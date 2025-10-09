San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #1: Misa, Dickinson Won’t Make NHL Debut on Opening Night…Relax
Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson had good training camps, but not good enough.
That’s the truth of why San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky is choosing to sit them out on opening night, instead of giving them their NHL debuts.
That’s no knock on 2025 No. 2 pick Misa, just 18, or 2024 No. 11 Dickinson, who was leaps and bounds better than he was last camp.
But was Misa better in camp, including games, scrimmages, and practices than his center competition, Macklin Celebrini, Alex Wennberg, Ty Dellandrea, or Adam Gaudette?
Celebrini and Wennberg are established, while Warsofsky praised Ty Dellandrea’s camp and called Adam Gaudette’s line his most consistent.
Was Dickinson better in camp than his left defense competition, Nick Leddy, Mario Ferraro, or Dmitry Orlov?
I will say that’s a little more debatable than Misa better than his aforementioned center competition, but Leddy, Ferraro, and Orlov are also veteran NHL defensemen who have played top-four minutes consistently throughout their careers.
Misa and Dickinson did not take a veteran’s job, unlike say winger Collin Graf, who pushed out the likes of 27-year-old Carl Grundstrom, just dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Anyway, it’s just one game.
“Dicky and Mis are going to play. They’re not going to be out all season or for a long period of time,” Warsofsky said.
All this could be said about veteran Alex Nedeljkovic getting the opening night nod over starter-in-waiting Yaroslav Askarov. Nedeljkovic gave up one goal in two pre-season games; top prospect Askarov surrendered 11 in three appearances.
That’s not putting all the blame on Askarov in a team game, of course, but he certainly didn’t seize the net on opening night either.
“I actually love what he did in that Utah game. He battled. Besides the first goal [of six allowed], he probably doesn’t have a chance on some of those, he made some big saves,” Warsofsky said. “Just going with an experienced guy tonight, against a really experienced team. It’s not anything that Asky did wrong.”
And yes, all this applies to winger Ethan Cardwell, who was sent down in favor of Graf, Barclay Goodrow, and Ryan Reaves.
Collin Graf has emerged as a coach’s favorite, while Goodrow and Reaves (with Gaudette) were part of Warsofsky’s most regular line in camp, the only one that didn’t change from the first day of camp.
Some key lines in #SJSharks Black vs. White scrimmage.
Noteworthy to see Kurashev & Gaudette up the middle, Mukhamadullin with Orlov:
Graf-Kurashev-Afanasyev
Reaves-Gaudette-Goodrow
Cardwell-Ostapchuk-Olausson
Mukhamadullin-Orlov
Cagnoni-Clayton
Musty-Wennberg-Toffoli…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 19, 2025
“He came up last year, and earned his spot, really,” Warsofsky said of Graf. “And through training camp, through the rookie tournament, he’s earned it every single day he’s here, and that’s why he’s here.”
Otherwise, Cardwell wasn’t likely to supplant any of the other top-nine San Jose Sharks wingers.
Realistically, considering the Sharks were always likely, in full health, to start the season with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies — to keep from sending Misa and Dickinson back to the OHL — Cardwell would have to take Graf’s job.
Unpopular as this may be with the fans, the coaching staff values what Goodrow and Reaves bring on and off the ice to the team. They also provide distinct qualities that the rest of the line-up doesn’t have, especially Reaves — and they both had good camps.
“I love our fans, but we’re going to do what’s best for our team,” Warsofsky said. “We’re gonna put the line-up out there that prepares us to win a hockey game tonight.”
Again, it’s just one game. Relax.
Frankly, Dellandrea is 25, and has never shown enough offense to be an everyday third-line center. 30-something’s Orlov and Leddy were top players not so long ago, but their best years may be past them. Goodrow and Reaves had good camps, but they struggled at times last regular season. Nedelkjovic has been given opportunities to be a No. 1 guy in the past, and it’s never panned out for the 29-year-old.
All this is to say, if you’re all the Future is Teal, and are upset that Misa and Dickinson and Askarov and Cardwell aren’t getting their opportunity on opening night…well, chances are, they will all play soon.
“They’re going to help our team now and in the future,” Warsofsky said of Misa and Dickinson, but he could’ve been talking about any of the aforementioned prospects.
The Future is Teal, not now, which means that the 2025-26 San Jose Sharks aren’t exactly the 1976 Montreal Canadiens.
So barring a long winning streak to start the year — which would be great news! — you could see the future on the ice as soon as the very next game on Saturday.
San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
These are tonight’s lines:
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Gaudette-Reaves
Leddy-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Orlov-Mukhamadullin
Nedeljkovic
Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-1)
This is how the Golden Knights dressed in Wednesday’s 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Lineup as expected for VGK in the opener.
