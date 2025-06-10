SJHN Daily: Misa Wins NHL Award, Gadjovich Goes Viral

Michael Misa added to his hardware collection.

The betting favorite for the San Jose Sharks at second-overall in the 2025 Draft won the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence. This award is given out annually by the NHL to a prospect “who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.”

It’s an award for a prospect who excels on the ice and is also involved off the ice with his community, and is named after McGuire, who helped build Central Scouting.

In 2015, Travis Konecny was the first to win the award. Since then, notable winners include the Humboldt Broncos, Nico Hischier, William Eklund in 2022, Lane Hutson, and Connor Bedard.

Director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr explained the choice, saying that “receiving exceptional status to play as a 15-year-old in the OHL is a distinctive honor that comes with high expectations and Michael excelled in navigating his way forward with an impressive level of humility, consistency, and record-breaking play as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.”

Could Misa be the second winner of this award selected by the San Jose Sharks? We’ll find out on Jun. 27.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast compares the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild to the Buffalo Sabres. Keegan and Sheng interview the Buffalo Hockey Beat’s Bill Hoppe! How do you prevent a forever rebuild?

Chris Morehouse explains the San Jose Sharks‘ “fun” approach to the NHL Scouting Combine.

How did Michael Misa‘s Combine fitness tests compare to Macklin Celebrini’s?

How do the San Jose Sharks appear to be leaning with the second-overall pick?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Brodie Brazil in Part 2 of his sitdown with legends Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton.

This photo of Jumbo & Toffs is sending me. Hang it in the Louvre! ⛳️😂 (📸 via @catbtoffoli) #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/yYMCFCCs3w — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) June 9, 2025

Broadcaster Randy Hahn had a controversial Jack Adams Award ballot.

Former Sharks’ head coach Pete DeBoer fired by the Dallas Stars.

Bob Boughner has been hired by the New York Islanders.

AROUND THE NHL…

Sergei Bobrovsky led the Florida Panthers to a Game Three win, as the Edmonton Oilers went off the rails.

Jake Walman: "I mean it's for the Stanley Cup, you know. So f***. There's not an inch out there. It's a grown man's game out there. That's not for the faint of heart. Guys are putting everything on the line, you know?' — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 10, 2025

T.J. Oshie, who helped lead the @Capitals to a #StanleyCup in 2018, has announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons and 1,010 regular season games. Full release and statement from Oshie: https://t.co/KZx1PFociU pic.twitter.com/osRPtKhjCP — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 9, 2025

Is Mitch Marner a fit for the New Jersey Devils?

Where will Martin Necas play next season?

Who did the Philadelphia Flyers land in a recent mock draft?

Pittsburgh Penguins have three potential centers to draft in first round.

Did Matthew Schaefer tell Connor McDavid he was “proud” of him?

Will the Anaheim Ducks aggressively pursue Marner?

With a win tonight, Paul Maurice has reached a combined 1,000 career wins in both the regular season and the #StanleyCup Playoffs as a head coach! 🤩 Catch Game 4 of the #StanleyCup Final between the @EdmontonOilers and @FlaPanthers Thursday at 8p ET on @NHL_On_TNT,… pic.twitter.com/FfljjuWtJB — NHL (@NHL) June 10, 2025

Did the Florida Panthers lose their goal horn?