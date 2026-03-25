Disaster-Ville: Sharks’ Playoff Hopes Smashed 6-3 by Preds

NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Adam Gaudette and Will Smith (twice) scored, but the Sharks lost 6-3.

Period 1

Chernyshov’s first shift, you see both his ability to be a credible net front presence and play fast, helps that line.

Forsberg goal: Tough start for Dickinson, he must shake it off. He whiffs on exit pass, unforced error, then gets caught in no man’s land between Svechkov and Forsberg in front. Nice to see Klingberg after, giving Dickinson some encouragement.

4 in: Chernyshov makes a great play wresting puck from O’Reilly on backcheck, but almost serves up a pizza up the middle to a Nashville forward coming in. Just offsides. San Jose Sharks have had a way recently, getting thrown off after a bad mistake, a goal allowed. Cliche time, but one shift at a time, don’t try to score three goals on one shift.

Gaudette goal: Great read by Mukhamadullin to hurry shot, doesn’t take too long to dust it off, traffic up the middle, Gaudette catches a piece.

Wood goal: Misa low-to-high pass was being watched, Misa’s got to know that. Then Sherwood reaches there, and missing, that sets up the 2-on-1. I’m not sure if he thought he had an extra man behind him. Not good awareness from him.

1o in: Slick Hague exit, beats Eklund F1. Good moves by a big man.

Josi goal: They give too much space to Josi and looks like he plain beats Nedeljkovic up the middle. It’s Josi, but you need a big save at some point, too. Off Ned puck-moving turnover.

Evangelista goal: There’s a little kick, enough to call it back in my opinion. If Nashville is scoring on stuff like that, throw your hands up a little. Klingberg can’t tackle him before he gets to the net, though a little more of a bump could’ve been good.

6 left: Klingberg smart dump-in, bounces to Graf in front for a chance.

Skjei goal: Ferraro gives it up to nobody, but had no help breaking it out, too, his men were flying out. Great forecheck by O’Reilly; Ferraro has to be better, too. Then Skjei just puts it from distance. Nedeljkovic doesn’t pick it up. Earlier on shift, Dickinson had the puck high, it got swiped by Jost. Not sure why Askarov isn’t coming in, maybe because of his injury, they don’t want him in cold.

3 left: Nedeljkovic save, finally. Before, four goals against in 8:47. On four straight Predators shots. About 10 minutes between saves.

Period 2

Nedeljkovic to start second. Little surprised. I thought maybe they wouldn’t want Askarov going in cold because of his recent injury, but intermission some time to loosen up. I understand Askarov coming back from injury, but if he’s not ready to come in, why not bring Brossoit for the first game of the trip?

1 in: Chernyshov shakes two Preds high, comes up with puck, makes space for his linemates.

2 in: Five shots in two minutes by the San Jose Sharks. Clear north-south message.

5 in: Klingberg post. Sharks have outshot Preds 8-0 so far. Going down swinging, at least.

7 in: Goodrow just buried Hague, great hit. Sharks, at least, look like they’ve come out of coma.

8 in: Outstanding trackback by Wennberg. Preds had a 2-on-1 going the other way, but Wennberg skated effortlessly to even it up. Then, he also picked up the trailer, and blocked the third Pred’s shot. That’s really a highlight-reel, human eraser clip, but unfortunately, comes in this disaster of a game.

9 left: Cold comfort, but Goodrow has been outstanding tonight. His forecheck and physicality on that shift helps cause a Nashville turnover up the middle to Klingberg, who has an open shot in high slot, skies it.

Chernyshov penalty: Beaut Ferraro bounce stretch to Graf, who’s behind D on PK. His chance misses the net. But…

Stamkos goal: Just not the San Jose Sharks’ night.

Smith goal: Much-needed on 5-on-3. Quick goal, too, still 1:23 left on the PP. Smith’s first since Mar. 3, nine games without a goal. First time to 20 goals for Smith, first of many.

3 left: I like that from Wennberg, side of net, gets it, just takes it to the front, OZ faceoff. Earlier, he passed up a similar opportunity, and Sharks ended turning it over.

Sherwood with a buzzer-beater one-timer in the slot, Saros save. When you give up six, not just about the goalie, but obviously, Saros has come up way bigger than Ned. Sherwood and Orlov, the setup man, look up to ceiling, wanted that one. Sharks have outshot Preds 16-5 in this period.

Period 3

Smith goal: Chernyshov occupies attention, Smith hangs in the weeds to capitalize. I feel like the San Jose Sharks will be able to rinse and repeat that in the coming years. Quick next goal can make it interesting.

2 in: Dickinson coming back toward Nedeljkovic with puck, gets surprised by forecheck. He might need a reset after tonight, a game off to collect himself.

6 in: Nifty entry move by Ostapchuk, dump, and evades the d-man so he can get the puck with ease. He’s been showing a few glimmers of a little more offense recently, he needs a big leap next year.

8 left: Huge Saros save on Celebrini to Smith PP one-timer.