Sharks Make More Cuts, Send Top Prospect to Juniors, Waive Two

The San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster is finally taking shape.

On Sunday, the Sharks’ cuts of Filip Bystedt, Tristen Robins, Brandon Coe, Jake Furlong, and Georgi Romanov leaked.

On top of those transactions, the San Jose Sharks added these roster reductions today.

2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty has been sent back to the Sudbury Wolves (OHL).

Besides Bystedt, Coe, and Robins, winger Kasper Halttunen has been assigned to San Jose Barracuda camp.

Along with Furlong, Ethan Frisch is joining the Cuda.

And with Romanov, Gabe Carriere is joining AHL camp.

The San Jose Sharks also waived Justin Bailey and Jimmy Schuldt, with the intention of sending both to Barracuda.

The Sharks’ roster is now at 38 players (23 forwards, 12 defensemen, three goalies). Check out the most up-to-date roster here.