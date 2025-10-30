San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #11: Two Reasons for Sitting Misa?
Why isn’t Michael Misa playing against the New Jersey Devils?
Is it the match-up, against the Eastern Conference leaders? Misa sat out against the New Jersey Devils last week.
“Not so much in this case tonight,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, noting that tonight is not a back-to-back, like in New Jersey.
Warsofsky did add, “A lot of hockey this week, so got to manage it.”
The San Jose Sharks do play four games this week, Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings, tonight against the Devils, a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.
These aren’t clear stated reasons to sit out the 18-year-old, who had an impressive eight shots in just 10:10 of playing time against Los Angeles.
So we’ll have to dig a little deeper then? Two reasons come to mind, caveat, these are my opinions.
First, despite the gaudy numbers, Misa struggled in the first period against the Kings, getting stripped of the puck on multiple occasions.
“Urgency from the puck drop [wasn’t as great]. It’s a hard league to play in,” Warsofsky said about Misa’s performance. “These guys are understanding that and what it takes to prepare your bodies, mentally, physically, to get ready to go for an 8 o’clock start, 7 o’clock start, time change, schedule, practice the next day. It’s a lot on you mentally, more than probably physically.”
Of course, credit to Misa, like the rest of the team, for picking it up after the opening frame. But eight shots in 10 minutes isn’t the only story about his game, that’s my point.
Second, perhaps more importantly, and at a level above Warsofsky’s pay grade, the Sharks are at 49 of their maximum 50 contracts. Once Misa and Sam Dickinson play their 10th NHL game, their contracts are not slide-eligible anymore and will count against the 50.
Dickinson is playing his ninth NHL contest tonight (Misa is at six), so let’s say the top defensive prospect gets his 10th game, that’s 50 Sharks’ contracts. You can’t go over that.
In that scenario, slow-playing Misa’s march to No. 10 makes sense, because the Sharks have to get rid of — perhaps in a trade? — a pre-existing NHL contract. That takes time and is easier said than done.
San Jose Sharks (2-6-2)
Warsofsky, by the way, was armed with a one-liner when asked about Dickinson getting his ninth game tonight.
“He plays great tonight,” Warsofsky quipped. “He’ll stay.”
How many goals and assists does Dickinson, pointless through eight games, have to score tonight?
“Six goals,” he laughed.
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Shakir Mukhamadullin will draw back into the line-up, as Adam Gaudette goes on IR.
Misa will come out in favor of Patrick Giles.
These are how the Sharks should line up:
Toffoli-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Kurashev
Graf-Dellandrea-Skinner
Goodrow-Giles-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Mukhamadullin
Nedeljkovic
Credit to Patrick Giles for earning the call-up above more prominent San Jose Sharks prospects on the Barracuda.
The message from the Sharks to Giles?
“Just keep doing what I’ve been doing down in the Barracuda,” Giles said. “A lot of that is faceoffs, penalty kill, playing hard and not straying away from that.”
New Jersey Devils (8-2-0)
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center.
Great analysis. If they are in fact keeping Misa out of the lineup to give themselves time to figure out the contract issue, sure seems like both kids are sticking around all year.
I think Warsofsky tipped his hand that Dickinson is staying already. No way he jokes like that otherwise. As for Misa, this kicks the can down the road a week, and while he hasn’t played amazing, as we all agree, he’s been better than Will Smith at the same point a year younger, and the team clearly has a plan. I’m assuming Grier will make a determination on a Dman over the next week plus, my guess is either Deharnais or Ferraro are going to be the candidates for who we have to say goodbye to. I think Liljegren has… Read more »
agree
Sure hope they make the grade!
