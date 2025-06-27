San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Pick Misa at No. 2 in 2025 Draft
LOS ANGELES — The San Jose Sharks have selected Michael Misa with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.
Misa, a 6-foot-1 center, put up 62 goals and 134 points for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit this past season. He did that with the help of top San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov, who was on his wing.
Misa was No. 2 on Bob McKenzie’s final 2025 Draft rankings.
The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide also had Misa No. 2.
“A dynamic, play-driving dual-threat scoring centre with exceptional details, contact skills, and machine-like motor,” Elite Prospects said. “One of the most well-rounded forwards to come out of the OHL in years.”
Elite Prospects compares Misa to Macklin Celebrini, who the San Jose Sharks selected with the first-overall pick last year.
Misa was also No. 2 on Chris Peters’s top-100 2025 Draft prospects.
“He processes the game at speed and when he’s got his competitive drive going, he can play a physical enough game to really put pressure on opposing players,” Peters said.
The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the No. 30 selection of the first round.
there better be no jar jar binks references from this point forward.
Misa not know what you mean?😈😜🤣🤣🤣
Yousa killin’ me.
Misa happy
Just let us have this
Yes to misa
Glad that Misa’s a Shark but this format has to be fucking killed with fire
2 picks in and yes, this format has to die
i agree with every fiber of my being
Wish I could “+” this comment a thousand times
They probably spent an ungodly amount of money on the sphere last year and had to recoup.
This format sucks worse than the hot chocolate pipe that ends Augustus Gloop’s factory tour.
And thank fuckin god on that Misa pick.
I thought you were Team Frondell
Nope, I said I preferred Misa many times. I just understood the case for Frondell and wasn’t going to ram a pitchfork into Grier’s taint if he took him instead.
😂👍
Interviewer: “Why is he the next piece of that puzzle for your team, Mike?”
Mike: (cartoon balloon thought bubble..’because we lost the lottery and can’t get Schaefer’ Audible (after a pause): “You know, yeah his 200′ foot game..”
good job. good pick. this remote format is weird as hell..don’t think it works well.
LOL! very true
just a reply for the weirdos who like to vote yea or nay on comments like it matters. I like Misa. I just like Schaefer more and they probably would have taken him if picking #1 because he’s that good. Obviously someone is on the spectrum and doesn’t get humor.
I’m the weirdo. It just wasn’t funny. Neither was your spectrum comment.
I upvoted to fight the negativity!😜
Down the middle, Mack, Smith, Misa
Absolutely brutal to match up against that.
4 top 6 forwards are in place with 3 of them can be a superstars just crazzy stuff.
Celebirni, Smith, Misa, Eklund is just crazzy stuff
We officially have way too many forwards lol. It’s just the way the draft shook out for the past 3 years but we’re going to have to trade one of them for a defenseman, hopefully tonight.
You think one of these guys will be pushed to the 3rd line? Too soon to say but if all goes somewhat close to expected, they’ll all probably be in the top with one of them moving to wing.
Misa will definitely start on the 3rd line like Smith did if he plays next season.
Buffalo just took the Big D man maybe Power or Dahlen could be in play after all
I think realistically this means Smith switches to wing.
Hopefully smith ends up in Buffalo for Dahlen or power
I’m gonna remember this when Smith is scoring a cup winning goal in four years.
Roenick came out to announce Chicago’s pick. What was the deal, SJ, with the WWE whatever making the announcement? Was it going to be Marleau and then he heard Roenick was coming up right after him and said ‘no thanks’?
Nah it’s a crazy mix of local celebs hockey and non-hockey; Anaheim’s pick is gonna be two of the actors from the Mighty Ducks
Hopefully Brock Pierce is one of them
it was a joke regarding Marleau and Roenick’s past..can’t believe i have to explain that.
She was good i think, it was fun.
Really surprised the Isles did get Eric Murphy or Really anyone other than Gurry Buttman to make the pick.
Are you psychic? Well called 😂
Holy Doodle! The Sharks next pick is #30 right?
lol the Blackhawks clipshow while they were on the clock featured Philip “will not receive a qualifying offer” Kurashev
Brady Martin an absolute legend for this, he absolutely deserves to have gone this high
This whole show: https://youtube.com/shorts/kzxQgrA7MLg?si=y8kRAd5INKAObsQt
Thank God
Exceedingly happy with the Misa pick. Glad that Schaffer was taken by NYI and removed the temptation to draft a talented but redundant D man. Schaffer may pan out to be a top pairing Dman – but he’s 3 years away. Misa, is max one year away.
Redundant?
Left handed shot – Top pairing D-man – Dickinson already fills that role. We need a top line right-haned D man.
Glad the Frondell smoke was just that. Hoping Fiddler is available at 30. Also intrigued by Bill Zonnon.
When Misa is ready – maybe this upcoming year – staple Celebrini and Smith together with Toffoli and let Misa learn to be a center in the NHL on 2nd line with Granlund (get him in free agency!!!!!!) and Ecklund.
They’re not putting him as 2C next year. What a dumb way to ruin his development.
Great pick! Welcome Michael Misa! The future is teal.
“Great pick”? It was an easy pick, slow yer roll on the hyperbole.
I inhaled the smoke but I’m so glad to be wrong!
The smoke was so dumb I couldn’t breathe
Misa is going to be a good player. Just have a feeling Frondell is going to be more valuable. I’ll check back in five years.
Time will tell
Nah
Kads, you’re a fan in a comment section. People up vote you because you pander to the majority. Otherwise, you’re a twat.
Didn’t you want Mrtka last week? Have you seen my posts? I get downvotes like there’s no tomorrow
Truly jazzed with picking Misa. If this kid can bring his game to the NHL, we are going to be scary in a few years.
The draft order and the weighted average ranking of the 9 sites I tracked. So far, a lot of difference in the order, but little in the group. The top 7 were the top 7, even if 3-7 were a jumble 1-7 Schaefer 1.0 Misa 2.0 Frondell 5.4 Desnoyers 5.3 Martin 8.6 Martone 3.6 Hagens 4.4 The next 3 were pretty close form, until Kindel at 11, who jumped a bunch of spots. His highest rating among the 9 rankings was 18. Then Nesbitt who jumped 20+ spots. his highest ranking was 17, next highest was 29!! Really feels like… Read more »
I think the Islanders nailed it with those picks they got for Dobson too, with Eklund and Aitcheson.
Good value for sure. It’s why the Sharks can afford to win a lot more this year. They can still bring in talent
Misa had some back issues? In the interview post-draft, he mentioned back spasms. Expects to be in SJ for the upcoming camp. What a draft for NYI Schaefer at 1, then to get Eklund and Aitcheson who both fell to them, they gotta be doing handsprings. Picks at 18 and 19 in line with their ranks Highest rank on Andreyanov (goalie) was 39 by Wheeler, and he was still well behind Ravensbergen on that list — and just ahead of Ivankovic. He wasn’t ranked on several lists. 16-24 Eklund 8.9 Aitcheson 13.6 Reschney 17.6 Carbonneau 15.1 Andreyanov 56.5 (!!!!!) Reid… Read more »
Ranked in the 20’s and still on the board at pick 27: Schmidt, Boumedienne, Fiddler, Ravensbergen, Potter, Gastrin, Spence
Lakovic is top ranked at 16.9.
I think GMMG is probably pretty happy with what’s there.
I wouldn’t mind them picking Ravensbergen. Since we have no depth at Goalie, he would be my choice rather than a Dman. Not easy to find quality goaltending in the draft. We could still sign a vet backup for Askarov.
Excellent!! They got Ravensbergen……………….
Well, I guess one of Spence, Fiddler, and Brewsky will be there tomorrow. This isn’t terrible but it’s not what I’d have gone with.
I didn’t have a guy in mind I really wanted to see there, but still. Hard to get excited about a goalie there. I wanted a name to come out that made me go “Oh! Nice!” and that wasn’t it.
He does seem like a pretty nice prospect though. In contrast to the horrible pick at 20 by Columbus.
I’ve been of the opinion that Don Waddell is one of the very most useless “respected hockey men” serving in the GM role since he was doing it for the Thrashers.
Jackson Smith was a great pick at 14 but unknown goalie at 20 was a heeeeeeadscratcher.
There’s a reason you’re in a comment section and Chris Morehouse is picking the future. This was an outstanding pick and the best goalie in the draft.
Best goalie in the draft for sure – In a weak year for goalies, and earlier than it needed to be.
I hadn’t even heard of the guy that got picked at 20
I wish ESPN still had their draft page for this one. It’s so convenient.
25-
Nestrasil 41.2
Ryker Lee 31.2
Lakovic 16.9
Boumedienne 25
West unranked, though many thought he might move up a bunch
Ravensbergen 28.1
Brzustowicz 38.6
Potter 21.7
I’ll admit to be surprised by Ravensbergen selection. For a goalie, there was a surprisingly small range. Only 1 ranked outside of rd 1, and that was 34.
Spence and Fiddler both seemed ideal picks at 30. would have been less surprised if they did this at 33. GMMG can get one or the other at 33
Maybe they knew LA or Calgary would take him, but there were three defensemen left in their range that they were happy with.
I’m sad that we won’t get Hank Brewsky
Daniil Prokhorov or Milton Gastrin.
Why Prokhorov over Vansaghi? I get prokhorov is like a raging bull, but Shane is no slouch and has solid hockey sense. Prokhorov is too one dimensional he is a wrecking ball 4th liner, Shane can be that but also has Hickey sense to add that grit/dog/sand paper to 3rd line. Spence has more translatable habits and size over Gastrin and Moore has a long run way as he fills in and was more physical this year, super smart too, kid has a lot of upside! Which is what I look for in second round. Not 4th liner’s (though Gastrin… Read more »
Elite Prospects had West at 46…feel like Chi gave up a lot for a guy probably still there at 34.
I think it is Fiddler or Psenecka first thing tomorrow. Either is fine by me, Spence is good to though, tall Physical RHD needed over LW.