Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Everything Sharks GM Mike Grier Said in His End-of-Season Availability (+)

Published

9 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Here’s everything that San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in his end-of-season availability.

In a 30-plus minute interview, Grier touched on a wide range of topics.

Some of the comments have been much-discussed, like what Grier said about the 2025 Draft, free agency, and offers that he got for the pick that became Macklin Celebrini.

But there’s other good stuff too, like Celebrini and Will Smith’s impact on the locker room, how the San Jose Sharks stood up for each other, his thoughts on Shakir Mukhamadullin’s injury, Zack Ostapchuk’s trajectory, and his full comments about the Nikolai Kovalenko situation.

It’s all transcribed here!

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating