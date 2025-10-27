Misa Scores 1st NHL Goal, Celebrini OT Winner in Sharks’ 6-5 Win

MINNEAPOLIS — The San Jose Sharks visit Grand Casino Arena to take on the Minnesota Wild.

William Eklund (twice) and Michael Misa and Ryan Reaves and Tyler Toffoli and Macklin Celebrini scored, and the Sharks won 6-5 in OT!

Period 1

Good little Iorio pass to Ferraro for exit to start.

3 in: Heavy shift by fourth line to start, Reaves traffic for Dickinson shot.

4 in: Good puck battle win, Smith over Rossi. Just Rossi, but good to see Smith assert his physicality a little.

Eklund goal: Trying to get it to Smith, off Wild foot. They’ll take it! Top unit assertive with puck so far tonight.

Smith intercepts it down low defensively, poised bounce pass to Celebrini for easy exit. Like the calm there and the defensive positioning.

Wennberg has got to be the best on the San Jose Sharks, when it comes to catching the puck with his feet.

Orlov penalty: This is where there’s a slight decline in his skating? Something to watch over the season. Momentum swing time.

Dellandrea and Graf to start PK with Ferraro and Desharnais. Then Goodrow and Wennberg. Good kill.

Eklund does good job high, forcing Johansson out of the zone. Then Askarov makes a big save when maybe a bad line change gives Johansson some space down wing.

Misa goal: Strong shift by that line, Graf on forecheck, Liljegren keeping puck in and attacking net low, Misa crashes the net and pounces on the rebound.

Iorio penalty: He doesn’t like it, maybe thinks Hinostroza sold it. Midway into PP, Ferraro does a nice job killing Kaprizov play low, but can’t make the next play out. That matters, because off draw…

Johansson goal: Brilliant play by Rossi, he finds Johansson by himself to the side, hard shot-pass, easy. Liljegren was there, but assume Rossi looked him off.

Rossi goal: Just bad hockey there. Way to squander momentum. Toffoli passes back to Desharnais, Desharnais has to handle it, I think? Desharnais appeared to be moving when pass came, that could be part of it, wasn’t expecting it. So on Toffoli, too? Either way, Kaprizov jumps on the unforced error, and finds Rossi on 2-on-1.

San Jose Sharks played an outstanding period up to the Iorio penalty, so this hurts, this should not be a tied game. 16 good minutes of hockey, undercut by a couple bad minutes.

Period 2

2 in: Desharnais saves an almost-sure goal there. Dickinson can’t handle the puck, and in the ensuing rush and scramble, the Sharks almost give up another unforced goal.

10 in: Nice individual play by Graf, takes it high from Jiricek, gets out on 2-on-1.

Eklund goal: Kurashev with a crafty pass. But before that, off draw, Wennberg was a mountain, not allowing Wild to force puck out along wall. Kurashev then jumped on a Wild turnover, brilliant pass.

Reaves goal: Strong work on the forecheck, Dellandrea and Goodrow won’t give up puck along wall, then Goodrow springs free and just throws it on net off Reaves. They’ve had an impactful forecheck effort tonight.

7 left: Big Askarov save! Hinostroza gets a step along wing, save, then Askarov stands tall as Middleton roars in to push it in. He’s been good once again.

6 left: Desharnais does a good job of walling off Tarasenko as Wild are trying to reset on PP attack. Simple but good PK’ing.

3 left: Dickinson makes up for perhaps fumbling routine-looking exit pass from Eklund, intercepts pass in slot, and skates it out himself.

Wild basically parked in Sharks’ zone for the last three minutes, but to San Jose’s credit, not a lot of shots, no Grade A’s allowed.

Period 3

F Adam Gaudette will not return to tonight’s game (upper body). — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 26, 2025

1 in: Sharks leaking water, until Celebrini steps up to steal it in the slot, Sharks dangerous for first time in a while.

2 in: Graf entry pass to Misa must connect. No matter who to blame. That’s just one of those, at that moment, Wild has all the momentum, you got to execute that simple play and create momentum for yourself.

Misa penalty: Graf almost put in off, great move, off a Dickinson pass.

3 in: Did Askarov stop that?? Dellandrea with diving clear.

Hartman goal: But Sharks can’t clear it down and get a change. Wild just on top of them. Wild have had most of the momentum, big learning moment for the Sharks.

5 in: Small play by Celebrini, but I like. Toffoli doesn’t give him a perfect exit pass, Celebrini can’t quite handle, he shovels it toward middle, where he has help, and he picks the closest Wild player.

Middleton penalty: Celebrini arguably overstayed his shift…but then Kurashev drew a call on Mack attack. Can’t argue with that.

Looks like Graf replaces Gaudette on PP2.

Toffoli goal: Celebrini just dominated that PP shift. Now that’s how you get momentum back. Can’t lose the game now, just can’t. Learn to win time.

Buium goal: But long Buium goal goes off prone Dellandrea’s back or shoulder, pops up, and in. That’s some ridiculous luck.

9 in: Big glove by Askarov on pinball shot. They’re going to need his best to close this out.

10 in: Misa hanging tough down low with puck, a lot of physicality. Don’t mind what I’m seeing. Eklund joined the line.

6 left: Orlov kills the play there, as Wild has Sharks in spin cycle. Minnesota asserting possession and shots.

5 left: No penalty on Orlov, which I think is right, looks like Orlov’s rear caught Hartman’s upper thigh.

Celebrini is evolving: He's won 15-of-19 faceoffs today — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 27, 2025

4 left: Graf high in zone, again, pesters the Wild puck carrier/defenseman. He can be long and disruptive.

3 left: Bad play by Dellandrea there. That must get out. Must get out. Big faceoff coming up.

Eriksson Ek goal: And off the draw, the Wild score.

OT

Wennberg-Eklund-Liljegren to start OT.