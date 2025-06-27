BREAKING: Sharks Pick Misa at No. 2 in 2025 Draft

LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Sharks have selected Michael Misa with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Misa, a 6-foot-1 center, put up 62 goals and 134 points for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit this past season. He did that with the help of top San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov, who was on his wing.

Misa was No. 2 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide also had Misa No. 2.

“A dynamic, play-driving dual-threat scoring centre with exceptional details, contact skills, and machine-like motor,” Elite Prospects said. “One of the most well-rounded forwards to come out of the OHL in years.”

Elite Prospects compares Misa to Macklin Celebrini, who the San Jose Sharks selected with the first-overall pick last year.

Misa was also No. 2 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.

“He processes the game at speed and when he’s got his competitive drive going, he can play a physical enough game to really put pressure on opposing players,” Peters said.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the No. 30 selection of the first round.