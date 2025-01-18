Islanders Steamroll Sick Sharks 4-1

ELMONT, N.Y. — The San Jose Sharks visit UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders.

Barclay Goodrow scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

Lines to start, with Toffoli's last-minute scratch: Zetterlund-Granlund-Smith

Eklund-Celebrini-Dellandrea

Grundstrom-Wennberg-Kunin

Goodrow-Sturm-Graf Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Thrun

Vlasic-Rutta — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 19, 2025

4 in: Georgiev looks sharp to start again. Hopefully, San Jose Sharks don’t leave him out to dry as they’ve been doing.

5 in: Good keep-in by Graf as Isles try to exit. Can see Grundstrom-Wennberg-Kunin being interesting, two shooters with a passer. They were the previous line before Graf’s good work.

9 in: Immediate wave-off, Sharks got lucky. Isles’ fourth line picking on Sharks’ first, that’s not good. Walman didn’t look good on this shift, overpowered by MacLean and beat by Gatcomb in front with a move. But John’s son bangs into Georgiev, so the goalie’s not ready for Dobson no-goal.

9 left: Grundstrom has a brief moment to exit, but Pageau on top of him. That’s a tough one for Grundstrom, admittedly, but Sharks gotta play faster. Then Georgiev upset when Pageau gets an extra stick in when he had puck covered. Isles seem to have a little bit of a step, though San Jose managing to keep shots low.

8 left: Back-to-back ugly exit shifts for the Sharks, New York’s 1-1-3 has them them struggling. Same old story, puck-moving issues from the back-end.

7 left: Sharks had 4-on-3 rush, but Dellandrea turnover pass high on entry, Horvat has a glimmer of a breakaway, but Walman able to skate back with him and deny.

5 left: Good fourth line shift between Sturm, Goodrow, and Graf. Physical and active sticks.

3 left: Graf active on PK on Nelson, takes it away. Don’t know if he’s too active, he was coming at Islanders who were facing him, instead of more normal, be aggressive when offensive PP player’s back is to you, but it worked.

Graf wasn’t undeserving of a scratch based on last game, I think, but he’s done a good job tonight with his reprieve. One of the more active Sharks tonight, can see him getting moved up tonight.

San Jose Sharks survive, New York definitely better in this period. NYI 10-4 shots. Late post, no-goal help, but Georgiev gets them through.

Period 2

Sharks off to slow start the period, Georgiev denies I think Lee open in the slot, then Lee pickpockets Walman off draw. Walman has struggled a bit, wonder if he’s sick too. I saw him at morning skate, joking with him, but that doesn’t mean he was 100 percent.

2 in: Cizikas just erases Goodrow on forecheck, takes puck. Goodrow line was one of the few bright spots to start, but that was tough to watch. Georgiev bailing San Jose Sharks out again.

3 in: Whoa! Brilliant, brilliant pass by Smith. Entry, Smith so deliberate, drifting away from high slot…then he whirls around to find Granlund dashing toward the net on weak side. Granlund maybe off too, that’s a hard pass to handle, but man, that’s an open net. That’s an NCAA play that worked for Smith, which you like to see. You like to see some of that work here, you don’t want him completely changing his game.

Walman-Eklund-Celebrini-Granlund-Zetterlund is #SJSharks patchwork PP1 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 19, 2025

Thrun-Wennberg-Graf-Kunin-Smith is PP2. Smith has puck at point, Islanders had stick broken, 5-on-3.5, tries a pass to Graf that’s intercepted. That’s a vulnerable moment, needed more there, read the moment. Fire it or make sure that next pass connects.

8 in: Celebrini forces Holmstrom turnover high, almost has breakaway, but Holmstrom recovers last second to negate. Great plays by both.

Barzal goal: Walman just fumbles it and Ceci can’t catch Barzal.

At least Georgiev isn't under the weather. He's kept #SJSharks in the game. NYI 20-6 shots halfway through — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 19, 2025

Goodrow goal: Sharks (and Goodrow) needed that. Just throw it on net from bad angle.

Nelson goal: You can’t blame illness there, I think. Just bad hockey. Zetterlund not locked in enough there, I think, he loses the middle of the ice when he’s the last guy back. I mean, I guess that can be sickness, but looks more like young hockey. Ceci’s the last jersey you see, but I think Zetterlund has to be aware. Ceci was watching an Islander on far right, Granlund was on forecheck, Zetterlund needs to secure the middle, or at least, be more cognizant of Nelson streaking down center lane. Walman left on a down-low 2-on-1. The Barzal goal, that’s a bad bounce. This one is more upsetting, I think.

6 left: Not a good drop pass by Rutta. I usually will defend him, and his idea of attack is fine there, but you must be 100 percent sure if you’re going to creep down, and have Eklund cover for you. What a 3-on-1 save, side to side, Georgiev denies Palmieri.

Dobson goal: Kunin off the post, but then, point shot goes off Thrun and in. Remenda says maybe off Wennberg glove. Well, in fairness, that’s one of those when you’re good, you earn your luck goals. Islanders have been better, Sharks should be down a couple.

Period 3

Pulock goal: Hard shot, but clean through, you’d probably like Georgiev to have that one. That should do it tonight.

7 in: That’s a nice rush set-up from Granlund to Zetterlund. You want to see more execution like that.

10 in: To their credit, Sharks still playing hard. I know that’s the bare minimum, but there’s a professional standard there.

9 left: “Rangers suck!” chant starting, gotta love it.