Musty, Svoboda, Sahlin Wallenius Stand Out + Morehouse Talks Sharks Prospects

San Jose Sharks prospects fared well at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty and 2023 third-rounder Brandon Svoboda represented USA, 2024 first-rounder Sam Dickinson and 2024 third-rounder Carson Wetsch skated for Canada, and 2024 second-rounder Leo Sahlin Wallenius and 2023 fifth-rounder Axel Landen suited up for Sweden.

Chris Peters of FloHockey, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, and Mike Morreale and Adam Kimelman of NHL.com were on site in Plymouth, MI, and here are some of their thoughts about the Sharks prospects.

Kimelman also spoke with San Jose Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse.

Quentin Musty

Musty tied with Brodie Ziemer for the USA team lead with three goals in five games.

The 6-foot-2 winger, who just missed making the 2024 gold medal-winning World Juniors squad, looks to be a favorite to be headed to Ottawa for this year’s WJCs.

“I think he’s in the mix to be a top-six option for Team USA at the World Juniors,” Peters wrote. “His last game was certainly his best, which helps his case quite a bit.”

Morehouse also discussed the possibility of Musty breaking camp with the San Jose Sharks with Kimelman.

Brandon Svoboda

Svoboda opened eyes, leading USA with six points.

The 6-foot-3 center isn’t destined for a scoring role in the tournament, but this offensive touch, along with his size, skating, and grinding game, is putting him in line for a bottom-six role in Ottawa.

“His energy and drive to do whatever it takes to generate a scoring chance has been noticeable,” Ellis wrote.

Sam Dickinson

Dickinson put up a goal and three assists in two games.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman is likely to wear the red maple leaf come December.

“The skating ability really stands out when you see him with fellow high-end prospects. It’s definitely a plus trait for him,” Peters wrote.

Ellis was very impressed with Dickinson.

Carson Wetsch

Wetsch didn’t make the scoresheet in his one appearance.

The 6-foot-2 agitating winger, at this rate, doesn’t appear to be a favorite to make Team Canada.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius

Sahlin Wallenius scored a goal.

The 6-foot-0 defenseman should have a solid shot to make Team Sweden in December.

“Sahlin Wallenius is a solid defender and appears to read the game at an expert level,” Peters wrote.

Axel Landen

Landen notched a couple assists.

The physical 6-foot-1 defenseman was on Sweden’s top pairing with Theo Lindstein.

He also lost his gear. In transit from Stockholm to North America, Landen was one of six players to be miss equipment.

Per Kimelman, Landen isn’t confident that he’s going to be getting his gear back.