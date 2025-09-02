Misa, Dickinson Among Sharks Prospects Headed to 2025 Rookie Faceoff

The San Jose Sharks have revealed their 2025 Rookie Faceoff roster.

There are some headline prospects, and perhaps a surprise name.

San Jose Sharks’ 2025 second-overall pick Michael Misa doesn’t officially have an ELC yet, but here’s yet another sign that the ELC is just a formality.

Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, Igor Chernyshov, Sam Dickinson, Josh Ravensbergen, and Haoxi (Simon) Wang will be appearing.

Collin Graf, 40 contests with the San Jose Sharks under his belt, is perhaps a surprise participant, but he should also provide leadership to a young group.

Forwards Zach Houben (Ottawa 67’s), Jake Stuart (Muskegon Lumberjacks), and 21-year-old Luke Torrance (University of New Brunswick), and 22-year-old defenseman Jack Bar (last of Harvard) are the non-organizational invites. Houben and Stuart are both 18, and Stuart is the son of long-time San Jose Sharks blueliner Brad Stuart.

The Rookie Faceoff will take place from Sept. 12 to 14 in Irvine, CA.