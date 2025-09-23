How Misa Is Acclimating to Sharks Camp, His 1st Favorite San Jose Restaurant

Michael Misa has discovered his first favorite San Jose restaurant.

On Friday, Misa shared that he’s already gone three times (and counting) to local Italian chain, Il Fornaio.

The 2025 San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick also discussed his acclimation to his first NHL training camp, the defensive side of playing center, and what he’s learned about taking faceoffs at this level.

Michael Misa, on how he’s feeling so far at camp:

It’s been great—fast-paced, really competitive, hard practices. Like I said, it’s competitive out there, but yeah, I feel good.

Misa, on if that’s what he expected coming in:

Definitely, yeah. A lot of older guys, stronger, faster, just at that next level. It’s been a bit of an adjustment, but just trying to feel more comfortable each day.

Misa, on whether he spoke with Tyler Toffoli for advice before camp:

Not really, to be honest. I just went into it with a positive mindset, trying to do my thing out there. Throughout the day, there’s obviously so many guys you can talk to, and that’s what’s good about this team. Everyone’s super nice and welcoming, so it’s been good so far.

Misa, on potentially staying at center:

I feel like I’m playing my best when I’m down the middle. That’s what I’m most comfortable with, so going forward, I hope to stay there.

Misa, on who he’s rooming with during camp:

Cam Lund.

Misa, on the elevated pace compared to Rookie Faceoff:

It’s definitely a faster pace. I think it just pushes me to keep up, and for me, I’m always just trying to skate as fast as I can. I think it’s important to build speed early to help you keep up with some of those guys out there.

Misa, on how small victories during camp help build confidence:

Like I said earlier, each day I’m feeling more comfortable. I think confidence is always there, I believe in myself.

Misa, on his defensive side:

It’s going to be an adjustment, for sure. Like any young player trying to make the NHL, bigger players are down low trying to get them up against the wall and stuff like that. Each day, I think I’ve been doing a better job of it, and it’s something I still am going to continue to learn. That’s why there’s a lot of older guys on the team for me to take advice from and learn from.

Misa, on any pointers he’s been given by coaches or older players:

All of the assistant coaches and older guys on the team have, it’s great. There’s so many people around the rink who you can ask for advice, and they’re going to give it to you.

Misa, on whether there’s anything specific he wants/need to work on:

I think everything. I’m going to be honest, for me, I want to get better at everything and push myself. Coming into it with a purpose of “I want to get better at this” each day in terms of skating, shooting, defensive game, anything.

Misa, on how he gets into an in-game mindset:

Just get involved in some way, whether that’s lay a hit, get the puck on your stick, and make a play. Ultimately, I want to win the game. That’s the main objective of Sunday, and I’m going to try to do whatever I can to help the team win.

Misa, on playing with Igor Chernyshov in camp:

That chemistry is nice to have with him. Over the past year and then coming here, it’s nice to have a teammate like that from Saginaw and someone I know well and can connect with. I got the chance to play with him the last week or so, and he’s been on my line the last couple of days, so it’s been nice.

Misa, on his thoughts about San Jose:

Can’t complain. It’s been good. They have us at the Hilton downtown, and there’s a couple of nice restaurants around there. You drive 10 minutes and you have Santana Row just around the corner. Great weather, obviously. It’s been nothing but good.

Misa, on his go-to San Jose spot so far?

I’ve been going to Il Fornaio. We’ve gone there like 3 times, that’s right around the corner. Nice Italian food, it’s been good.

Misa, on playing with William Eklund:

It’s pretty easy to play with someone like that. I don’t know who wouldn’t want to play with him. He’s fast, creative, makes plays all over the ice. For me, it’s just been trying to keep up with him because of how fast he is and he sees the ice so well. It’s been fun to play with him.

Misa, on his experience with Ryan Warsofsky so far:

It’s been great. Anytime he gives you advice, you just listen and do what he says. There’s been times already out there in practice where he’s giving me good advice along with the coaching feedback, so it’s nice to get advice and stuff you can work on coming into camp.

Misa, on how he’s been feeling during camp, mental-wise:

I’m more just having fun. It’s been a fun couple of weeks here already. Now that we’re into the main camp, it’s nothing. We’re just having fun, working hard. That’s about it.

Misa, on whether the possibility of the San Jose Sharks’ home opener being his NHL debut is on his mind:

Not really. I mean, like you said, it’s 3 weeks away. There’s a lot of time between then and now. I’m not on the team yet, so there’s still 3 weeks for me to try and prove myself and try to make the team.

Misa, on what he’s learned about face-offs at the NHL level:

The man grip. Everyone’s so much stronger on their stick, so it’s definitely more challenging than the OHL, for sure. That’s why you have coaches and older guys to help you with face-offs.

