Misa Shares Thornton’s Advice, Talks Next Step in His Career

Day 2 of development camp is in the books, and the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick, Michael Misa, had quite a bit to say about his first experiences wearing teal.

The 18-year-old center has already taken the ice with Sharks legends like Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton. He’s also had some battles on the ice with his current roommate, Haoxi (Simon) Wang. It’s been an eventful couple of days for Misa, and there’s still more to come, including the annual prospect scrimmage on Thursday.

Misa discussed his initial impressions of San Jose, the escape room challenge, his interactions with Thornton and Marleau, and much more!

Michael Misa, on taking the ice with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau:

It’s great. Just seeing how much they’ve accomplished. It’s awesome to be out there with them, just learning stuff, taking advice from them, and trying to apply it into your game.

Misa, on his first impressions of San Jose:

It’s been great. All good things to say. We’re in Santana Row. That’s where we’re staying, and that place is unbelievable, too. So yeah, it’s been great so far.

Misa, on whether he asked Thornton or Marleau for advice about entering the league at a young age:

I haven’t actually asked them that yet. For me, it was just more listening to what they had to say to me. Giving me advice after reps and stuff like that, which is pretty cool.

Jumbo, we were doing some rims at the end of day one. He was just telling me to make sure you’re always scanning. Look where your next touch is before you even get the puck. Which is something I should know, because at the next level, everyone’s going to be on you right away.

Misa, on what it will take to make the San Jose Sharks out of training camp:

It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. I think that this summer is going to be big for me to keep getting stronger, improve my game. So when I do come back for camp, I’m ready. Nothing’s given to you. I’ve got to prove myself a lot. I’m ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. So, I’m just gonna do the best with what I’m given.

Misa, on if it’s his impression that he’ll get a full opportunity in camp to make the San Jose Sharks:

I mean nothing’s given you. I got to prove myself a lot. I’m ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp.

Misa, on his interactions with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith so far:

I chatted with both of them after I got drafted. I haven’t talked to them since, but they both seem like really great guys, so I’m excited to meet them [more] in the near future.

Misa, on reuniting with Saginaw Spirit teammate Igor Chernyshov:

Great. His English is much better now, too, which helps. I can actually talk to him a little bit more. Yeah, he’s such a good player. So it’s fun to be reunited with him. The way he controls the play. He slows the play down a lot. He’s such a big body, too, so it’s so hard to get the puck off him. His offensive ability speaks for itself.

Misa, on doing an escape room with his development camp teammates:

We had a good group. It was called Golden Rush. We took like 45 minutes to figure it out. Some other groups kept spamming the hint button. We were trying to just figure it out on our own. Thought we did a pretty good job of that.

