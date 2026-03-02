San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Misa’s Alright in NHL
The San Jose Sharks appear to know what they’re doing, when it comes to developing prospects.
Last year, there were many questions about the Sharks keeping rookie Will Smith in the NHL, especially after the 2023 No. 4 pick’s slow start.
Through Jan. 18 last season, Smith had six goals and 15 points in 40 games.
The Sharks had the option, in the summer, of giving Smith another year of development at Boston College. Even in-season, they could’ve sent the NCAA product down to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.
This year, there were many questions about the Sharks keeping rookie Michael Misa in the NHL, especially after the 2025 No. 2 pick’s slow start.
Through Jan. 16, in part because of injury and a tour of duty with Canada at World Juniors, Misa had one goal and three points in just 10 games.
The Sharks had the option, before Misa’s 10th NHL contest, of re-assigning the CHL product back to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.
In both cases, San Jose braintrust projected confidence that both teenagers would be able to learn on the fly and not be overwhelmed by the best hockey league in the world, a tall order, to be sure.
But San Jose should know their prospects better than anybody.
Smith certainly proved the Sharks right last season, racking up 12 goals and 30 points in his last 34 games.
And Misa appears to be following Smith’s footsteps, with three goals and nine points in his last 11 games, highlighted by his first-ever OT goal in a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
MICHAEL MISA SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER @ENERGIZER OT WINNER 🔥
What a moment for the 2025 second overall pick! pic.twitter.com/oauE5GVLDM
— NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2026
Extra-impressive for Misa, he’s doing it as a center, a big defensive challenge for any rookie, not to mention an 18-year-old.
Warsofsky is seeing improvement: “Winning pucks, and he’s playing with pace. His second effort on pucks is really impressive for a young man.”
“I’ve been just playing harder on guys, giving them extra cross-checks and stuff like that,” Misa said. “That can lead to offense.”
Case in point, in the second period on Sunday, Misa bumped star 29-year-old winger Kyle Connor off the puck and took it the other way.
Slowly but surely, Misa is getting better. While the San Jose Sharks, understandably, are still leaning heavily on the far more polished Macklin Celebrini and Alex Wennberg up the middle, Misa skated a career-high 15:39 this afternoon.
“He’s earned it. He has earned it by the way he’s played,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky laughed when asked about switching Graf for Sherwood: "Knew you guys were gonna ask about it…We don't base everything off analytics. There's other things that come in play, like I've spoken about. We've seen them have some chemistry, we also just got Sherwood, and…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 2, 2026
Michael Misa
Will Smith
Smith shares #SJSharks bench view of Misa's OT goal: "It was pretty crazy. We saw him getting that speed there, he's a great skater, so we knew something was gonna happen. Little bit of a broken play that he put in the back of the net against one of the best goalies in league."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 2, 2026
Vincent Desharnais
“He’s not the same player as when he came in.”
Deharnais on Misa’s growth as a player
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 2, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Misa is trending in the right direction, but judging one way or another based on 21 career NHL games is too soon.
Having said that, Warsofsky has had a lot of recent experience working with young players in the AHL and ECHL. His “fundamentals first” approach makes sense. It’s a patient approach that will make better NHL players in the long run. People here complain endlessly about John Klingberg. If you don’t want one-dimensional players like John Klingberg, you should support Warsofsky’s approach.
I’m encouraged by Misa’s play. Though as I mentioned in the prior comments, I thought he made a poor decision on the GWG. Most of the time, that’s a turnover and in OT, you really want puck possession. He needed a fortunate bounce just to keep possession, let alone get off that good a shot. In the Olympics, we saw McDavid try to play hero in OT vs USA and it backfired in a big way. But we also saw Marner net an OT game with a hero play vs Sweden. OT is an odd place. Its really the rest… Read more »
I’m encouraged by the fact that he’s a big 18 year old pulling his own weight in the NHL and flashes explosiveness in his skating. Sometimes he reminds me of a cross between Marleau and Malkin, just in the way he skates and handles the puck in flashes. Not saying he’s anywhere near that yet. He doesn’t have the raw power of Marleau’s stride but it’s just as pretty.
gonna be interesting to see what GMMG does with Sherwood. His play, thru just 4 games is consistent with a guy who’ll get $2.7mil for 3 years. Luke Kunin vibes. Kunin’s best was 15G, 16A season in 63 games. 0.5ppg. Sherwood’s best is this season, 23 pts in 48 games. 0.5ppg No way GMMG can pay up at this moment. And no way Sherwood wants to take as much of a discount as his play indicates at this moment. My guess is he keeps Sherwood and hopes things change for the better. If the season ends and it doesn’t work… Read more »
These tarps are sooo goddamn wet. Omg. Neds set up was just diabolical. Best looking sports team. Period.