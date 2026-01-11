San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #45: Misa, Klingberg Back in Sharks’ Line-Up
The San Jose Sharks are getting back to full strength.
2025 No. 2 Michael Misa will play his first NHL game since Nov. 1. Since then, he’s gone through a right ankle injury, an AHL conditioning loan, and the World Junior Championships.
According to head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the 18-year-old will center Collin Graf and Jeff Skinner on the third line. Adam Gaudette will slide back to the fourth line, in place of Ryan Reaves.
On the blueline, John Klingberg, out since New Year’s Eve with a lower-body injury, will replace Nick Leddy.
Notably, Klingberg, who leads Sharks defensemen with nine goals, will not take his customary top power play spot. Instead, Dmitry Orlov, who was part of San Jose’s 4-for-6 power play binge on Saturday, will remain stationed there.
Expect Klingberg on PP2.
San Jose Sharks (23-18-4)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
Warsofsky didn’t share who Klingberg will be paired with. He also noted that Reaves is healthy.
Here’s my best guess for tonight’s line-up:
Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Misa-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Klingberg
Dickinson-Iorio
Askarov
Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12)
Akira Schmid started last night’s 4-2 win versus the St. Louis Blues, so expect Carl Lindbom tonight.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
I REALLY want to see Misa as a winger on the 2nd line. I am no professional, nor am I a scout, but he’s not a line driver in his development thus far. I’m really not sure what the push for him being a C this early is, but I digress. You see a lot of younger, true C’s, start off as W and the mature back into that C role later in their career.
He’s the 2C of the future, but the future isn’t here, yet.
I’m no professional or scout either. But Misa played a lot of wing in junior and was very good, but not elite. It wasn’t until he was moved backed to center that he truly dominated at the junior level – it was almost the opposite of what you would have expected to happen. Based on that, I think I am prepared to leave him at center for a bit longer – the reality is that he has played 7 NHL games. IMO, it is way too soon to draw any conclusions, one way or the other.
I tend to agree with it.
On one hand, I’m not sure Skinner is going to help Misa that much. Graf looks like he can play with anyone, so that’ll be cool to see him with Misa.
On the other hand, Skinner knows what the coaches want from him: simple, direct drives to the net. If Graf and Misa can anticipate Skinner just rifling it on net every chance he gets, it might make a successful recipe.
Graf helps Misa. Misa helps Skinner, freed from the shackles of Dellandrea.
I like the lineup. They have been playing well so there’s no reason to tinker too much with the lines.
Interesting to see Orlov remain on PP1. A decision I am in full agreement with.
Two coaching moves I really like here – sitting Reaves, who has been fantastic but struggles on back to backs, and keeping Orlov on PP1. Not just because it has been good, but because Klingberg will make any already dangerous PP2 even scarier.
Agreed. Gaudette will give that 4th line a different flavor. Orlov deserves the top PP1 spot but Klingberg sharpens the PP2. Good moves.
Can’t wait to see Misa play again.