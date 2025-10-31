Sharks Turn Back Clock, Rock Devils 5-2

The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils at SAP Center.

William Eklund and Philipp Kurashev and Alex Wennberg and Will Smith and Dmitry Orlov scored, and the Sharks won 5-2.

Period 1

Eklund goal: Wennberg made a great defensive play right before, Ferraro had jumped up and got beat, Devils were working on a 2-on-1, but Wennberg skated hard to negate Hischier. Then a little later, a low-to-high Devils pass slips the point, Eklund jumps on it for the breakaway. Kurashev got an assist late, guess he touched the low-to-high pass, maybe that’s why Siegenhalter couldn’t handle?

2 in: Dickinson does a great job of catching up to Gritsyuk, Devils thought they had a 2-on-1 for a sec, Gritsyuk’s linemate was calling for the puck, but Sam shows off his skating too.

4 in: Wennberg on it tonight so far. Kurashev on entry passes it to empty point, unforced turnover there, but as Devils try to get it out, Wennberg reads it, occupies that point, intercepts it, and hits Kurashev for a long one-timer bid.

6 in: Celebrini forces Jack Hughes out of the zone high.

10 in: Good job by Mukhamadullin, catches Jack Hughes off balance with puck, push, wins the puck.

9 left: Celebrini, Cotter all over him, throws a hard backhand pass to Toffoli in slot. Toffoli gets a couple good whacks at it. Subtle awesome there.

Kurashev goal: This line has found something. Ferraro aggressive pinch keeps it in. Wennberg in corner waits, finds Kurashev open in slot, Devils napping.

8 left: Orlov blows up Bratt, Devils none too happy. But looks like Sharks getting a power play out of it. Time for the kill.

Toffoli has another great chance, seems a little snake-bitten to start season. He’s still getting great chances though, that’s the important thing.

6 left: PP2 has an outstanding shift after power play over. Like I said, they’re on it. No goal, but San Jose Sharks playing a great period. Can they finish strong, play the complete 20, or will they fritter away edge?

Wennberg goal: Ferraro just tosses it from wall. Sharks’ night. Wennberg flash screen also bothers Allen.

Orlov penalty: Love the piss and vinegar that he plays with, and penalties happen with that, but he’s got to take a couple less here and there. Against, momentum swing time.

Mercer goal: Truly not a PK to remember. I think it was a slow change, Sharks’ PK lets Mercer slip behind for a breakaway, huge Nedeljkovic save. But then, Jack Hughes picks them apart, finds Mercer for the re-direct. As Warsofsky has been saying, Sharks have woken up a sleeping giant.

Period 2

3 in: Not a great shift for Reaves. Loses it in battle in OZ, happens, but then, doesn’t advance puck out with a couple chances in DZ. Then ices it. But line able to get away with it.

4 in: Orlov’s aggressiveness on display. Goes for puck in NZ, misses, could be bad but his forwards are covering for him. He skates hard back in NZ, takes it back, gives it to Eklund and Wennberg for 2-on-1. Big Allen save.

Klingberg actually does a good job killing play, Palat in corner, but loses to F1, turnover. That can’t happen.

5 in: Mukhamadullin kills play along wall, Lammiko, gives it to Smith for easy out. More of this.

7 in: Borderline hit, Meier into Dickinson’s numbers, but just far enough away from the boards that Dickinson didn’t hit his face. A couple inches there could’ve been really bad. I don’t know if Dickinson has ever been hit like that ever before.

8 in: Big Nedeljkovic save on I think Siegenthaler. Devils have caught up on shot counter. San Jose Sharks need to start punching back, and they need to get out of too much run-and-gun right now.

9 in: Under a lot of pressure, Dickinson does a good job hanging tough, gets it to Giles for exit. Like.

Don’t like that from Skinner. Sharks about to enter, he stops up with puck, doesn’t get it deep. He’s trying to, but that’s just one of those 100 percent moments. Devils like 9-3 shots for the period.

10 in: Solid Klingberg defensive shift. If you’re a hater, watch it. Stays with Hischier skating, man to man, from one side of OZ to other. Then calm pass to safety valve Ferraro, F1 coming, for easy exit. But then, Wennberg makes a wishful thinking NZ pass, Devils counterattack.

Toffoli along wall, appears to have Celebrini close, goes for the long bomb for Smith. Icing.

7 left: Sharks aren’t giving up Grade-A’s, but this is losing hockey. Poor puck management blowing few chances they have for momentum.

6 left: Warsofsky wants team to play the right way, he sends fourth line over boards. They get it in deep, win it on forecgheck, Klingberg pounds a shot, rebound. I’m not saying you have to do this all the time, but Sharks falling too in love with pretty play this period, giving Devils catnip in NZ to counterattack with.

4 left: Good exit there, Klingberg gets it from Dellandrea with two Devils on him, able to advance it to Skinner high. Skinner, though covered, able to hand it off to Dellandrea with speed, easy entry and shot and OZ faceoff.

Followed by another good, basic second line shift. Good to see the team get the message.

Smith goal: And there, you get fancy. Celebrini wins the OZ draw. Backhand cross-slot to Smith, blocked. But Smith gets his own rebound, puts it away. Be fancy in OZ, fancy if you’re sure in other zones.

3 left: Then Goodrow makes an absolutely gorgeous lead pass for Reaves breakaway. Allen save, roof would’ve went off building if Reaves had scored.

Orlov goal: Off OZ draw, just toss it at the net from Orlov. Like Ferraro to Wennberg goal, Orlov was along wall. Toffoli had the traffic. Previous to this shift, second line had an outstanding shift.

"Allennnnnn! Allennnnnnn!! Allennnnnnn!!!" Not often have #SJSharks been far enough ahead in a home game in recent years, the fans could taunt the opposing goalie. That's gotta feel good for the die-hards. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 31, 2025

Period 3

Mercer goal: San Jose Sharks’ PK still not getting it done. Typically with these Sharks, like a two-goal lead would be worrisome. Let’s see if a four-goal lead is enough cushion. Want to see pushback. Sharks played, by my estimation, about five really good minutes in the second, and were rewarded richly, perhaps unfairly. Can’t count on skating by like that, big picture.

7 in: Luke Hughes falls, unforced in DZ, Eklund and Wennberg pounce on it, but don’t get a shot. Read the room moment, think you need that pressure, instead of setting up for something creative and getting nothing. I know I’m nit-picking, like I was after Wild game, but this young team, I’m looking for the signs of winning hockey, winning habits.

9 in: Celebrini backcheck on Hischier attack, love seeing that.

Follows with solid second line shift, Eklund with a head fake makes space skating high in zone, down to Wennberg low, I like Alex just taking what’s given, crashing net with shot (instead of looking for something clever).