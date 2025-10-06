Misa & Dickinson on Opening Night Roster? Sharks Send 4 Down

The San Jose Sharks have sent down four players.

Pavol Regenda cleared waivers, and the Sharks have also sent prospects Ethan Cardwell, Zack Ostapchuk, and Luca Cagnoni to the San Jose Barracuda.

This further clarifies the San Jose Sharks’ opening night roster, which they’ve already submitted to the league.

This isn’t the final roster, but the forwards and goaltenders should look like this.

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Adam Gaudette, Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Philipp Kurashev, Michael Misa, Ryan Reaves, Will Smith, Jeff Skinner, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg

Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic

Forward Egor Afanasyev should start the season on IR.

That’s 15 players, leaving eight spots on the 23-man roster.

From the outside looking in, the blueline isn’t set in stone, as Jack Thompson’s status is still not certain. Best guess right now, he’s also going to start the season on IR.

Defensemen: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Dickinson, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov

If not Thompson on IR, it could be another one of these eight blueliners.

It’s too late to trade or waive one of these rearguards, at least in relation to the opening night roster submission, which was due at 2 PM PT today.

All this points to San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 Misa and 2024 No. 11 Dickinson making their NHL debuts on Oct. 9 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The final rosters are submitted and will be released tomorrow morning by the NHL.