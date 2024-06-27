San Jose Sharks
We Looked at 11 Mock Drafts: Who’s Available at No. 11 for Sharks?
We were at the pool, and planning for the San Jose Sharks to have the No. 14 pick in the 2024 Draft.
But then?
BREAKING: Sharks Move Up in 1st Round, Get No. 11 From Sabres
Originally, this article was slated to be a review of all the available reputable mock drafts to see what the consensus pick for the Sharks was at #14. Spoiler alert, it was Stian Solberg, the bruising Norwegian defenseman.
Re-write!
So who’s mocked to be available at #11 from the consensus top picks, and more importantly, who seems to be the best fit for the Sharks with their current prospect pool and drafting style?
There are 11 mock drafts and 2 rankings (TSN’s Bob McKenzie’s and Eliteprospects.com) to sift through. We’ll be taking a look at who could be available from the top 13 of Bob McKenzie’s list given the Sharks moved up from the #14 spot.
|Mock Draft/Ranking
|Available Prospects at #11
|Daily Faceoff - Ellis
|F Berkly Catton
D Carter Yakemchuk
D Anton Silayev
|Sportsnet - Bukala
|D Zeev Buium
D Carter Yakemchuk
F Konsta Helenius
|The Athletic - Wheeler
|D Carter Yakemchuk
F Berkly Catton
F Konsta Helenius
|The Athletic - Pronman
|F Berkly Catton
F Konsta Helenius
D Zayne Parekh
|FloHockey - Peters
|D Carter Yakemchuk
D Zayne Parekh
F Konsta Helenius
|Sportsnet - Consentino
|F Berkly Catton
D Zayne Parekh
D Carter Yakemchuk
F Konsta Helenius
|McKeen's - Otten
|F Berkly Catton
D Zayne Parekh
D Carter Yakemchuk
|NHL.com - Morreale
|D Carter Yakemchuk
F Berkly Catton
F Konsta Helenius
|NHL.com - Kimelman
|D Carter Yakemchuk
F Berkly Catton
F Beckett Sennecke
|The Hockey News - Ferrari
|D Zeev Buium
D Carter Yakemchuk
F Konsta Helenius
F Beckett Sennecke
|TSN - Button
|D Carter Yakemchuk
F Berkly Catton
F Konsta Helenius
|TSN - McKenzie (ranking only)
|D Carter Yakemchuk
F Berkly Catton
F Beckett Sennecke
|Eliteprospects.com (ranking only)
|D Anton Silayev
D Carter Yakemchuk
F Konsta Helenius
Let’s start with the big six defensemen in Artyom Levshunov, Anton Silayev, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh.
No mock drafts had Artyom Levshunov or Sam Dickinson making it to pick #11. Safe to say, both of these defenders don’t make it past #10. Chicago has been rumored to be eyeing Levshunov at #2, and Dickinson has been a top 10 pick for what seems like the majority of the draft season.
Anton Silayev, the hulking Russian defenseman who stands at 6’7″ tall, made it to #11 on only 2/13 lists. One is the Eliteprospects.com list, and one is from the Daily Faceoff. There are legitimate questions about Silayev’s offensive upside, but it appears that a team inside the top 10 will find his physical traits a little too good to pass up. I think it’s unlikely he makes it to #11.
Zeev Buium, a freshman defenseman phenom at the University of Denver put up 50 points in 42 games in the NCAA last season. He’s also only available in 2/13 lists like Silayev. He’s a player that has continuously risen up boards this draft season after winning the World Junior Championships, the World U-18 Championships, and the NCAA title all in the span of about six months. There are some questions about how effective his offense will be at the next level, but I personally don’t see him making it out of the top-10 either based on his draft season, being arguably one of the most impressive ever for a defenseman.
That leaves Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh. Parek was available on just 4/13 mocks, including on The Athletic’s Corey Pronman’s. There’s a possibility that he’s available at #11 given legitimate questions about his defensive game and some late risers like Beckett Sennecke and Tij Iginla rising into top-10 consideration. Does San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier swing for the fences if Parekh is available?
He’s not a two-way defenseman. He’s a prospect that is hopefully going to anchor your power play and push play at even strength enough that his defensive woes are somewhat overlooked. Sharks have not had a defenseman in his mold since they traded Erik Karlsson last off-season. It’s not a bad fit, but definitely with some risk if he falls to #11.
Finally Carter Yakemchuk appeared on 12/13 lists as being available at #11. Interestingly, he was not available on The Athletic’s Corey Pronman’s list, with Parekh falling out of the top-10 instead. Not everyone can go top-10, and I think that’s what Mike Grier is betting on here. It’s certainly possible one of these defenders fall out. Yakemchuk just appears to be the most likely.
Undoubtedly an offensive talent, putting up 71 points in 66 games in the WHL this season as a defenseman, there have been questions about his skating that have kept him down many lists. He’s more physical than Parekh, but may have issues getting back defensively given his aggressive activation style and slower than average feet.
So what happens if all six aforementioned D are gone by 11? Well, first it is worth mentioning that all 13 lists had at least one of the above available at #11, with seven lists having two available.
However, let’s say it’s a special year and 6 defensemen are taken in the top-10. Who is likely to be available at #11 from the forward group?
It’s time to talk about the elephant in the room in Cole Eiserman. I haven’t included him on the above list of available prospects. He’s ranked at #14 by Bob McKenzie, which was the Sharks pick before they traded up. It’s possible they traded up to really secure Eiserman, but I have my doubts. Either way, according to the mocks, he should be available at #11 if that’s the pick for the Sharks.
