Askarov Bounces Back, But Sharks Lose 3-1

NEWARK, N.J. — The San Jose Sharks visit Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils.

William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 3-1.

Period 1

1 in: Off PP faceoff draw, like Eklund running interference to prevent PK’er getting out to point.

Eklund goal: Broken play, just seconds before, Orlov made big gamble stepping up on Hughes looking to get out short-handed, Toffoli helped too, but those two were last line of defense. It worked, Sharks entered a scattered Devils PK.

Cotter drives the net wide on Dickinson, Askarov bails his fellow rookie out.

6 in: Gaudette with an extra half-step or step would be, from I’ve seen, a sure-fire middle-six winger.

Dickinson’s first point with have to wait: Kurashev’s goal waved off, high touch. Gaudette had negotiated pressure to get it back to Sam at the point.

Gaudette penalty: Not a great hooking penalty there though, get those feet moving!

9 in: Good stick by Dellandrea, deflects cross-slot Devils’ PP pass, then quick close on point. Dellandrea seems more assertive on the ice.

There you go! Spectacular save by Askarov on Hischier.

8 left: Graf cuts into slot with confidence, almost finds I think Gaudette in front. Graf has quietly had a really good road trip.

6 left: Outstanding backcheck by Goodrow on Meier, after Orlov steps up and misses.

4 left: That’s a play, Skinner comes on puck at side of the net, I think get a shot on, don’t do the hope pop pass into the slot.

3 left: Ferraro shows good patience and poise with puck in corner, a lot going on around him, his wait leads to an exit. I get on him about that, so good to see him show more patience there.

2 left: Near the one-minute mark, Sharks show a little 2-1-2 NZ forecheck.

Big kill here, San Jose Sharks have played a period to be proud of against one of the best teams in the NHL

Period 2

Hamilton goal: Just a scramble, Hamilton jumps on the puck and beats a prone Askarov on PP.

1 in: No goal for Skinner, Wennberg was offsides. But San Jose Sharks do come out with a power play.

3 in: Liljegren with a hard diagonal high-low pass to Gaudette. Gaudette does some good puck-handling, but nothing comes of it. Gotta get a shot there, still on the PP.

5 in: Meier buries Ferraro from behind. Ferraro in pain.

7 in: Big moment for the San Jose Sharks’ kill here. Remenda says Mercer held Skinner’s stick, but Mercer got the call. Before, Liljegren more firm defending on Cotter, I thought, though couldn’t kill the play.

Hamilton goal: Tough, Sharks had almost killed it. Bad call too. But character time, Sharks got off to a good start, haven’t seen too much from them since then.

Iorio penalty: Sharks’ last shot was 14:51 into first period, about 18 minutes ago, and now they’re going on PK again.

Desharnais penalty: Soft call to make it 5-on-3. But is what it is.

5 left: Sharks kill it! Orlov seals it with battle win over Mercer one-on-one, this is why he’s here. Big body, patient with puck, then clears it for good.

But then Gritsyuk had an all-alone tip in front of Askarov, Sharks team D out of sorts. Big save, glad Askarov showing out here. San Jose Sharks have to support their goalie with some offense.

2 left: Gaudette sometimes does too much with the puck there, like on that cycle. Sharks desperately need a shot, some pressure.

Sharks held without a shot in the second period, but still just down 2-1 because of Askarov.

Period 3

1 in: Huge power play here. Reading momentum, Sharks need to play more basic, pound shots, I think. Still trying to be too clever with puck to start period.

2 in: Celebrini gets first Sharks shot on a while on power play.

Not a great power play, but at least some shots on goal. Gaudette one-timer too.

4 in: Dickinson rush, takes up so much space in slot so quickly…and he misses the drop pass to Reaves. Turnover, credit to Dickinson for skating back hard to even it up. It’s not a Reaves thing, it’s be direct, Sharks need that in this situation. Execute if you’re going fancy, or be simple.

Liljegren makes a strong low-to-high pass to Smith.

7 in: Execution for Dickinson again, think he had more time than he thought, misses open backhand D-to-D pass to Celebrini, it goes out. Credit to Sharks though, Dickinson too, they’re applying pressure. Going back on the power play.

8 in: Nice job by Gaudette, broken play, drives net and shoots, faceoff.

9 in: What a shift by Graf, makes a move on entry to gain the zone, then down-low, he finds Gaudette for a Grade-A. Allen with a big save! Those two on the third line are becoming a potent duo.

8 left: Coming out of TV timeout, Celebrini line back out there after being on last shift, looking for some offense.

5 left: Meier has been in some battles tonight with the Sharks, Celebrini there. Timo is a handful.

4 left: Liljegren stretch finds Graf for the breakaway, big save!