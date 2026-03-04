Sherwood Scores Late GWG! Sharks Pull Out 7-5 Thriller Over Habs

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Montreal Canadiens into SAP Center.

Collin Graf and Michael Misa and Macklin Celebrini and Alex Wennberg and Will Smith and Kiefer Sherwood and Adam Gaudette scored, and the Sharks won 7-5.

Period 1

3 in: Kurashev on the forecheck, good steal, centers it to wide-open Sherwood, but looks like Dobes with the big “save”, prevents pass from connecting. Had a pressbox debate with Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Kurashev versus Regenda. Obviously, Goodrow in the line-up, that’s a fan focus. But accepting that Warsofsky (and probably other head coaches) would choose the PK staple and leader to be a consistent line-up presence, it’s an interesting debate between two styles of players in Regenda and Kurashev. Credit to Regenda for bulling his way into his conversation and he impressed people at the Olympics. I was talking to a scout, said Kurashev reminded him of Barabanov, a little good player on a bad team type, if we’re being candid. I maintain Regenda needs another half-step to be an every night guy, but he has clear utility.

Interesting debate, and big picture, we’re actually debating about decent-ish NHL-caliber players being sat out by Sharks. Still traumatized by the days when a Barabanov injury felt like life or death for a weak-ass roster.

5 in: Ferraro a little careless with backhand out, soft, Askarov needs to make a save on backhand shot.

Kapanen goal: Looks like Klingberg touched it? Bad luck for the much-maligned Klingberg. He’s reaching to kill the play, puck rides up his stick, confuses Askarov.

7 left: Not a power play to remember for Klingberg, a couple turnovers or deflected passes high. Proof that numbers do deceive, if you told any Sharks fan over the summer, through 44 games, reclamation project Klingberg would have 10 goals and 21 points, I think every fan would be pumped. And those numbers are real and have helped the Sharks win games. But on the other hand, Klingberg’s inability to establish a consistent baseline of play has been understandably frustrating.

Graf goal: The “Fuck the Analytics” Line lol. And hey, it’s Klingberg who creates the turnover off the lost OZ faceoff, prevents Habs exit on a couple occasions. He slides it to Celebrini, who drops it to Smith, sneaks it to open Graf. No assist for Klingberg but he certainly deserved one.

5 left: Klingberg pinch helps influence another Habs turnover, right to Celebrini in high slot.

Period 2

3 in: Energetic 200-foot kill by Ostapchuk. He’s valued around the league, for sure.

Danault goal: Tons of traffic. Klingberg and Celebrini can’t get it out, then just a simple point shot and traffic.

5 in: That’s what Askarov can do for you. Incredible save, clear-cut 2-on-1, side to side on Kapanen. Starts with a too aggressive F3 read by Misa, pinching, he’s got to cover for his defense, and he wasn’t winning that puck. Puck gets past him and Habs off to the races, it should be 3-1. A lot of consternation about Askarov, some fair, but he’s also in his rookie year plus the talent is so clearly there. I’d rather have a guy who is developing his ability to stop the easier shots, than a guy who can never make the hardest stops. Not saying Askarov will put it all together, but I get the vision from Grier. The ability to win you a series. That’s going to matter one day.

7 in: Askarov again, 2-on-1 down-low on PK, his defenseman sells out to stop the pass, Askarov silences the one-on-one chance.

8 in: Did Askarov make that side to side save on Caulfield? Incredible. Chants of “Asky!”

Misa goal: Great work especially by Toffoli and Misa. Toffoli a great example of not the fleetest of foot, but thinks fast, uses his teammates’ speed to its fullest. This is why he works well with Celebrini. In NZ, Toffoli, off puck muscled out by Dickinson, tap pass to Misa with speed. Misa pushes back the defense, Toffoli finds a soft spot in slot, big chance, big save. On rebound, Toffoli and Eklund crash the net and keep it alive, and Misa swoops in for the kill.

Fun game tonight! This could be a Stanley Cup Final is a few years.

Celebrini goal: I give the SAP Center crowd, new and old, credit. I was looking down as I was typing, but then I could feel the surge of the fans when Celebrini, at full speed, touched the puck, I look up, he rifles it through Dobes. They’re engaged, they’re loud, and they’re back (or here for the first time). Is there anything more exhilarating in Bay Area sports now than Celebrini with a head of steam with the puck?

First time to 30 goals for Celebrini, the first of many — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 4, 2026

Wennberg goal: Great work by Sherwood, absolutely erases Dach, one-on-one puck battle win, finds Wennberg in slot. This is what Sherwood can do for you. This is not a run-of-the-mill bottom-six winger. I don’t know if he’s a $30 million guy, but there’s a reason why Grier and lots of other smart hockey people love the player.

It’s fine if they flip Sherwood, but stop the slander. What an effort. 💪 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/c9LrUUW2Mj — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) March 4, 2026

Period 3

Anderson penalty: Sherwood getting under the skin! Love to see it, draws a penalty. Sherwood was approaching net and covered puck with stick, but never got there, overreaction by Anderson, not a great penalty from him.

Smith goal: On PP, Smith seems to signal high to Celebrini, like give the puck to Orlov, as both flankers are, in contrast, converging down low. Wonder if that was a feint by Smith to throw off PK, or if Celebrini ignored him? Or was Smith signaling how open that he was?

Demidov goal: We’ve still got a game, plenty of time left. Habs’ great puck movement, and Askarov finally can’t catch up to side-to-side one-timer.

Newhook goal: We’ve got a game, for sure. Celebrini rimmed it out, but maybe needed a beat there before he did it, because Graf couldn’t reach it. It then becomes a fire drill, and Newhook walks down the slot alone, all day. Poor coverage after the turnover. Here’s the test now for the San Jose Sharks. They need to close out this game.

7 in: Ostapchuk bullies Matheson off the puck in a one-on-one chase, impressive.

Dickinson penalty: Demidov almost beats Dickinson wide, Dickinson trips him. Man, what a fun match-up of future and present young stars though. Huge kill upcoming.

Newhook goal: That was such a good PK until it wasn’t. Tough luck, center lane point shot bounces off maybe Mukhamadullin? Never gets to Askarov. And there’s a Canadien right at the side, easy peasy. Time to toughen up.

Sherwood goal: Great Kurashev pass! First goal as a Shark.

1 left: Great puck battle win by Ferraro over Demidov, to Misa, who doesn’t (he must) get it out. But good to see Misa out there in a critical 5-on-6 situation! Learning moment.