San Jose Sharks
Misa Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?
Michael Misa is still the clubhouse leader to be the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.
While the San Jose Sharks system could really use a star defensive prospect i.e. Matthew Schaefer, he’s probably going first-overall to the New York Islanders. Center Misa has emerged as the seemingly clear-cut best prospect not named Schaefer in this Draft, regardless of position.
So it looks like the Sharks will have a good problem up the middle in the coming years, between young centers Misa, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith.
Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Misa.
Courtesy of Matt Meagher — follow Matt on Twitter and YouTube — here’s his Misa mixtape:
Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-1 pivot.
Elite Prospects: “The most detailed, driven, and complete player in the draft.”
Chris Peters, FloHockey: “He’ll still need work on his two-way play, but his offensive know-how, speed and improving strength have all put him on track to be a top-line player in the NHL.”
Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “ ‘There’s no player I’d trust more in a do-or-die situation in this draft class than Michael Misa.’ ”
Craig Button, TSN: “I question myself for questioning him.”
Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “What’s underrated is the fact that he has a pro frame and made significant gains off the puck this year.”
Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “It’s probably still Misa (who remains the consensus guy even if it’s not absolute) here [at No. 2] but don’t rule out Desnoyers.”
Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He projects as a star No. 1 center in the NHL that you can build a winning team around.”
Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “He’s a huge threat off the rush and working the weak side flank on the power play.”
If the San Jose Sharks don’t pick Misa, could they opt for Caleb Desnoyers? That’s the next mixtape!
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
This doesn’t sound like a close call.
What’s the player comp for Misa, does anybody know?
Prime Tyler Seguin has been the most recent comp for Misa. Others compare him a lot to Celebrini because of how good his two way game is at the age of 18. Anyone else the sharks take at two that isn’t named Misa or Schaefer would be a mistake.
If they like anyone else and don’t make the Blackhawks pay to move up, it’s a massive mistake, simple as that
The market for two-way centers is probably higher than ever. It may be a classic overreaction to recent events, but there is more and more of a mindset that having a Selke-caliber center is a big piece to winning a Stanley Cup. Blackhawks had Teows, Kings had Kopitar, Bruins had Bergeron, and now Panthers have Barkov. I think teams are chasing two-way play more than pure offensive ceiling these days.
I’ve read a couple places comparing his game to Tavares, but a better skater.
This is what I’ve read as well.
From the same town, too
In The Athletic, Scott Wheeler says, Marian Hossa. IF that turns out to be true our Sharkies would be getting quite a player!
Hossa was a selke level winger with size and power. Not sure I’m seeing that but that would be great.
From The Athletic’s paywalled comparables article today: Misa was the player I had the toughest time with in this exercise. I think there’s a little Dylan Larkin in his profile. I think there’s a little Sam Reinhart in his profile (though he’s a much better skater than Reinhart was). I think there’s some early years Paul Stastny to him when Stastny was a 70-plus point guy, but again, he’s a better skater and will have a better career and a high peak in all likelihood. I think there’s some Logan Couture, but again, I didn’t love it. And then I… Read more »
As someone who watched a shit ton of hoses and saw him live multiple times I can’t agree on any level. arguing seems like a better comparable IMO. Maybe Couture with better wheels? Hossa was like a lesser Jagr.
I don’t think he meant stylistically…he just meant Misa will play with the team that drafts him for seven seasons, then there’ll be a lockout where he’ll play in his home country, then he’ll sign with a new team for three seasons and in the final year of his deal he’ll be traded to the team that loses in the cup final. He’ll then sign a one year deal with the cup winner and lose in the final to his previous team, then sign long term with another team and win the cup that season and then two more cups… Read more »
“Hossa”… not “hoses”. fuckin spell check.
Scans more like a Freudian slip. Hose watcher.
Is this all you got? Homophobic insults? You’re really exposing yourself for the true degenerate piece of shit you are. Thanks for showing us the insecure little child that you truly are.
Ok, dude who sexually harrassed Pescadito through multiple clear requests to stop from him and others. Clown.
Very vague, naked gun style innuendo isn’t even in the same galaxy as homophobic insults you small minded putz.
i didn’t even remember who that exchange was with… the fact you do….? Means I’m living rent free!🤣
No, it means my brain works and can remember things that happened and I don’t flail around from day-to-day with always changing opinions that I can’t even keep track of or remember and being hostile to everyone, Trumpy.