Barbashev-Eichel-Marner
Saad-Hertl-Dorofeyev
Smith-Karlsson-Stone
Howden-Sissons-Kolesar
McNabb-Theodore
Hanifin-Whitecloud
Lauzon-Korczak
Hill
— SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) October 9, 2025
Akira Schmid should draw the start.
For all your Vegas Golden Knights updates, go to Vegas Hockey Now!
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on ESPN+ and Hulu. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I have no issue w/ Asky, Misa & Dickinson not playing tonight. FV is a team I want to beat so putting the best possible lineup out there is the main objective. I get the sense that Warso will trickle them into the lineup one at a time. Asky starts ANA., Dickie or Misa will get in CAR. and the one who didn’t play in CAR. will get in the Utah game. I seriously doubt all 3 of Asky, Misa, & Dickie will play in the same game anytime soon. We will get only one of them per game for… Read more »
I think Warso wants to see another gear from both of them. If Dellandrea and Goodrow are as bad as last year, though, I’m going to run out of patience at some point, though. I know it’s just one projection, but in the Athletic projections, if you replace those two with league average players, the Sharks would have a league average forward group. They were projected to be 2 of the 3 worst forwards in the entire NHL. It strains credibility and is a strong test of my faith. But let’s see if things are different. Goodrow got an offseason… Read more »
Dellandrea’s on a mission, unfortunately I think that mission is to generate as many scoring chances as possible without accidentally registering a point.
I think for SD and MM it makes sense. Both MC and WS had a year of college which is more structured, and against men, than juniors.
Askarov doesn’t make a tonnn of sense to me because preseason is sort of irrelevant but it’s whatever.
We’ll see them all soon enough
We can also set Asky up for success with it being a less high pressure game than the opener.
Thanks Sheng for this info. It’s a two way street though, right? I was gonna go to the game tonight to see hope, not a rinse and repeat of 1 year contracts filling the roster like last year. So Warso can try to win tonight with this roster, and I can choose not to go pay a million bucks for tix, beer, and food only to watch the same let down results of last year.
Yes, you can make a choice whether to go to the game or not. Nobody is forcing you to go, so I don’t understand why are asking if it is a two way street?
Listed my seats for Carolina on Tuesday yesterday and they sold already. Stoked to get action on a weeknight game and get face value back.
I think that is a good thing about my seats being badass… if you want to see the visiting team attack twice. I can probably almost always get someone to take them when it’s one of just one or two times their team will come to town all year.
Very practical lineup decisions by our coach tonight, it seems to me…knowing that the future is still (a younger) teal!
I’m one fan that totally agrees with the Sharks staff’s approach here.
Also, Sheng do you have any insight on why the D pairings have been published, as you have above as well as elsewhere, with Orlov-Shak listed as the 3rd pairing? To me that is the most curious thing about the opening lineup.
Hey, one of my bullshit preseason predictions has come true.
https://themacklinyears.substack.com/p/five-bold-predictions-to-kick-off
Sheng – as scratches do you know if SD and MM will dress and do warmups with everyone tonite? Trying to decide if we go in early to see their solo (well duo) warmup skate at 630pm
I get the line ups and MM and SD not dressing but not ESPN+ two years in a row on opening night, that sucks!
Calling it now: 3-2 Sharks victory. Eklund gets the go ahead goal in the 3rd on the power play.
There is a woman a few rows in front of us for warm-ups in a denim jacket with Will Smith on the back. I hadn’t even noticed until my stepdaughter told me to check it out, because doesn’t the woman also look like Will Smith?
So I keep an eye out until she turns so I can get a look and OMG it’s uncanny. I gasped.
She thought it must be his sister but I’m like nah she wouldn’t be watching from here. But I think it has to be.
OK yeah it was his family down here for some reason. Three chicks in denim Will Smith jackets. Google Image search confirms the ID on the parents.
Five goals on 13 shots for John Gibson.
Yzerman, you’ve done it again! Lol
Breathtakingly easy stroll through the slot on the first Vegas goal against Warsovsky’s pet line that he wishes everyone else on the team could emulate.
Yeah that goal was sad
Shout out to Dellandrea also for seeing a loose puck he could retrieve in the d zone with some time, and saying fuck that and just standing there and putting up his arm looking for a whistle like the puck went into the net. And Vegas thereby remaining in the zone longer.
Pretty sure the puck didn’t catch any net but even if it did, play to a whistle dumbass. What a hard worker! He seized the 3C with his exceptional effort!
PK unit with Dellandrea and Liljegren gets scored on in five seconds.