Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Warsofsky: Misa Is Not Injured

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

PITTSBURGH — Michael Misa is not injured.

Contrary to a report from Sportsnet, the 2025 San Jose Sharks No. 2 pick is not missing the start of Canada’s World Junior Championships camp because of a day-to-day injury.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky clarified, “We just kept him back for a couple days for his [conditioning loan]. He’ll be fine.”

Hockey Canada announced that Misa was “day-to-day”, but did not actually say that he was injured, which might explain the confusion.

 

“I don’t know the date [that he’s joining Canada],” Warsofsky said, “but he’s going.”

The top San Jose Sharks prospect suffered a right ankle injury at morning skate before a game at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5. He returned, via an AHL conditioning loan, on Dec. 5 against the Tucson Roadrunners, and appears to just be finishing that out.

There were fears that Misa either re-aggravated his ankle injury or suffered a new injury, but he did not.

Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zeke

Misa isn’t playing for the ‘Cuda tonite and he didn’t play last night, either. So …what is going on?

0
Reply
jamnjon

Camp for the WJC started yesterday.
I’m dumb.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by jamnjon
0
Reply
jamnjon

Good. I’m heading to Minnesota for the WJC, was hoping I’d be able to watch him play in person.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating