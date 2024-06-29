Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

TAKEAWAYS: Grier Talks Celebrini & Dickinson, Free Agency, Joe Thornton’s Job Title (+)

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

LAS VEGAS — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier was all smiles after Day 1 of the 2024 Draft.

Not only did he select unanimous first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, but top defenseman Sam Dickinson fell to the Sharks at No. 11.

“A potential top-pairing D and first-line center doesn’t come on too often in one draft,” Grier said.

Here are my takeaways from what Grier told us more about Dickinson, the San Jose Sharks’ free agency plans, re-signing Luke Kunin & Joe Thornton’s job title.

