uncomfortable after, but remains on the bench. (UPDATE: I was wrong, more than a bump! I was watching the puck, so I wasn’t focused on the collision at first)
Barzal shoulders Celebrini in the head, Warsofsky was not happy. #SJSharks
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) March 8, 2026
Sherwood penalty: Not sure what happened there, but obviously, and I’ve glowed about Sherwood’s game recently, but that’s not an ideal spot for a penalty. But Remenda says Sherwood standing up for Celebrini, chasing down Barzal. Uh…I can’t fault that. While Barzal not known for cheap stuff, let ’em know.
Another strong kill, then Sherwood down low draws a late power play.
OT
4v3 PP to start, Wennberg-Celebrini-Eklund-Smith to start.
3 left: That was fun to watch, Celebrini vs. Schaefer defensively in corner.
Horvat goal: Isles definitely got away with some stuff before that goal.
That officiating was a god damn joke. Barzal got away with about 5 interference penalties. Two alone in the final shift of OT.
Ref you suck
poor
Not calling a headshot on a 19 year old superstar is how you stay the fourth most popular major sports league in the country.
100%
Cant attract casual fans when they have no clue what a penalty is. Just a joke of a game by those refs
Is there any accountability for refs in the NHL? Does anyone know if they keep stats and grades like they do in MLB?
I’ve always loved hockey, yet despised the NHL for how they fail the sport on so many levels.
No one ever knows what will and won’t be a penalty, and there’s an unspoken understanding that the refs occasionally make weak calls to make up for missed calls, to even out opportunities, and sometimes they put their whistles away and don’t call ANYTHING.
It’s just frustrating when it doesn’t go our way!!
yup
Don’t mind some extra physical stuff.
Hate the head shots
So, Barzal is really gonna get away with that shit?? He needs to pay. FUCK THE REFS!! Imagine our playoff opponent does that headshot bullshit to Celebrini.
Welcome to playoff hockey. Greatly and widely praised Bennet last year knocked out and concussed Leafs’ goalie by hitting him with his knee in the head. And got away with that!
He should’ve been disqualified for 6 months for that, but instead people admire his game. Playoff hockey…
Honestly, I’ve thought for a decade, maybe more, that they ought to fire everyone at DoPS and bring in an outside consulting firm to put a legit DoPS together.
You can’t let the NHL run this anymore. It really needs to be an ‘outside the house’ thing.
The DoPS they have now is a fraud — and has been for a very long time.
The two lines Warsofsky changed tonight were by far the worst lines on the Sharks tonight. Reaves and his fresh legs that need to be put in the lineup had a grand total of 6:20 TOI tonight and was benched for the last 10+ minutes of the 3rd period.
The 4th line remains a joke. The FO must do something about this or our chances for the playoffs will be less.
Askarov should have had that first goal. He misjudged it but saw it with an unobstructed view.
the problem isn’t Goodrow or Reaves. The problem is the coach has alternatives and doesn’t use them.
And if the Isles are going to take those shots and not deal with Reaves, then why even have Reaves?
Yeah it’s definitely the coach and it’s embarrassing to cite “fresh legs” as the reason why Reaves got put in to just give him 6:20 TOI. Second half of a back to back and you put a guy in the lineup who at most is going to give you 8 minutes while also scratching a player from the line that had arguably been the best the last few games.
Kurashev sat for this. Galaxy brain type shit
Fucking bullshit. Sutherland is a goddam joke of a referee. You’re there to call penalties. You’re there to do your job. What in the fuck was all of that?
Okay Smitty, you’re coming with me!
Nah, will spare his soul on account of much improved play tonight 😇
But damn! I thought we could have had that one!
Frustrating. Don’t want to blame the officiating but it seemed a bit off kilter to me 🤷🏻♂️
The Zebras really screwed us!
Someone needs to be willing to take a suspension.
Reaves might as well have done his thing, gotten suspended, and then let the players pool together to pay for it.
And Sherwood went over to “talk” to Barzal. Fuck that. You’re a Shark now. Just assume you’re going to get the only penalty anyway and flatten him. Maybe if the Sharks are the dirty pieces of shit they’ll get the calls.
I imagine Sherwood did not think he was going to get the only penalty. No chance he would have done that with 3:45 left in a tie game if he knew he was the only guy going to the box.
Enough with the “the refs have a tough job” blah blah bullshit after the games. Call it like it is. It’ll get national attention, to an extent, with Mack being on the wrong end of these calls. Take the fine. Call out Sutherlands sorry ass by name. Absolute joke and likely cost the Sharks the extra point.
Those were all super easy calls
They do have a tough job.
As kads said, the stuff they missed was the easy stuff.
