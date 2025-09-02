Connect with us

Misa, Dickinson Among Sharks Prospects Headed to 2025 Rookie Faceoff

13 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks have revealed their 2025 Rookie Faceoff roster.

There are some headline prospects, and perhaps a surprise name.

San Jose Sharks’ 2025 second-overall pick Michael Misa doesn’t officially have an ELC yet, but here’s yet another sign that the ELC is just a formality.

Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, Igor Chernyshov, Sam Dickinson, Josh Ravensbergen, and Haoxi (Simon) Wang will be appearing.

Collin Graf, 40 contests with the San Jose Sharks under his belt, is perhaps a surprise participant, but he should also provide leadership to a young group.

Forwards Zach Houben (Ottawa 67’s), Jake Stuart (Muskegon Lumberjacks), and 21-year-old Luke Torrance (University of New Brunswick), and 22-year-old defenseman Jack Bar (last of Harvard) are the non-organizational invites. Houben and Stuart are both 18, and Stuart is the son of long-time San Jose Sharks blueliner Brad Stuart.

The Rookie Faceoff will take place from Sept. 12 to 14 in Irvine, CA.

Joseph

Sheng, do you happen to know if a player whose rights are owned by the org can participate in Rookie Faceoff on an ATO? Is there any chance at all that the Sharks will take the ATO route with Misa at RF and camp so he retains his NCAA eligibility, or is that loophole unavailable anyway?

SJShorky

It sure looks like they’re just full speed ahead to have him play in the NHL this season. We might be overthinking this compared to what the organization has planned.

Joseph

I think you’re probably right, I just still don’t get what the hold-up would be. The 50 contract thing doesn’t make sense to me, if it’s a slide eligible contract it doesn’t count against the 50-contract limit until he plays his nine NHL games. So the Sharks would have plenty of time to get compliant even if they signed him and traded for Price. Plus, if the Price trade is expected to include contracts going Montreal’s way anyhow, I don’t see why the 50-contract limit would stop them from signing Misa. I’m sure there’s an angle I would just never… Read more »

SJShorky

Grier seems to be very deliberate with all his moves, maybe he doesn’t like the idea of just getting something done to move out a body later. He may want to get whatever he’s working on done first before creating a log jam of contracts that another GM may look to exploit.

Joseph

That’s a good point – but the clock is kind of ticking either way.

Joseph

Okay, I think I figured this one out on my own (the eligibility part, not any of the actual interesting stuff).  Because Misa is not currently enrolled in an NCAA school, he can both compete in the Rookie Faceoff, participate in training camp and even play preseason games without losing his NCAA eligibility — provided he only signs an ATO, and covers all of his own expenses beyond the allowable 48-hour period (the 48-hour rule seems designed to easily allow NCAA prospects to participate in NHL rookie camps, but discourage full training camp participation). So, theoretically, Misa can sign an… Read more »

Gary To

No Mukhamadullin. Hopefully thats due to them thinking hes graduated and not that he`s still injured.

Joseph

No 2021 picks on this year’s rookie faceoff roster for the first time in Grier’s tenure. There’s also a first and second rounder from all four of Grier’s drafts as GM represented on the roster. Pretty rad.

Fin Coe

Yes though I believe technically Graf was eligible to be drafted that year. I wonder if he was ever a camp invite to any teams or if part of the appeal for him is getting to do all the dev system stuff?

SJShorky

Dramatic shift of avg height compared to last years of DW.

Ty Comes

lol so true

