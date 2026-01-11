Preview/Lines #45: Misa, Klingberg Back in Sharks’ Line-Up

The San Jose Sharks are getting back to full strength.

2025 No. 2 Michael Misa will play his first NHL game since Nov. 1. Since then, he’s gone through a right ankle injury, an AHL conditioning loan, and the World Junior Championships.

According to head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the 18-year-old will center Collin Graf and Jeff Skinner on the third line. Adam Gaudette will slide back to the fourth line, in place of Ryan Reaves.

On the blueline, John Klingberg, out since New Year’s Eve with a lower-body injury, will replace Nick Leddy.

Notably, Klingberg, who leads Sharks defensemen with nine goals, will not take his customary top power play spot. Instead, Dmitry Orlov, who was part of San Jose’s 4-for-6 power play binge on Saturday, will remain stationed there.

Expect Klingberg on PP2.

San Jose Sharks (23-18-4)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

Warsofsky didn’t share who Klingberg will be paired with. He also noted that Reaves is healthy.

Here’s my best guess for tonight’s line-up:

Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov

Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Misa-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Klingberg

Dickinson-Iorio

Askarov

Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12)

Akira Schmid started last night’s 4-2 win versus the St. Louis Blues, so expect Carl Lindbom tonight.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 5 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.