Was really hoping for the “rallied and won in spite of shitty officiating character win” narrative but apparently not tonight
Still got the next game to get the “rebounded with a solid effort” trope going on!
That was no bump Sheng. That was a shot to the head. What’s the use of trying to eliminate shots to the head when its own officials don’t even make obvious calls? Infuriating
You’re right, it was no bump. My eye was off the particular play at that exact moment, watching the puck. I just saw out of the corner of my eye, then Celebrini’s reaction. I didn’t double-check to re-watch the play because Celebrini seemed alright. My miss.
While I wouldn’t have him center a 5-on-5 line, I think it would be wise to make Smith QB of PP2. I do agree with the Kucherov comparison, offensively. I think he’s more useful having a power play run through him versus being one of Celebrini’s henchmen playing with him on it.
And Misa, while a much better prospect than Smith, is more north-south. He could run a PP but he doesn’t have to.
26-27 PP1:
Chernyshov-Misa-Sherwood
Raddysh-Celebrini
26-27 PP2:
Smith-Gaudette-Toffoli
Pohlkamp-Dickinson
You misspelled Mukhamadullin
I hope my wife loves me at least as much as you love Mukh
Absolutely no chance, Kevin
At games end, I was more pissed that the Isles were happy than the Sharks losing out on the OT point
I decided tonight that I simply want the Sharks to do as poorly as possible the rest of the way. Best way to recoup some of the value traded for Sherwood and passed up to keep the group together post-deadline, is to have the best first round pick possible in what is probably the last season in the lottery for a long time.
If they make the playoffs that’s fine, I’ll enjoy it for what it is.
But they are only four points ahead of Winnipeg for the #6 slot. Let’s go boys!
I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, wish you nothing but disappointment
Oh man… Meanwhile everyone else wants to watch winning hockey. I feel like you’re giving up early. The Sharks are only one point out of a playoff spot, with a game in hand.
I’m watching tons of winning hockey… on ESPN+
*rimshot*
If both EDM and SJS miss the playoffs, they’ll be about 9th and 10th overall picks. Make the playoffs by 1 point and drop 7 spots in the draft because the so many Eastern teams have better records.
Don’t recall the odds of getting a lottery ball that gets 1st overall with two shots at it from 9 and 10, but I think its around 10%.
By points percentage the Sharks are 3rd in the Pacific and you’re saying this dumb crap. Edmonton’s 1st is unprotected. You can literally root for them to suck and the Sharks to make the playoffs.
On other news
Pohlkamp has 1G, 1A +2 kinda night. Attempts 12 shots, has 9(!!) SOGs and 4 blocks in Denver’s W
Cuda also W, 3-1. Brossoit stops 26/27, Musty, Haltts, Giles the goal scorers.
Standings: ANA +11 in 4th, VGS and UTA +9 in 5/6 spots.
3-way tie for spots 7-9 in the West: Sea, Edm and SJS each +5.
LAK +2, NSH +1
I’d be a lot madder but the Kings, Preds, and Kraken all lost in regulation tonight. Also what the hell was up with Asky’s helmet all game?
I have the same question. And this is not the only game. It feels like every 3d game he plays his helmet comes off.
when Celebrini got hit in the head, the whole team should have gone after Barzal. Penalties be damned. So highly disagree with your take about Sherwood penalty. The real issue was that it shouldn’t be just Sherwood but everyone on the ice at the time. Points are important but less than your best player getting injured potentially and that’s why Barzal kept taking shots at him later that eventual led to the goal after more interference. This is real hockey. when Schaefer was hit in similar situation in other games, all their guys went after the other team. This is… Read more »
fwiw, hated Warsofsky saying this was ‘playoff hockey’. Headshots are not hockey and they should never be hockey. Incidental stuff is going to occur, but that wasn’t incidental. At the end of this, if Barzal is getting suspended by Department of Player Safety, the system works. But we all know that won’t happen because DoPS doesn’t care about player safety. Player safety has layers to it. Refs are one layer, the first layer, and they clearly failed. Players willing to police this are another layer. Both on not calling the original hit and for giving Sherwood a penalty for, well,… Read more »
In situations like tonight (which happen more than they should) the Players and Coaches should absolutely BURY the refs in the postgame. Writers can write, but if you get some real hot quotes from players and coaches, it’ll make the rounds.
The NHL should absolutely make referee(s) available after the game.
I have always said it’s the DOP”S”
In unsurprising fashion I see the general consensus from the social media tough guy fans is that Celebrini put himself in a vulnerable position going chin over shin in the neutral zone. Since when does that apply when a player doesn’t have the puck and can’t legally be hit lol?