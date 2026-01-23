Grier Talks Re-Signing Sherwood, Biggest Trade Deadline Decision, What He’s Looking For on Defense

No one is saying that the rebuild is over for the San Jose Sharks, but it feels like a new day at SAP Center.

On Monday, GM Mike Grier surprised the hockey world, sending a pair of second-round picks to the Vancouver Canucks for pending UFA winger Kiefer Sherwood. This was, as Grier would confirm on Thursday night, something of a reward for a team that has shocked the NHL, after back-to-back league-worst finishes, with their 25-21-3 record so far this season.

As of Jan. 22, the San Jose Sharks are tied for the final wild card berth in the Western Conference.

So it was a more-happy-than-not occasion on Thursday, when Grier addressed local media after the season ticketholder State of the Sharks event at SAP Center.

Grier spoke on why Sherwood was the right fit for the San Jose Sharks, his hopes to re-sign Sherwood, his biggest Trade Deadline decisions, what he’s looking for on defense, and more.

These were some of my takeaways from Grier’s availability.

Kiefer Sherwood

As expected, Grier did not send that much draft capital to the Canucks for a rental.

“He’s someone we’ve gone after with the idea of him not being a rental,” Grier said of Sherwood.