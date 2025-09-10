Misa Signs ELC, But Sharks Still Could Face Contract Crunch

The San Jose Sharks have signed Michael Misa to an entry-level contract.

The No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft, the 18-year-old forward is expected to compete for an NHL job during training camp.

If Misa shows well, he could break camp with the San Jose Sharks, which could present a logistical problem for the team.

At the moment, Misa’s contract doesn’t count against the team’s 50 contracts. San Jose is currently at 49 of the 50 allowed contracts. You cannot go over 50, even in the off-season.

The #SJSharks signed '25 #2 pick Michael Misa to 3 year Entry Level Deal NHL Salary $877.5K

Signing Bonus $97.5K

"A" Perf Bonus $1M

"B" Perf Bonus $2.25M Cap Hit $975K, AAV $4.225M Rep'd by Dave Gagner @wassermanhockey https://t.co/k082yDO4Wk — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 10, 2025

Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Leo Sahlin Wallenius’s contracts don’t count against the 50 right now because they’re slide-eligible and are assignable to juniors or Europe. To slide a contract means pushing back the beginning of their three-year ELC’s to next season.

However, the San Jose Sharks will start the clock on Misa and Dickinson’s contracts — Sahlin Wallenius is projected to start the season in Europe — if the CHL stars play more than nine games in the NHL.

According to Puckpedia, at that moment, Misa and Dickinson’s contracts will count against the 50. They don’t right now, so both can participate in training camp and play up to nine NHL games, and not count against the hard 50 ceiling.

So the San Jose Sharks have plenty of time to solve this logistical question, at earliest by their 10th game of the season, which is Oct. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings.

They’ll probably like to resolve this issue sooner though, just to have more flexibility. For example, the Sharks will want the ability to pounce on a useful player on waivers during camp.