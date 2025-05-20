SJHN Daily: Misa Open To Playing in NCAA, Sharks Sign Afanasyev

When the San Jose Sharks take the stage with the second-overall pick of the 2025 Draft this June, one name that could stand out to GM Mike Grier is Michael Misa.

The star center for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, Misa is highly regarded for his offensive contributions and abilities. In 65 regular-season games for the Spirit, the 18-year-old recorded a total of 134 points, a league-leading total, 62 of which were goals. Despite his offensive prowess, in an interview with Marco D’Amico of RG Media, Misa revealed he’s focusing heavily on his 200-foot game, which could make him an even more valuable prospect.

Misa also shared a comparison that will certainly excite Sharks fans: “I think I’m a mix of Kirill Kaprizov and Nikita Kucherov.”

With Macklin Celebrini, a defensively responsible future first-line center, already on the roster, the Sharks could add another one, which would certainly be a good problem for Grier to have.

Or, if he doesn’t start in the NHL immediately, Misa shared that he’s open to the idea of playing in the NCAA.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Craig Button made a case for the San Jose Sharks to pick Porter Martone.

Analytics, deployment, and usage for top Sharks prospects with the San Jose Barracuda.

Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby are having a great time in Europe.

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks officially signed Egor Afanasyev.

Just confirmed, it's a one-way contract for Afanasyev https://t.co/hZ0JP7QwbZ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) May 19, 2025

Afanasyev proceeded to make himself known to Sharks fans on social media:

🦈 — Egor Afanasyev (@AfanasyevE11) May 19, 2025

Nathan MacKinnon says Macklin Celebrini has “Olympic potential” in 2026.

Ray Whitney recalls the legendary goal that he scored for the Sharks 30 years ago.

