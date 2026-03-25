San Jose Sharks
Disaster-Ville: Sharks’ Playoff Hopes Smashed 6-3 by Preds
NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
Adam Gaudette and Will Smith (twice) scored, but the Sharks lost 6-3.
Period 1
Chernyshov’s first shift, you see both his ability to be a credible net front presence and play fast, helps that line.
Forsberg goal: Tough start for Dickinson, he must shake it off. He whiffs on exit pass, unforced error, then gets caught in no man’s land between Svechkov and Forsberg in front. Nice to see Klingberg after, giving Dickinson some encouragement.
4 in: Chernyshov makes a great play wresting puck from O’Reilly on backcheck, but almost serves up a pizza up the middle to a Nashville forward coming in. Just offsides. San Jose Sharks have had a way recently, getting thrown off after a bad mistake, a goal allowed. Cliche time, but one shift at a time, don’t try to score three goals on one shift.
Gaudette goal: Great read by Mukhamadullin to hurry shot, doesn’t take too long to dust it off, traffic up the middle, Gaudette catches a piece.
Wood goal: Misa low-to-high pass was being watched, Misa’s got to know that. Then Sherwood reaches there, and missing, that sets up the 2-on-1. I’m not sure if he thought he had an extra man behind him. Not good awareness from him.
1o in: Slick Hague exit, beats Eklund F1. Good moves by a big man.
Josi goal: They give too much space to Josi and looks like he plain beats Nedeljkovic up the middle. It’s Josi, but you need a big save at some point, too. Off Ned puck-moving turnover.
Evangelista goal: There’s a little kick, enough to call it back in my opinion. If Nashville is scoring on stuff like that, throw your hands up a little. Klingberg can’t tackle him before he gets to the net, though a little more of a bump could’ve been good.
6 left: Klingberg smart dump-in, bounces to Graf in front for a chance.
Skjei goal: Ferraro gives it up to nobody, but had no help breaking it out, too, his men were flying out. Great forecheck by O’Reilly; Ferraro has to be better, too. Then Skjei just puts it from distance. Nedeljkovic doesn’t pick it up. Earlier on shift, Dickinson had the puck high, it got swiped by Jost. Not sure why Askarov isn’t coming in, maybe because of his injury, they don’t want him in cold.
3 left: Nedeljkovic save, finally. Before, four goals against in 8:47. On four straight Predators shots. About 10 minutes between saves.
Period 2
Nedeljkovic to start second. Little surprised. I thought maybe they wouldn’t want Askarov going in cold because of his recent injury, but intermission some time to loosen up. I understand Askarov coming back from injury, but if he’s not ready to come in, why not bring Brossoit for the first game of the trip?
1 in: Chernyshov shakes two Preds high, comes up with puck, makes space for his linemates.
2 in: Five shots in two minutes by the San Jose Sharks. Clear north-south message.
5 in: Klingberg post. Sharks have outshot Preds 8-0 so far. Going down swinging, at least.
7 in: Goodrow just buried Hague, great hit. Sharks, at least, look like they’ve come out of coma.
8 in: Outstanding trackback by Wennberg. Preds had a 2-on-1 going the other way, but Wennberg skated effortlessly to even it up. Then, he also picked up the trailer, and blocked the third Pred’s shot. That’s really a highlight-reel, human eraser clip, but unfortunately, comes in this disaster of a game.
9 left: Cold comfort, but Goodrow has been outstanding tonight. His forecheck and physicality on that shift helps cause a Nashville turnover up the middle to Klingberg, who has an open shot in high slot, skies it.
Chernyshov penalty: Beaut Ferraro bounce stretch to Graf, who’s behind D on PK. His chance misses the net. But…
Stamkos goal: Just not the San Jose Sharks’ night.
Smith goal: Much-needed on 5-on-3. Quick goal, too, still 1:23 left on the PP. Smith’s first since Mar. 3, nine games without a goal. First time to 20 goals for Smith, first of many.
3 left: I like that from Wennberg, side of net, gets it, just takes it to the front, OZ faceoff. Earlier, he passed up a similar opportunity, and Sharks ended turning it over.
Sherwood with a buzzer-beater one-timer in the slot, Saros save. When you give up six, not just about the goalie, but obviously, Saros has come up way bigger than Ned. Sherwood and Orlov, the setup man, look up to ceiling, wanted that one. Sharks have outshot Preds 16-5 in this period.
Period 3
Smith goal: Chernyshov occupies attention, Smith hangs in the weeds to capitalize. I feel like the San Jose Sharks will be able to rinse and repeat that in the coming years. Quick next goal can make it interesting.
2 in: Dickinson coming back toward Nedeljkovic with puck, gets surprised by forecheck. He might need a reset after tonight, a game off to collect himself.
6 in: Nifty entry move by Ostapchuk, dump, and evades the d-man so he can get the puck with ease. He’s been showing a few glimmers of a little more offense recently, he needs a big leap next year.
8 left: Huge Saros save on Celebrini to Smith PP one-timer.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Fun fact: Since the end of January, the Sharks have had a 5 game losing streak, a 3 game losing streak, and now another 5 game losing streak and counting…
Fire Grier?
🤣
Which corresponds with the 3-0 blown lead in ED. That blown lead was the beginning of the End, imo. Sharks were never the same after that game.
I totally agree with your assessment and planning to write a bit longer post tomorrow since it’s getting late tonight. I’ve noticed some interesting patterns (?) developing within Sharks org. right after the Olympics, and that includes the team, Sheng and even TV commentators.
Oh boy I can’t wait…🙄
Neat!
I don’t normally call out players (we all have bad days at work) but Dickinson looked completely out of sorts tonight.
Tough game for Dickinson. They are going to have to send him a message by benching Muk again.
lol. The coach needs coaching.
Maybe you can compare notes from your decorated Xbox career..,
More realistic NHL strategy in the video game than you and your geezer pals.
My children. Love one another. Albert, give Sparkle a man’s secret handshake and hug. Sparkle, give Albert a man’s secret handshake and hug. You both know what the secret handshake is. It was a gift from yours truly to mankind long, long ago.
Sure Double D, sure…🥱
Agreed and strongly believe this Coach has reached his ceiling. Good job till now but it’s a ceiling for him.
lol! He just coached a huge points increase from last season. Seriously dude you have no clue what you’re talking about.
Well the bus ran out of gas. Finally. This has been a brutal drop off.
Not much to like here. Agree with Sheng that Goodrow was good. He was hitting with intention for one thing. That whole line was a little bit of a bright spot.
And Cherny did do some good things, and I guess no one got hurt.
I feel like they should just allow kicking the puck into the net, if they’re going to allow these things that look like 90% of a kick.
Had the same thought as Sheng. If you’re not going to use Askarov, why send Brossoit down? In postgame, Warsofsky said it was because Askarov was coming off injury. Again, why not keep Brossoit in the NHL if that’s the case? Down 3 with 8+ minutes to go and on a PP, I pull the goalie. Its really hard to come back from 3 down and if 6v4 doesn’t work, the odds of winning are tiny. Get a goal 6v4, and you’ve got a much better chance. Warsofsky never pulled the goalie. Either then or in the final 5 minutes.… Read more »
If you know someone is unavailable why would you fly them across the country and put 40lbs gear on them? They needed to make a change ofter 4-0 to change momentum and lite a fire under them. WTF are we doing here?
Hmmm…it looks like someone on top has made a change of direction or the Sharks really suck without Celebrini playing his hardest. Ned was great for a while but anybodys hot streak can last only so long. I’d change a goalie after first 3 quick goals.
A bunch of us have literally been saying for months that this is a shitty team without Cele playing at a generational level.
School of hard knocks. The road to being a contender is still a long one.
But whatever happens, a big best now is if this group gives up and rolls over before they are mathematically eliminated. That’ll be a bit of a red flag.
I wouldn’t look at as too big a red flag. Teams been playing over its head all season. There’s bound to be a let down at some point. Especially when the task seems insurmountable now.
As always with me, standings are games over NHL .500
Starting with 4th best record in the West
ANA +13
UTA + 8
EDM +7
VGS, NSH +6
playoff line
LAK +3
SEA +2
WPG, SJS +1
StL -1 (they’re hot, 7-1-2 in their last 10 games and we play them next)
+1 is tied for the 6th worst record in the league: SJS, WPG and TOR
I just hope Warso doesn’t fall back on his usual, *blame the first Euro player that comes to mind*, and scratch Reggie or Muk.. Kurashev already in the doghouse
Record is pretty abysmal since they demoted Cherny for no reason and waived Iorio. Since that point they’ve been close to the worst team in the league. Including 2 losses to Calgary
Wouldn’t say “no” reason as he had to be on Barracuda roster during trade deadline to be eligible for AHL playoffs, and the Olympic break was right there where if on NHL roster wouldn’t play any games. Their priority is development
It won’t come as a surprise to anyone, myself included, that I know everything. So many were high on the Sharks playoff chances and Sheng disagreed with Danny Boy(le) and thought SJ should maybe make more moves for a playoff push because Macklin was ready now, while DBoy said they still need to build through the draft. All the while, so many were getting hard-ons (yes, God can use that word..who do you think gave it to mankind?) about this team competing in the playoffs, I sat with my Arrogant Bastard Ale in hand in my rocking chair, tapped my… Read more »
Tremendous comment
God isn’t real…