Sharks Captain’s Skate: Misa Here, Who Else Was On the Ice?

The San Jose Sharks are back in town.

Sharks players, prospects, and Barracuda skated on Monday at Sharks Ice and Tech CU Arena.

This was the more NHL group that scrimmaged together (newer San Jose Sharks with their numbers).

Forwards: Egor Afanasyev (11), Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea (10), William Eklund, Adam Gaudette (81), Barclay Goodrow, Collin Graf, Carl Grundstrom, Michael Misa (77), Ryan Reaves (75), Jeff Skinner (53), Will Smith, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg

Defensemen: Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg (3), Nick Leddy (4), Timothy Liljegren, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Dmitry Orlov (9)

Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Alex Nedeljkovic (33)

Take everything with a gigantic grain of salt, but here’s what I saw on the ice today. Keep in mind that coaches have nothing to do with lines and pairings in Captain’s Skates.

So we won’t really know what Ryan Warsofsky’s projected lines are until training camp opens in a little more than a week.

Today, there was some Macklin Celebrini centering Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf for white. Meanwhile, Will Smith centered Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner, and Alex Wennberg centered William Eklund and Carl Grundstrom for teal. I saw some Dmitry Orlov with John Klingberg in teal, and Nick Leddy with Vincent Desharnais in white.

It’s noteworthy, but not surprising, to see Michael Misa, in teal, with the NHL’ers. Since the San Jose Sharks selected Misa No. 2 in the 2025 Draft, GM Mike Grier and Misa have been unequivocal that the 18-year-old will get a real look in the best league in the world.

It’s also good to see William Eklund and Shakir Mukhamadullin, both coming off serious injuries, scrimmaging without obvious limitation.