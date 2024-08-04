San Jose Sharks
Musty, Svoboda, Sahlin Wallenius Stand Out + Morehouse Talks Sharks Prospects
San Jose Sharks prospects fared well at the World Junior Summer Showcase.
2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty and 2023 third-rounder Brandon Svoboda represented USA, 2024 first-rounder Sam Dickinson and 2024 third-rounder Carson Wetsch skated for Canada, and 2024 second-rounder Leo Sahlin Wallenius and 2023 fifth-rounder Axel Landen suited up for Sweden.
Chris Peters of FloHockey, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, and Mike Morreale and Adam Kimelman of NHL.com were on site in Plymouth, MI, and here are some of their thoughts about the Sharks prospects.
Kimelman also spoke with San Jose Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse.
Quentin Musty
Musty tied with Brodie Ziemer for the USA team lead with three goals in five games.
The 6-foot-2 winger, who just missed making the 2024 gold medal-winning World Juniors squad, looks to be a favorite to be headed to Ottawa for this year’s WJCs.
“I think he’s in the mix to be a top-six option for Team USA at the World Juniors,” Peters wrote. “His last game was certainly his best, which helps his case quite a bit.”
Morehouse also discussed the possibility of Musty breaking camp with the San Jose Sharks with Kimelman.
Brandon Svoboda
Svoboda opened eyes, leading USA with six points.
The 6-foot-3 center isn’t destined for a scoring role in the tournament, but this offensive touch, along with his size, skating, and grinding game, is putting him in line for a bottom-six role in Ottawa.
“His energy and drive to do whatever it takes to generate a scoring chance has been noticeable,” Ellis wrote.
Sam Dickinson
Dickinson put up a goal and three assists in two games.
The 6-foot-3 defenseman is likely to wear the red maple leaf come December.
“The skating ability really stands out when you see him with fellow high-end prospects. It’s definitely a plus trait for him,” Peters wrote.
Ellis was very impressed with Dickinson.
Carson Wetsch
Wetsch didn’t make the scoresheet in his one appearance.
The 6-foot-2 agitating winger, at this rate, doesn’t appear to be a favorite to make Team Canada.
Leo Sahlin Wallenius
Sahlin Wallenius scored a goal.
The 6-foot-0 defenseman should have a solid shot to make Team Sweden in December.
“Sahlin Wallenius is a solid defender and appears to read the game at an expert level,” Peters wrote.
Axel Landen
Landen notched a couple assists.
The physical 6-foot-1 defenseman was on Sweden’s top pairing with Theo Lindstein.
He also lost his gear. In transit from Stockholm to North America, Landen was one of six players to be miss equipment.
Per Kimelman, Landen isn’t confident that he’s going to be getting his gear back.
My prediction is that Musty makes the team this season. Probably wrong but I’m sticking with it until he’s cut. He’s my sort of dark horse candidate after the obvious 2 Celebrini & Smith.
I hope you’re right, that sounds like a lot of fun to watch. Even if he doesn’t outright steal a spot, I still like the idea of giving him 45-50 games like Anaheim did with Carlsson. I just don’t know what another year of juniors does for this guy other than allow him to get away with bad habits.
Another year of juniors definitely hurts his development more than helps. Playing overseas could potentially be a good option. I would prefer the route you suggest. Manage his games early and let him play more in the 2nd half.
In my summer time blues line combos I have him forcing his way onto the the team as well. I’m probably wrong all so but if if he shines in camp, like he did last year and only has playing in the juniors or SHL as his other options you never know.
He sure looks good in my fantasy lines, specifically in 2-years with all of our other prospects.
I love the Olympics but, I want hockey now not hand ball.
Is it September 21st yet?
One of the things that I thought was so positive is that the prospects listed are from various rounds over the last two drafts, which, IMO, were the drafts from which we can gather a sense of GMMG’s future vision of the kinds of players that the Sharks team will be comprised of. It also speaks well of the scouting team and development staff GMMG has put together. There are picks from rounds 1, 2, 3, and 5 over two drafts. If your scouting and development departments work together, it is easier to find players who could make the NHL… Read more »
Recent article by Sheng had someone (scout? Morehouse?) say Wallenius processed the game at an expert level. Pretty sure that’s decision making.
Tampa is the team that gave the Sharks a 1st for Goodrow. Not that simple though, sharks sent a 3rd as well.
Correct. That Goodrow pick has evolved into Afansyov (sic?). A reasonable return for 32nd overall. fwiw, I’m a big fan of collecting 3rd and 4th rd picks specifically so the Sharks can do deals like the Goodrow deal. As for taking swings, I’m a big fan of taking swings on d-men starting late in rd1 and running thru the rest of the draft. Brock Faber in rd 2 (shortly after the Sharks took Bordeleau). Adam Fox in rd 3. Those are top-tier d-men (a Norris winner and a guy who might well win a Norris down the road), taken way… Read more »
Hello SJShorky,
You would be correct sir, lol. My bad, but the point is still the same in any case. I find the articles interesting and hope my being long-winded is not too much. I appreciate your thoughts as well as everyone else that posts on these articles.