I think we’ve all kinda arrived at a similar conclusion after seeing them play. That it may be sub-optimal to keep Dickinson and Misa in the NHL — but the lone other option is decidedly worse. I did find Boyle’s comment on Misa in the video interesting — even though Misa had 8 shots in his 10 minutes of ice time, Boyle didn’t really feel it. The stat may have looked impressive, but to Boyle’s eye test, not so much. To me, Misa is a guy who seems to position himself pretty well on the ice. Whether its a passing… Read more »
There was a shift early in the Kings game where Misa was completely out of it. Whether overwhelmed, confused, just not ready, I don’t know, but he was definitely very slow figuring out where to go low in the d-zone. Actually got the puck in that same sequence out closer to the blue line but also then kinda froze and got it taken away. But he stuck with it and played a part in eventually getting out of the zone, and in the process had to play along the boards. In that one sequence he did more work along the… Read more »
Smith has made some sneaky plays on the wall this year. Watch closer. He’s not smashing people Reaves style, but he’s had his moments
You’re 0 for 2, Double D. 🤣
“Just keep doing what I’ve been doing down in the Barracuda,” Giles said. “A lot of that is faceoffs, penalty kill, playing hard and not straying away from that.”
What they didn’t tell him is that no matter what he does, he’s blocked from a consistent NHL role by Barclay Goodrow of all people. If Giles gets lost on waivers going back down because we have to have Barclay Goodrow, I’ll be pissed.
Um, no, Double D…. Goodrow is a winger and Giles is a center. Might as well say Leddys blocking Giles path.
I’m only going to tell you this one time. But you keep stalking me and posting the same link to every one of my posts, you aren’t gonna be around here much longer.
lol! Oh really? Where am I going, sunshine? No one’s stalking you buddy. If you can’t handle a rebuttal to your rain clouds of death posting style then that’s your problem. I especially love that you think you hold some special power here over us. You’re a funny dude, Double D. I don’t think your “day at the game” reviews of food and bart are so important that you are afforded special treatment.
Contract management concerns aside, it seems like maybe there’s also a bit of load management. 82 games is a jump from OHL’s 68 game season, especially given the significantly higher level of play. You want Misa and Dickinson to be challenged, but balance that against a chance to absorb lessons learned. Maybe also some extra gym time.
This!! They’ll be more capable of handling more as the season progresses. There’s just no need to push either guy so early in their season — at such young ages. Over the course of the season, Misa could get around 1,000 minutes and Dickinson probably goes over that number. There’s (hopefully) a lot of learning with that amount of ice time. With more learning off the ice, too. I know there’s a push from some to put Misa at 2C. And it may happen this season. But it does feel like its too soon. And it may stay too soon… Read more »
I’m surprised Dicky has played as much as he has at this point.
I was thinking the same thing… I’m guessing that’s been a result of some of the injuries on the blueline (Kling, Muk, Leddy…)
The extra gym time was mentioned as being paramount for Smith last season too.
I liked Giles game when he was up last season (also saw a bit with the ‘Cuda).
He’s big and goes to the net. He plays big and works hard. I think I saw him in less than 10 games, but he was good enough that I’m interested in giving him the chance to become the Sharks 4C. If he shows comparable/better to how he played last season, he could be the solution for the next handful of years.
That’s a big, physical 4th line between Giles, Reaves and Barclay.
I got nothing against giving Giles a shot at that role. But where is Ostapchuk? I thought he was acquired basically for this role.
He’s still developing. They can afford to slow play him a little.
I think ZachO and Bystedt are pretty close but the team has some more depth this year and it’s just harder to make it with the big squad. We can afford to be patient. I think bringing up Giles first makes a lot of sense since he is older anyways. I got a mystery puck signed by him last year so I’m all in!
Agreed.
IMO, Dickenson should be sent back to Junior. Too bad they didn’t come that agreement to be able to send him to the AHL, but he needs more time, and with the contact cap it is difficult.
There is nothing for him to be gained in Junior. He carved a path of brutal domination through the OHL last year. He needs competition that will push him. He’s not going to get that in the O.
To what end?
To the end that unless they trade someone else, either Dickenson or Misa has to go down.
Personally I’d rather see them move someone else.
I think Dickinson (and Misa for that matter) are better served playing in the NHL this season, even if it’s in a reduced role (mix in development days, sheltered minutes, whatever…)
I agree, but if they cannot make that trade, and very soon, they may have no choice is my point here. It is easy to say “trade this guy or that”, however need another team willing to make the trade.
That’s an easy move for any competent GM and the Sharks appear to have an above average one.
Agree on GMMG being above average. If not one of the top 5 or 6. Guess we will see what happens. I am a Dickenson fan FYI, trying to think of what sweater to get this year but maybe him. Probably will get Eklund however.
Dickinson – Muk is gonna be wild.