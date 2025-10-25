San Jose Sharks
Askarov Bounces Back, But Sharks Lose 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. — The San Jose Sharks visit Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils.
William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 3-1.
Period 1
1 in: Off PP faceoff draw, like Eklund running interference to prevent PK’er getting out to point.
Eklund goal: Broken play, just seconds before, Orlov made big gamble stepping up on Hughes looking to get out short-handed, Toffoli helped too, but those two were last line of defense. It worked, Sharks entered a scattered Devils PK.
Cotter drives the net wide on Dickinson, Askarov bails his fellow rookie out.
6 in: Gaudette with an extra half-step or step would be, from I’ve seen, a sure-fire middle-six winger.
Dickinson’s first point with have to wait: Kurashev’s goal waved off, high touch. Gaudette had negotiated pressure to get it back to Sam at the point.
Gaudette penalty: Not a great hooking penalty there though, get those feet moving!
9 in: Good stick by Dellandrea, deflects cross-slot Devils’ PP pass, then quick close on point. Dellandrea seems more assertive on the ice.
There you go! Spectacular save by Askarov on Hischier.
8 left: Graf cuts into slot with confidence, almost finds I think Gaudette in front. Graf has quietly had a really good road trip.
6 left: Outstanding backcheck by Goodrow on Meier, after Orlov steps up and misses.
4 left: That’s a play, Skinner comes on puck at side of the net, I think get a shot on, don’t do the hope pop pass into the slot.
3 left: Ferraro shows good patience and poise with puck in corner, a lot going on around him, his wait leads to an exit. I get on him about that, so good to see him show more patience there.
2 left: Near the one-minute mark, Sharks show a little 2-1-2 NZ forecheck.
Big kill here, San Jose Sharks have played a period to be proud of against one of the best teams in the NHL
Period 2
Hamilton goal: Just a scramble, Hamilton jumps on the puck and beats a prone Askarov on PP.
1 in: No goal for Skinner, Wennberg was offsides. But San Jose Sharks do come out with a power play.
3 in: Liljegren with a hard diagonal high-low pass to Gaudette. Gaudette does some good puck-handling, but nothing comes of it. Gotta get a shot there, still on the PP.
5 in: Meier buries Ferraro from behind. Ferraro in pain.
7 in: Big moment for the San Jose Sharks’ kill here. Remenda says Mercer held Skinner’s stick, but Mercer got the call. Before, Liljegren more firm defending on Cotter, I thought, though couldn’t kill the play.
Hamilton goal: Tough, Sharks had almost killed it. Bad call too. But character time, Sharks got off to a good start, haven’t seen too much from them since then.
Iorio penalty: Sharks’ last shot was 14:51 into first period, about 18 minutes ago, and now they’re going on PK again.
Desharnais penalty: Soft call to make it 5-on-3. But is what it is.
5 left: Sharks kill it! Orlov seals it with battle win over Mercer one-on-one, this is why he’s here. Big body, patient with puck, then clears it for good.
But then Gritsyuk had an all-alone tip in front of Askarov, Sharks team D out of sorts. Big save, glad Askarov showing out here. San Jose Sharks have to support their goalie with some offense.
2 left: Gaudette sometimes does too much with the puck there, like on that cycle. Sharks desperately need a shot, some pressure.
Sharks held without a shot in the second period, but still just down 2-1 because of Askarov.
Period 3
1 in: Huge power play here. Reading momentum, Sharks need to play more basic, pound shots, I think. Still trying to be too clever with puck to start period.
2 in: Celebrini gets first Sharks shot on a while on power play.
Not a great power play, but at least some shots on goal. Gaudette one-timer too.
4 in: Dickinson rush, takes up so much space in slot so quickly…and he misses the drop pass to Reaves. Turnover, credit to Dickinson for skating back hard to even it up. It’s not a Reaves thing, it’s be direct, Sharks need that in this situation. Execute if you’re going fancy, or be simple.
Liljegren makes a strong low-to-high pass to Smith.
7 in: Execution for Dickinson again, think he had more time than he thought, misses open backhand D-to-D pass to Celebrini, it goes out. Credit to Sharks though, Dickinson too, they’re applying pressure. Going back on the power play.
8 in: Nice job by Gaudette, broken play, drives net and shoots, faceoff.
9 in: What a shift by Graf, makes a move on entry to gain the zone, then down-low, he finds Gaudette for a Grade-A. Allen with a big save! Those two on the third line are becoming a potent duo.
8 left: Coming out of TV timeout, Celebrini line back out there after being on last shift, looking for some offense.
5 left: Meier has been in some battles tonight with the Sharks, Celebrini there. Timo is a handful.
