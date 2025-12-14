Warsofsky: Misa Is Not Injured

PITTSBURGH — Michael Misa is not injured.

Contrary to a report from Sportsnet, the 2025 San Jose Sharks No. 2 pick is not missing the start of Canada’s World Junior Championships camp because of a day-to-day injury.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky clarified, “We just kept him back for a couple days for his [conditioning loan]. He’ll be fine.”

Hockey Canada announced that Misa was “day-to-day”, but did not actually say that he was injured, which might explain the confusion.

Michael Misa remains in San Jose and is listed as day-to-day. He is expected to join the team during training camp. Michael Misa reste à San Jose; son cas est évalué au jour le jour. Il devrait se joindre à l’équipe durant le camp d’entraînement.#WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/Hpch9kD9re — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2025

“I don’t know the date [that he’s joining Canada],” Warsofsky said, “but he’s going.”

The top San Jose Sharks prospect suffered a right ankle injury at morning skate before a game at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5. He returned, via an AHL conditioning loan, on Dec. 5 against the Tucson Roadrunners, and appears to just be finishing that out.

There were fears that Misa either re-aggravated his ankle injury or suffered a new injury, but he did not.