This seems obvious when there is a large gap between the first two and everyone else. The only way SJ should not pick Misa is if the Islanders pass on Schaeffer and even then, it is close call.
I think the entire fanbase, or at minimum 99% of the fan base and the same amount of scouts, draft experts, etc. agree it is either Schaefer or Misa with the same amount thinking Misa will be number two. The only real question we as fans have is what GMMG will do with picks 30, 33, and 53. 1) GMMG uses them and other assets to move up and get Fiddler/Hensler. 2) GMMG uses some of those picks in a trade to acquire an NHL player. 3) GMMG stays put and uses them to draft three prospects like: Defensemen or… Read more »
I’m curious, why not Brzustewicz?
I do just wanna say that with Dickinson playing over 25% of the D minutes in London this year, and Bonk still on the team, too, there wasn’t a ton of room for Brzruebdjets to really play or standout. I assume Dickinson is not going to be in London next year and if Henry gets elevated to the Dickinson spot, he could see a major jump in his numbers. He’s seems to have the size and skating ability, and if he played for a lesser team, he might have been featured more. I think he could be a nice flyer… Read more »
Wanted to add that he measured 6’2″ 204 at the combine, so he checks some boxes on the needs side of things. We have no idea what the team will do with those picks. But if they use them, I think there is going to be some solid value, and the talent difference between the 15th pick and pick 33 isn’t likely to be big. It occurs to me that if this is a thing (and I readily admit it’s all speculation), but if taking Carry Price’s contract nets the Sharks either the 16th or 17th pick in the first,… Read more »
Mailloux is not a person the sharks should be interested in no matter how he is as a hockey player.
We went over this and I believe in second chances as long as the person has learned their lesson and become a better person. All he’s done since that happened 5 years ago is stay out of the news and play great hockey and say the right things. He was 18 years old and did a very stupid and hurtful thing.
Just be glad you’re perfect and don’t have anything to answer for.
None of us here know enough about it to condemn or redeem this kid. I’m good with what Grier and his staff decide on the character of the players.
I find his name difficult also. Thank god for copy and paste, lol. I can’t argue with your thoughts other than I do think Fiddler and Hensler are more projectable middle pair RDs than (where is that copy and paste again?) Brzustewicz. The prospect I have my eye on is in the next draft not named McKenna, Verhoeff. A 6 foot 4 212 pound first pair RD that was an exceptional status player for the CHL (like Misa) at 15. He is 16 with these measurables! He has almost no weaknesses in his game and put up 42 points (20… Read more »
There is a lot of speculation that guy is top 3 next year. My hope is for the team to finish 10th and get an Islanders style lottery win. I can’t stomach another bottom dwelling season, and it isn’t in the team’s best interests to crater for a 25.5% chance at McKenna either.
I agree with you thoughts and am not hoping on the Sharks tanking. The reality of the situation is that the Sharks will most likely be a bottom five team. They are improving. Last season was an improvement on the one before it. The season before the last they were historically bad and last season they were just bad. I am hoping this season they will be less bad (not sure that is the right way to say it). The FA market is very thin and every team in the NHL got a 7 mil cap bump. So, there will… Read more »
Don’t see the Sharks in any position to draft him.
Hmmm, maybe. I think the Sharks should be an improved team, but what teams do you think they’ll be leap frog in the standings? Unless Grier makes some major improvements on the blue-line and Askarov plays exceptionally well (and stays healthy), I’m not sure that they’ll finish higher than the bottom 5 or 6 teams.
I mean we’ve been over this. He already stated he intends to at least be in the playoff conversation and he doesn’t want to be a big seller at the TDL. Only he knows what changes are coming but he has to spend $20mil to get to the cap floor. I’ve originally asserted he would be closer to the ceiling g than the floor but I now think that’s unlikely.
Most teams are in the cellar, or close to it for more than two years after they’re bad enough to get their no. 1 or top 3 picks several draft in a row. They lost 4 or more of their most tradable assets before the deadline and still were a cellar team with those guys. They would have to not only replace those guys with better replacements but also have existing young players take big steps in their development. I would say that the odds are against them for acquiring the players needed this offseason to break them out of… Read more »
You sat is anecdotal. If they would have kept Blacky, Granny & Ceci until the TDL, they would have likely finished with a slightly better record. We won’t know what to expect until mid July. Right now there is incomplete data. I’m only going off what the GM said. He’s been pretty good at his job so far so I’m expecting improvement.