4 left: Liljegren stretch finds Graf for the breakaway, big save!
Obviously they were out worked most of the game, but that hooking call on Skinner was the difference and absolutely bullshit call.
Askarov was phenomenal though, and the last period was good.
They were great in the 1st, on the PK most of the 2nd and exhausted in the 3rd. Ask was brilliant and Dicky got in some 5 on 3 PK time. I’m good with this all things considered.
Playing NJ essentially to a draw at even strength is a pretty solid result for this team.
If you think about it at this point they’ve really only played like complete shit in 2 of 8 games. With any luck they could easily have 5 wins. If Asky has found his groove they’re going to win a bunch of games. He seemed to get stronger as the game went on. Now he looks like what we all hoped. Lets see if he can do it 2 games in a row. Speer deserves all the money.
Askarov rocks. I thought the first goal was goalie interference.
Complacent.
Mentality of a loosing team: Complacency sets in very quick. Desperation and Urgency builds up very slow.
With previous Sharks era complacency set in after winning like 6-8 in a row. After loosing one they always came back unbeatable.
Lack of effort: start on loose pucks is simply missing consistently after playing a good game (whether win or loose)
Yeah you should definitely compare this team at this stage to the Sharks when they were a contender.
i am comparing efforts.
not result expectations.
That doesn’t change the comparison. The intending Sharks teams were full of veterans in their primes, many who were high end to elite level player. It’s a naive comparison.
I wouldn’t call them complacent, maybe more like exhausted after long game the night before. It usually shows in the second period and it did again. In the first the young guns were all fired up then the second came and they had heavy legs, normal, and the reason for no shots. In the 3rd they got some power back, coach likely had a talk with them about taking penalties. Overall a progress, especially from Asky, who had night off yesterday.
They lost to a team that is better than them. And it could have been a win if a few plays had gone differently. Not perfect by any stretch but some things to like. Didn’t seem like effort was the problem tonight.
I could be wrong, but I noticed Dellandrea accidently pushed his guy into the crease on the first goal against, and also could of/should of been the guy to cover the shooting lane on the second goal. That must be rough for him. I think that kind of night happens to Ferraro alot, where he’s involved in two or three goals against. It’s probably because of how much we’re over-deploying these guys in key situations, and relying on them heavily. It’s a compliment to them as players, but also an indicator of how bad the still rebuilding Sharks roster is.
I’m going to defend them. Firstly, they are very young, and a teenager body is not build like a mature man, so in this aspect don’t have the stamina like a fully grown man. Secondly, this was the second game in as many night, so every team always feels the negative side of it, Sharks as well. All in all, I strongly believe that last 3 games were so different than the first five game, all across the board much better, including Askarov, who had his large share of mistakes in first 3 games he started.
No shame in that loss. Second night of back to back against a legit cup contender who are currently on the longest win streak in the NHL. This was the 3rd game in 4 days which was pointed out as being a dramatic drop-off in teams win loss record.
I thought they played good, there internal clock was good snapping the puck around and were playing with adequate pace. Nice to see them overcoming the dud behind the bench 🤣
lol. Just catastrophic ignorance. If you don’t think they’re playing well because of the coaching then you don’t know enough to know how much you don’t know.
I’m joking if they play on their toes and have that quick twitch reaction and keep their feet moving at all times, and get the Fucking puck deep!!!!! And maybe finish a check or two then go from there, they will be fine. If Warso is finally getting them into that (state of mind)!!!! Then kudos to him. If they can get to where they can really play down low and learn how to cycle then they will really be shitting in tall cotton.
Oh, c’mon, give the guy a little break. After the blunder with the kid, even he changed something in his system and…it works!
Exactly, and many people tend to forget about it.
Nice to see Askarov have the sort of game which we hope will become the norm for him. We know its possible for him to be really good, we haven’t seen that be the case consistently. Sharks really were outplayed by a bunch, but I like that they battled. I do think they look a bit too much for Celebrini. Other guys have agency. Graf, for example, is a guy who doesn’t seem to care who he plays with, he’s going to find ways to create chances. Misa was absent because he was scratched. And his replacement, Kurashev, seemed mostly… Read more »
from Elliotte Friedman’s 32 thoughts 20. I do believe that Toews’ comments about being captain at a young age will matter. Toews was the youngest captain in Blackhawks history and third-youngest ever in the NHL when honoured at 20 years and 79 days. “I don’t think it’s really fair for a 21- or 22-year-old kid in that situation because you’re trying to find yourself as your hockey career is taking off and it’s not a normal life for anyone, let alone a 20-year old kid,” he said. “You’re not maybe allowing yourself to just grow and mature at your own pace.… Read more »