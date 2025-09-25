Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Klingberg Injury Update, Sharks Will Correct Banner Mistake

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks have announced new gameday experiences ahead of their 35th season.

SJ Sharkie will be among the big-name celebrations of the year, honoring his induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame. Sharkie will bring some new and improved gameday routines to SAP Center this season.

The Sharks teased new digital and special effects, as well as new lighting in SAP Center.

They’re also planning an expansion of in-game entertainment with more guest DJ’s and a new DJ stand, plus special guests joining in-arena host Emily Harlan.

And outside SAP Center, the Sharks are expanding pre-game festivals and bringing safety improvements for those walking along Sharks Way.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

 

Klingberg suffered the injury in Sunday’s pre-season opener.

Macklin Celebrini is back at training camp after a sickness over the weekend.

Vincent Desharnais opened up about his mental struggles last year.

Mario Ferraro talked about being a new dad and wanting to stay with the Sharks.

Dmitry Orlov remembers nearly getting dangled by Macklin Celebrini last season.

Michael Misa is acclimating to San Jose at training camp.

Yaroslav Askarov is keeping his mentality simple and the same.

Ryan Reaves sees his role as protecting and supporting the young players.

Nick Leddy on how difficult last season was.

Barclay Goodrow talked about the Sharks leadership group.

Adam Gaudette is feeling more comfortable in San Jose.

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke with Mario Ferraro and assistant coach Brian Wiseman.

Jeff Skinner discussed his unique skating style.

The Sharks are replacing the factually incorrect banner hung in SAP Center.

Around the NHL…

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced additions to their Hall of Fame.

Some of the Florida Panthers‘ veterans went to a çollege football game at Hard Rock Stadium. Aleksander Barkov got hurt in practice though.

The Montreal Canadians‘ top line is becoming elite.

The Xhehaj brothers made their first game together for the Montreal Canadians special.

Jamie Benn is out for the start of the season.

NHL injury status report from around the league.

 

