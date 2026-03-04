San Jose Sharks
Sherwood Scores Late GWG! Sharks Pull Out 7-5 Thriller Over Habs
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Montreal Canadiens into SAP Center.
Collin Graf and Michael Misa and Macklin Celebrini and Alex Wennberg and Will Smith and Kiefer Sherwood and Adam Gaudette scored, and the Sharks won 7-5.
Period 1
3 in: Kurashev on the forecheck, good steal, centers it to wide-open Sherwood, but looks like Dobes with the big “save”, prevents pass from connecting. Had a pressbox debate with Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Kurashev versus Regenda. Obviously, Goodrow in the line-up, that’s a fan focus. But accepting that Warsofsky (and probably other head coaches) would choose the PK staple and leader to be a consistent line-up presence, it’s an interesting debate between two styles of players in Regenda and Kurashev. Credit to Regenda for bulling his way into his conversation and he impressed people at the Olympics. I was talking to a scout, said Kurashev reminded him of Barabanov, a little good player on a bad team type, if we’re being candid. I maintain Regenda needs another half-step to be an every night guy, but he has clear utility.
Interesting debate, and big picture, we’re actually debating about decent-ish NHL-caliber players being sat out by Sharks. Still traumatized by the days when a Barabanov injury felt like life or death for a weak-ass roster.
5 in: Ferraro a little careless with backhand out, soft, Askarov needs to make a save on backhand shot.
Kapanen goal: Looks like Klingberg touched it? Bad luck for the much-maligned Klingberg. He’s reaching to kill the play, puck rides up his stick, confuses Askarov.
7 left: Not a power play to remember for Klingberg, a couple turnovers or deflected passes high. Proof that numbers do deceive, if you told any Sharks fan over the summer, through 44 games, reclamation project Klingberg would have 10 goals and 21 points, I think every fan would be pumped. And those numbers are real and have helped the Sharks win games. But on the other hand, Klingberg’s inability to establish a consistent baseline of play has been understandably frustrating.
Graf goal: The “Fuck the Analytics” Line lol. And hey, it’s Klingberg who creates the turnover off the lost OZ faceoff, prevents Habs exit on a couple occasions. He slides it to Celebrini, who drops it to Smith, sneaks it to open Graf. No assist for Klingberg but he certainly deserved one.
5 left: Klingberg pinch helps influence another Habs turnover, right to Celebrini in high slot.
Period 2
3 in: Energetic 200-foot kill by Ostapchuk. He’s valued around the league, for sure.
Danault goal: Tons of traffic. Klingberg and Celebrini can’t get it out, then just a simple point shot and traffic.
5 in: That’s what Askarov can do for you. Incredible save, clear-cut 2-on-1, side to side on Kapanen. Starts with a too aggressive F3 read by Misa, pinching, he’s got to cover for his defense, and he wasn’t winning that puck. Puck gets past him and Habs off to the races, it should be 3-1. A lot of consternation about Askarov, some fair, but he’s also in his rookie year plus the talent is so clearly there. I’d rather have a guy who is developing his ability to stop the easier shots, than a guy who can never make the hardest stops. Not saying Askarov will put it all together, but I get the vision from Grier. The ability to win you a series. That’s going to matter one day.
YAROSLAV. ASKAROV. pic.twitter.com/Q48Pv0AaK0
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) March 4, 2026
7 in: Askarov again, 2-on-1 down-low on PK, his defenseman sells out to stop the pass, Askarov silences the one-on-one chance.
8 in: Did Askarov make that side to side save on Caulfield? Incredible. Chants of “Asky!”
Misa goal: Great work especially by Toffoli and Misa. Toffoli a great example of not the fleetest of foot, but thinks fast, uses his teammates’ speed to its fullest. This is why he works well with Celebrini. In NZ, Toffoli, off puck muscled out by Dickinson, tap pass to Misa with speed. Misa pushes back the defense, Toffoli finds a soft spot in slot, big chance, big save. On rebound, Toffoli and Eklund crash the net and keep it alive, and Misa swoops in for the kill.
Fun game tonight! This could be a Stanley Cup Final is a few years.
Celebrini goal: I give the SAP Center crowd, new and old, credit. I was looking down as I was typing, but then I could feel the surge of the fans when Celebrini, at full speed, touched the puck, I look up, he rifles it through Dobes. They’re engaged, they’re loud, and they’re back (or here for the first time). Is there anything more exhilarating in Bay Area sports now than Celebrini with a head of steam with the puck?
First time to 30 goals for Celebrini, the first of many
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 4, 2026
Wennberg goal: Great work by Sherwood, absolutely erases Dach, one-on-one puck battle win, finds Wennberg in slot. This is what Sherwood can do for you. This is not a run-of-the-mill bottom-six winger. I don’t know if he’s a $30 million guy, but there’s a reason why Grier and lots of other smart hockey people love the player.
It’s fine if they flip Sherwood, but stop the slander. What an effort. 💪 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/c9LrUUW2Mj
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) March 4, 2026
Period 3
Anderson penalty: Sherwood getting under the skin! Love to see it, draws a penalty. Sherwood was approaching net and covered puck with stick, but never got there, overreaction by Anderson, not a great penalty from him.
Smith goal: On PP, Smith seems to signal high to Celebrini, like give the puck to Orlov, as both flankers are, in contrast, converging down low. Wonder if that was a feint by Smith to throw off PK, or if Celebrini ignored him? Or was Smith signaling how open that he was?
Demidov goal: We’ve still got a game, plenty of time left. Habs’ great puck movement, and Askarov finally can’t catch up to side-to-side one-timer.
Newhook goal: We’ve got a game, for sure. Celebrini rimmed it out, but maybe needed a beat there before he did it, because Graf couldn’t reach it. It then becomes a fire drill, and Newhook walks down the slot alone, all day. Poor coverage after the turnover. Here’s the test now for the San Jose Sharks. They need to close out this game.
7 in: Ostapchuk bullies Matheson off the puck in a one-on-one chase, impressive.
Dickinson penalty: Demidov almost beats Dickinson wide, Dickinson trips him. Man, what a fun match-up of future and present young stars though. Huge kill upcoming.
Newhook goal: That was such a good PK until it wasn’t. Tough luck, center lane point shot bounces off maybe Mukhamadullin? Never gets to Askarov. And there’s a Canadien right at the side, easy peasy. Time to toughen up.
Sherwood goal: Great Kurashev pass! First goal as a Shark.
1 left: Great puck battle win by Ferraro over Demidov, to Misa, who doesn’t (he must) get it out. But good to see Misa out there in a critical 5-on-6 situation! Learning moment.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I went from kinda liking the Habs, appreciating how they did their rebuild, thinking they might be the Eastern team I root for once the Bolts fade into the sunset, to wanting to drink their still-warm blood from a skull. This is gonna become a REAL feud. What a fucking game.
All my homies hate the habs
Same here! They really showed their true colors tonight!
If you’re not playing dirty, you’re not playing playoff hockey.
This is my favorite comment I’ve ever read in the history of comments of anything posted on the internet.
Anderson is a loser. Criminal that he only got 2 minutes for that BS after the whistle against Sherwood
They are in playoff mode in a stacked east. I’m more upset with Eklund for standing there doing nothing while Sherwood was getting pummeled until Mario was able to get there, Eklund has to get in there, grab someone and get his nose dirty. Very disappointing.
Someone would ball Eklund up like a piece of paper and throw him over the glass. Better that he lives to not fight another day.
nice!!
Montreal has debatably the worst fans in the sport, next to Vegas.
Is there a fanbase with more incessant whining?
Anyway, loved to get that win – especially when Montreal resorted to dirty play and diving to get back into it. That style of play will not work in the playoffs.
Oh man!!! What an emotionally charged game, I wasn’t really expecting that from the Habs. They were fucking dirty!!! I was loving it and hating it, it made me wish I could crawl thru my TV and get out there! 😆
Sherwood finally did his thing, and it’s pretty fucking cool! All energy and fire!
I was twitching like an electrocuted marionette that whole last period. Impossible to have chill.
The end was exciting, like way waaay too exciting.
Welp 30 Ms it is then
Did Klinger have a decent game?
Made a few good plays, but definitely got pushed off the puck behind the net on the 2nd goal
Ferraro gets pushed off all the time.
One of his best this season. Made a ton of stick plays and actually knocked a couple guys down for a change. I’m not advocating keeping him but he did more good than bad in this game.
Yeah I think so. I actually like him at 16-18 mins a game.
This is the first game in awhile where he was really physical. Was nice to see. For such a big man he’s pretty soft on the body.
The D is so bad. I hope they can make a long-ish term upgrade at the TDL. Just such incompetence compared to the F group.
Well, that’s Sherwood showing the doubters.
I’m still glad Grier didn’t send out any first-rounders or NHL-caliber prospects for him. I still think two second-rounders is a high price. I still say be careful of over-committing on an extension for him.
