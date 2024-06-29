San Jose Sharks
TAKEAWAYS: Grier Talks Celebrini & Dickinson, Free Agency, Joe Thornton’s Job Title (+)
LAS VEGAS — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier was all smiles after Day 1 of the 2024 Draft.
Not only did he select unanimous first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, but top defenseman Sam Dickinson fell to the Sharks at No. 11.
“A potential top-pairing D and first-line center doesn’t come on too often in one draft,” Grier said.
Here are my takeaways from what Grier told us more about Dickinson, the San Jose Sharks’ free agency plans, re-signing Luke Kunin & Joe Thornton’s job title.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Sharks Team & Cap Info
San Jose Sharks5 mins ago
TAKEAWAYS: Grier Talks Celebrini & Dickinson, Free Agency, Joe Thornton’s Job Title (+)
San Jose Sharks1 hour ago
Dickinson on Celebrini, Who He Models His Game After
San Jose Sharks2 hours ago
Celebrini on Thornton Announcing 1st-Overall Pick, ‘Super-Excited’ To Join Sharks
San Jose Sharks8 hours ago
BREAKING: Sharks Select Sam Dickinson at No. 11
San Jose Sharks8 hours ago
BREAKING: Kunin Re-Signs With Sharks
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Sharks Can Target These 12 Possible Cap Casualties in Trade
San Jose Sharks4 weeks ago
Scouts Share 4 Defensemen Sharks Should Consider at No. 14 (+)
San Jose Sharks3 weeks ago
Scouts Talk Forwards That Sharks Could Draft at No. 14 (+)
Hockey History4 weeks ago
How Quickly Can Sharks Build Contender?
Hockey History2 weeks ago
Want Buium? It Will Take Big Overpay for Sharks To Move Up Much in Draft (+)
San Jose Sharks5 mins ago
TAKEAWAYS: Grier Talks Celebrini & Dickinson, Free Agency, Joe Thornton’s Job Title (+)
San Jose Sharks1 hour ago
Dickinson on Celebrini, Who He Models His Game After
San Jose Sharks2 hours ago
Celebrini on Thornton Announcing 1st-Overall Pick, ‘Super-Excited’ To Join Sharks
San Jose Sharks2 days ago
Celebrini Still Coy About Who’s Drafting Him, Gives His Best at Youth Hockey Clinic
San Jose Hockey Now Podcast6 days ago