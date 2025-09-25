SJHN Daily: Klingberg Injury Update, Sharks Will Correct Banner Mistake

The San Jose Sharks have announced new gameday experiences ahead of their 35th season.

SJ Sharkie will be among the big-name celebrations of the year, honoring his induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Sharkie will bring some new and improved gameday routines to SAP Center this season.

The Sharks teased new digital and special effects, as well as new lighting in SAP Center.

They’re also planning an expansion of in-game entertainment with more guest DJ’s and a new DJ stand, plus special guests joining in-arena host Emily Harlan.

And outside SAP Center, the Sharks are expanding pre-game festivals and bringing safety improvements for those walking along Sharks Way.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Klingberg (UBI) on ice today, says Warsofsky, improving but doubtful for Friday. Wang is dealing with a lower-body issue, doesn't sound serious, RW called it "maintenance". They're still easing Celebrini back into full participation in practice, but sounds like that's close. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 24, 2025

Klingberg suffered the injury in Sunday’s pre-season opener.

Macklin Celebrini is back at training camp after a sickness over the weekend.

Vincent Desharnais opened up about his mental struggles last year.

Mario Ferraro talked about being a new dad and wanting to stay with the Sharks.

Dmitry Orlov remembers nearly getting dangled by Macklin Celebrini last season.

Michael Misa is acclimating to San Jose at training camp.

Yaroslav Askarov is keeping his mentality simple and the same.

Ryan Reaves sees his role as protecting and supporting the young players.

Nick Leddy on how difficult last season was.

Barclay Goodrow talked about the Sharks leadership group.

Adam Gaudette is feeling more comfortable in San Jose.

Other Sharks News…

San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will announced that the team has signed Kyle Crnkovic, a 23 year old forward, to a 1-year, 2-way contract. 🪸 Per the Cuda:

Crnkovic, 23, appeared in 72 games last season with the ECHL’s Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets, recording 52… pic.twitter.com/N3g6rrXzGZ — 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙆 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙃𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙔 (@SharkCityHockey) September 24, 2025

We kicked off Season 2 of Never Offside with a reveal of The Bobblebed 😆🛌🥛🍪 Watch the full reveal & our interview with guest Nick Suzuki here: https://t.co/ES4MBgUhV9 pic.twitter.com/no39QcMzJ0 — Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) September 24, 2025

Brodie Brazil spoke with Mario Ferraro and assistant coach Brian Wiseman.

Jeff Skinner discussed his unique skating style.

The Sharks are replacing the factually incorrect banner hung in SAP Center.

Goalies! #SJSharks Yaraslav Askarov & Alex Nedeljkovic spoke w/@DanRusanowsky in our latest interviews out of Training Camp! Available on the Sharks Audio Network On Demand Podcast. iTunes: https://t.co/qF0oStGYNA

Spotify: https://t.co/QE5s3T6Pnw

Sharks + SAP Center App pic.twitter.com/QqG1D3GkWQ — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) September 24, 2025

Which guys have moves? 🕺@officialdwts, we've got your next stars! pic.twitter.com/uMp2lE4K1Q — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 24, 2025

Around the NHL…

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced additions to their Hall of Fame.

Some of the Florida Panthers‘ veterans went to a çollege football game at Hard Rock Stadium. Aleksander Barkov got hurt in practice though.

The Montreal Canadians‘ top line is becoming elite.

The Xhehaj brothers made their first game together for the Montreal Canadians special.

Jamie Benn is out for the start of the season.

NHL injury status report from around the league.