But with the team hanging on in the playoff race, maybe you accept an expensive rental as the price of showing you believe in your core group. You don’t want to enter extension talks next year with Celebrini feeling like you stabbed him in the back.
Sherry turned a garden variety one on one forecheck into a goal with pure hustle, physicality and a sweet pass.
About your Klingberg takes Sheng, I think he’s just physically mostly gone. He looks like a 33 year old who has had major hip issues. The quickness and strength is mostly just gone. The fact he’s been able to have a decent season in spite of that is commendable.
He was very good in this game.
If you say so
Interesting question from Sheng’s comment about Askarov in his game notes. Would you rather have the really dependable goalie who isn’t going to make the incredible saves or the less dependable goalie who can make the incredible saves. I feel like that’s kind of a Ned or Askarov question. For this year I’d certainly prefer Ned. Obviously Askarov is young so like Sheng said maybe having less dependability and more upside is what we want. Goalies are just voodoo as people say. Can Askarov hit his ceiling? I feel like I don’t feel as confident about that now as I… Read more »
you want dependable.
Askarov has another level, but his focus has been his Achilles heel. The ceiling for him elite, and elite goalies are first dependable, but then can also make the big save where it counts. I think he will figure it out.
Agreed, just might not be this season.
I think when Askarov gets NHL competent D in front of him he’ll shine. He has some things to clean up, for sure, but the D in front of him, along with the younger forwards still figuring things out defensively, is just so bad.
Yeah I just don’t know. His issues seem to be much more of his own making than from the defense in front of him. I don’t think rebound control and glove/blocker ability are going to automatically improve if the defense in front of him improves. He actually seems really well suited for leaky defense because he’s so good at moving laterally and making crazy saves. We saw multiple times today where he made great saves on cross ice passes that were left uncovered but then we see him get beat with no screen on an average shot in the high… Read more »
Klingberg has heart. Best he’s played in a while. Loved him shoving the goalie down after Guadette got slashed. This fuckin team… wow!
Smith actually skated a few times in this one. I’m going to be curious what JD says about the analytics of these lines.
Sherwood with 2 points. You knew it was going to happen soon the way he was playing.
Yup. Good or bad he is giving his every shift, which is awesome.
Forgot to Mention Misa. When he gets his man body he’s going to be a bull the way he charges thru the middle of the ice.
Also, I think it’s clear Sherry has a hand problem otherwise he would have fought after that bullshit behind the net.
Maybe if Askarov would stay in his crease a bIt more and stop turning the puck over behind his net so often he would help himself and the team maintain leads better.
You’re not wrong.
We’re only 27 pts out from the President’s Trophy, let’s go!!!
Haha, hell yeah.
Great game. The Habs are my legit #2 team, almost 1A. Sharks wanna blow a 5-2 lead in a few minutes? Go for it, you can’t hurt me tonight. Good to see Sherwood play well and also get on the board. I thought he should have been named #1 star. Celebrini had four points, sure, but he has plenty of opportunities and given the context and that Sherwood had the game winner, I thought the place might go nuts if he got it and got to do some crowd work. On the other hand, once they got to announcing the… Read more »
Al, please go root for the Habs.
I like this game because you and Snark were both right and wrong.
Almost 1A, really…?
Even when the Tank was in its heyday you didn’t have a lot of people sticking around on a Tuesday night. Weekend games always had more people stick as they’re not rushing out to beat the traffic
Playoff hockey
Well that was fun. I’m not a fan of the Sherwood trade and I’m not a fan of paying him the sort of coin he seems to want. On the first part, I don’t think this is a season the Sharks should push hard for the playoffs. And the contract Sherwood wants, too much tail risk. But those aren’t criticisms of the player. I’m not sure why people thought he was limited player. GMMG got him for a fair price. GMMG’s strategy isn’t the one I’d go with. But given the strategy GMMG has, he is executing it well. I’m… Read more »
Games in hand on all those teams too. Edmonton coming back was rough though
the games over NHL .500 effectively takes out the difference in ‘games in hand’. Somewhat strangely, its actually the same measure all the other leagues use. its not intuitive. If you look at standings in other leagues, they all base their standings on the difference between wins and losses. The MLB, NBA and NFL standings ranking are all based in the measure.
Here’s an interesting question. Edmonton is supposedly trying to shop Mangiapane with a pick to get off his contract. As the Sharks do you take a 3rd round pick to make that happen and just bury him in the AHL? Edmonton by pts% is the WC2 and the Sharks direct competition for a playoff spot.