He’s been sliding on many mocks and rankings the entire year over concerns about his translatability as a scorer and how his game isn’t well-rounded. I would think that he would have either been available at #14 for the Sharks, or if someone above took him, someone like Yakemchuk would fall to #14.
Like Eiserman, if you’re a fan of Berkly Catton or Konsta Helenius, I have some good news for you! Both Catton and Helenius were available on 9/13 lists at #11. It is worth noting though that on many mocks, one or both of these players would be gone by #14.
Catton is a 5’10” forward from the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. There are questions of whether he sticks as a center at the next level, given his size and lack of some physicality. Catton is however a dynamic skilled forward, who put up 116 points in 68 games in the WHL in his draft year. This puts him 9th in WHL scoring for a draft eligible over the last 30 years.
Does Grier swing for the skill and production here after having taken offensive players like Smith, Musty, Halttunen already in the past draft? Coupled with the size, I think it’s a bit unlikely, but an interesting discussion regardless.
Helenius measured in at just 5’11”, but unlike Catton, seems to be a natural fit at center. He’s available on 9/13 lists at #11. He was extremely productive for a draft eligible from the Finnish Liiga, putting up 36 points in 51 games at that level. This places him fifth all-time in scoring for a draft eligible, with his production similar to players like Anton Lundell, current Shark Mikael Granlund and Patrik Laine. He’s also a competitive, 200-ft player that seems to be in the mold of a Mike Grier forward.
I think it’s a good bet that it’s going to be one of Yakemchuk, Parekh, Helenius, Catton or Eiserman at #11. I personally would rank them in that order of likelihood as well.
Yakemchuk seemingly checks the most boxes. The San Jose Sharks have no right-shot defenders at his size in the prospect pool. They have no right-shot defenders with his offensive ceiling. It just so happens he’s the one defenseman available on most mocks at #11 as well.
Right after I learned of the trade to 11, I thought that it would be to grab Yak. I think he’s going to turn into quite a fan favorite.
Ehhhh idk I really think Yak is yearrrrrs away from NHL IF he rounds out his game, so idk
Was surprised to see Buium on any of the lists. The consensus on the 8 lists I looked at had 4 players essentially averaging out to an identical spot. They filled spots 7-10. Average draft position was 8.3 for Iginla, 8.5 for Catton, Dickinson and 8.5 Parekh!! Anyone of them could make their way to 11th overall. The next 4 spots, 11-14, were also essentially identical: 12.0 Sennecke, 12.2 Helenius, 12.3 Yakemchuk, 13.0 Eiserman I doubt the Sharks traded up to get Eiserman, he seems to be sliding a bunch. I’m more skeptical the Sharks traded up to grab Yakemchuk.… Read more »
I would be shocked if they moved up for a forward. My bet is a D and I wouldn’t be surprised if they move up further still.
Best guess, they saw enough risk at 14 that they moved up to insure they got someone they believed in.
Agreed — wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to make another move up. It’s sure help if they had the extra ammo from a trade/buyout ..
I’ll also note something I found funny. When I did my compiled list to get something akin to a consensus, one of the lists I used was from Ferrari.
On his most recent list, the 4 names which Sheng had are:
D Zeev Buium
D Carter Yakemchuk
F Konsta Helenius
F Beckett Sennecke
In his ranking from 2 weeks ago, he had Buium at 5, Yakemchuk at 27(!), Helenius at 19(!) and Sennecke at 18. Quite the difference between his evals and his draft forecast!!
I’ll note Mckenzie’s list was also a consensus type list, not a draft predictor
This draft day a very very rare day in Sharks Territory. It feels unique to me, maybe to others. for good reason. it has been a very long time since any Sharks draft offered the chance to change to direction of the organization. Even the recent rare high picks like Eklund and Smith didn’t feel transformational. This is different. it does feel transformational. Here’s some history/thoughts on this. In the entire Wilson era, except for his last year or two, the draft was a chance to supplement a core, not build one. Even prior to Wilson’s arrival, there were good… Read more »
Zyuzin won an overtime playoff game against Dallas I think. He was a very good player that never kind of reached the peak of what they thought he would be. Fun to watch though. “Times Sharks have had 2 1st rd picks: 6 (2023, 2007, 2003, 1997, 1996, 1992). Of those dozen picks, some were good, but only Logan Couture emerged as a top-level player” Huh? You need to fire your research assistant… 1997 they drafted Patty & Hannan in the 1st round. Patty might go into the HOF and Hannan was an excellent shutdown defenseman for a quite a… Read more »
I’ll fire myself, right after I trade Emberson again …
Hannan played over 1000 games. So they got around 2700 games from 2 1st round picks in 1997. I don’t care who they draft tomorrow that’s going to be tough to beat. Maybe if they end up with 4 first round picks? ;P
Holy shit. I’m good with Yakemchuk. My bet is this guy is Griers target.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45VMlFFOhi4
Common coach/GM speak
“Can’t teach size”
“I would rather tame a tiger than paint stripes on a kitty cat.”
This is the dude IMO.
I’m fine to stay at 11 assuming he’s still there.
Ellis had Silayev at 3, Helenius at 13
Chukker may check some of those boxes but that’s not necessarily a good reason to take him over Helenius or Senecke if they are there. If you have a glut of talented forwards, one of them being a center, they can always be a valuable trade chip to acquire a high end right shot D in the future. If Helenius is projected to stick as a top 6 center in the NHL and he’s the best player available, I think you take him. I have no crystal ball but if I had to wager, I would guess that Helenius has… Read more »