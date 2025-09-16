What Did NHL Scouts Think of Misa’s Rookie Faceoff Performance?

NHL scouts aren’t sure how good that Michael Misa will be in his rookie season. But after watching the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick at the Rookie Faceoff, they’re pretty sure that Misa has a bright NHL future.

Three scouts, none with the Sharks, spoke with San Jose Hockey Now about Misa’s performance at Rookie Faceoff. The 6-foot-1 centerman had one goal and four assists in just two games, as the San Jose Sharks swept the Rookie Faceoff for a second-straight September.

So why are these scouts more certain about Misa’s long-term future than what he does in his 18-year-old campaign?

“Lots of poise with the puck. Sees plays at elite level,” Scout #1 said. “His body control and puck control are high-end. Very talented.”

Scout #2 echoed that, noting that these are trademarks of some of the best players in the NHL.

“Smart, will be a real good player for a long time,” Scout #3 said.