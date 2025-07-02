San Jose Sharks
Misa Shares Thornton’s Advice, Talks Next Step in His Career
Day 2 of development camp is in the books, and the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick, Michael Misa, had quite a bit to say about his first experiences wearing teal.
The 18-year-old center has already taken the ice with Sharks legends like Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton. He’s also had some battles on the ice with his current roommate, Haoxi (Simon) Wang. It’s been an eventful couple of days for Misa, and there’s still more to come, including the annual prospect scrimmage on Thursday.
Misa discussed his initial impressions of San Jose, the escape room challenge, his interactions with Thornton and Marleau, and much more!
Michael Misa, on taking the ice with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau:
It’s great. Just seeing how much they’ve accomplished. It’s awesome to be out there with them, just learning stuff, taking advice from them, and trying to apply it into your game.
Misa, on his first impressions of San Jose:
It’s been great. All good things to say. We’re in Santana Row. That’s where we’re staying, and that place is unbelievable, too. So yeah, it’s been great so far.
Misa, on whether he asked Thornton or Marleau for advice about entering the league at a young age:
I haven’t actually asked them that yet. For me, it was just more listening to what they had to say to me. Giving me advice after reps and stuff like that, which is pretty cool.
Jumbo, we were doing some rims at the end of day one. He was just telling me to make sure you’re always scanning. Look where your next touch is before you even get the puck. Which is something I should know, because at the next level, everyone’s going to be on you right away.
Misa, on what it will take to make the San Jose Sharks out of training camp:
It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. I think that this summer is going to be big for me to keep getting stronger, improve my game. So when I do come back for camp, I’m ready. Nothing’s given to you. I’ve got to prove myself a lot. I’m ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. So, I’m just gonna do the best with what I’m given.
Misa, on if it’s his impression that he’ll get a full opportunity in camp to make the San Jose Sharks:
I mean nothing’s given you. I got to prove myself a lot. I’m ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp.
Misa, on his interactions with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith so far:
I chatted with both of them after I got drafted. I haven’t talked to them since, but they both seem like really great guys, so I’m excited to meet them [more] in the near future.
Misa, on reuniting with Saginaw Spirit teammate Igor Chernyshov:
Great. His English is much better now, too, which helps. I can actually talk to him a little bit more. Yeah, he’s such a good player. So it’s fun to be reunited with him. The way he controls the play. He slows the play down a lot. He’s such a big body, too, so it’s so hard to get the puck off him. His offensive ability speaks for itself.
Misa, on doing an escape room with his development camp teammates:
We had a good group. It was called Golden Rush. We took like 45 minutes to figure it out. Some other groups kept spamming the hint button. We were trying to just figure it out on our own. Thought we did a pretty good job of that.
Watch the full interview here
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Before free agency I wasn’t very bullish on him starting the year in the NHL – but now that we have seen the main chips fall – and we are left with basically Mack, Smith, Toff, and Ekky as our only 4 sure thing top 6 players, I’m more firmly in the camp of let the kid play opening night. It’s really tough seeing how we can put Smith in a place to succeed otherwise – cause he is probably either going to have to center 2 guys who shouldn’t be top 6, or him and Mack will both have… Read more »
Agreed that Misa has to play here this year. For the reasons stated and to give a little bit of a boost beyond just watching Celebrini and Smith to see how much better they are with a year in the books. I posted last night that they should offer sheet Nicholas Robertson at a number that would give the Leafs their 2nd round pick next year. Misa and him would mean the team has an actual top six. Robertson would be motivated, stick him on a line with Celebrini and Smith and he could pot 30 to make him a… Read more »
The challenge of rostering the young ones is that GMMG needs to hit the cap floor.
19 spots are filled, 4 remain.
If the season opening roster includes Jack Thompson, Giles, Misa and Dickinson. that’s $6mil below the cap floor. Unless GMMG takes on someone else’s cap $$.
This is going to be a problem regardless. They are most likely gonna need to harbor an LTIR guy, whether or not Misa is on the team opening night.
Nevermind
I believe that when a team offer sheets a player, they have to give up their own second round pick, and with it looking like the Sharks are really going to stink this year, that would be a very low second rounder.
Cuylle interested me as an offer sheet candidate if it was only going to cost us our 2nd. I’m not sold on Robertson. I’m fine with going 5 sure top 6 players as we have a lot of guys who deserve looks – Gushchin if he stays, Musty definitely and Chernyshov maybe towards the end of the year, etc.
That’s why I’m fine plugging Kurashev in there at the start, I just see it as a revolving door.
If the roster doesn’t receive a major upgrade, I think Graf deserves some serious consideration in the top 6. Sure, he’s not likely to blow the doors off, but his growth last year has me hopeful that he can play the role Evan Rodrigues does for Florida’s top 6 (solid three zone guy that can win some puck battles and put up 30-40 points). Replacing Kurashev with Graf offers a lot more consistency for Misa in my opinion, and then you slot Kurashev with Wennberg and Chernyshov/Lund/Musty if one of them has a good enough camp.
On talent I think Graf is top six on the team but I prefer him to play in the role he’s designed for and keep getting those sorts of shifts. I think the team will too. But if he plays up there I won’t be mad about it.
Graf is definitely a top 6 because he deserves big minutes due to his outstanding defensive awareness. He should be out there with Wennberg against the other teams top line. I don’t think wennberg that great defensively in 50/50 battles but he’s a face off ace and makes really good quick decision with the puck to break out.
Graf is the sort of complimentary player who doesn’t look out of place anywhere in the line-up.
When the Sharks had Timo and Hertl on a line together, Barabonov was the glue guy on that line, winning battles, coming out with the puck and sending play towards the net. Not a great talent, but an effective player with the other two.
Graf’s game is very different, but I see him in s similar role, where he enables others to make the best use of their talents.
This should be a player development decision. If he’s not ready, he’s not ready regardless of how bad the rest of the team is. If he’s ready, then great. But there’s no point of drafting talent if not developed properly.
I liked and found funny how guys go “Wang chewed you up yesterday, bro” and he led out saying it was a drill for the defense. Let everyone know he coulda had him if he wanted to.
1 on 1 favors the defense. Misa did blow someone away on one of those rushes, couldn’t see who it was because it was at the far side of the rink and they corralled everyone behind the goal by the bar.
What do they call him? Nicknames now days are so lazy, they used to have a lot more character and not so clichè
If he comes to main camp that doesn’t bar him from the NCAA, correct? It’s only if he signs his ELC then he’s barred from the NCAA?
I don’t see him going back to Junior but is the National the best place for his development? Will be interested to see what the Sharks do with him
Burns to Colorado.
Seems like a good fit for him. Can go over 1,000 consecutive games played this upcoming season.