So far, the Sharks are only a team on paper. How could it be otherwise when it gutted itself and allowed all that talent to leave. But that is the plan Grier has layed out and his reliance on the draft and the current crop of prospects they have. They have still not tapped the FA stock or trade route for higher end players. Until they do, they will probably dwell somewhere in the cellar region. This is an area that we have not seen Grier operate in and we have nothing to judge him by until something happens. We… Read more »
Huh? He’s made a number of calculated additions that have worked. Some haven’t. Buts he’s do pretty good at adding when he’s not trying to get a top pick in the draft. He’s now publicly stated he doesn’t want to finish with a top pick and be a big seller at the TDL. I can only take the guy at his word.
He’s a GM, his vision is always on the line. It’s basically the whole job.😉
I agree that their chances should not be great. I do think they will still end up bottom five and have a chance at him. Never know.
But I am not hoping we are but, just being realistic about where I think we end up next season.
It’s pronounced Brew-Skay-vich. Or you can call him Brew-sky or Hank.
He will be a Shark at pick #30 & I love it!
Hank Brewsky sounds like a real hockey player, too!
sounds like Hank Brewsky played for either the Charlestown Chiefs or the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs in senior whaleshit hockey.
Sounds like the guy who gets into the team beer cooler prior to the game.🤣
He would be my choice as things stand.
With all I have been able to find out I think Brzustwicz is a very hit or miss prospect and at 30 I believe there is better more projectable and less risky talent (although forwards). Trethewey and Handel (among others) are just as good IMO and can be drafted later in the second round with pick 53. But, if they do pick him I will be good with it as they would have had extensive scouting on him seeing as Haltunnen and Dickinson are playing for the Knights and Dickinson was his defensive partner. For the record, I do like… Read more »
It would seem that Grier and his staff tend to agree with your philosophy here. Take the best player available at 30 or 33 vs. taking the best defenseman available. I was certain they’d walk up and take a defenseman at 33 last year, they took Chernyshov instead, and it was very clearly the right call. Reaching for need with a high pick is typically a recipe for disappointment. And this year, with reviews on the draft class overall so mixed, I think a lot of teams will give into the temptation to draft for need. They’ll convince themselves that… Read more »
We are in agreement.
Sharks will be lucky if he’s there at #30 & should run to the podium to get him there. Many mocks have him going 26-29.
Brewsky has many of the same “issues” that Brock Faber had in his draft year. How’s Brock doing now?
yeah, if we could turn back time and get Peterka and Faber instead of Weisblat and Bordeleau, that’d be nice.
One of the issues with the pace of the rebuild is just how empty the cupboard was when Grier took over. Eklund was pretty close to it for the under 22 sorts. Cardwell might be the next best.
True, but if you think of Chicago’s rebuild as essentially ending when Toews and Kane broke into the league, they really stopped acquiring talent through the draft after that. They also went through a barren patch between Keith/Seabrook and Toews/Kane. The Sharks have added complementary pieces in a different order, but I think their cupboard is as full as any team’s has been in my adult life.
Thing is, CHI had Seabrook, Keith and Byfuglien all coming into their prime when Toews and Kane were picked. Crawford was there as well. Hjallmarsson was in their prospect pool, too. They had a core of genuinely good players already. Even if it wasn’t obvious how good they’d become Outside of Eklund, Sharks had almost nothing when GMMG took over. If Faber and Peterka were also in house (as kads mused about), this rebuild would be a year or so further down the road. Agreed the Sharks cupboard is looking really good. Most of the guys in it are not… Read more »
If Grier cannot pull some major talent from the FA or trade pool, the rebuild will putter along for years. Playoffs are far away with just our prospects leading the team. We need some meat in our soup. MEAT! MEAT! MEAT!
just how much had you been drinking when you came to comment last night?🤪🤮🥴😵😜🤣🤣
Nothing on you personally but I hate this game. If the Sharks had drafted Forseberg or Niedermayer instead of Falloon…😕
100% agree.
This year’s draft is a crap shoot as to who will be there and who will not. And many mocks and scouts differ wildly after say pick 10-15.
Just my preference and thoughts which mean nothing.
Like I stated, if GMMG drafts him, I would trust that. But like Joseph said and so did GMMG at his last presser. He I think will pick BPA as he sees it.
Will be fun to find out who he thinks that is (assuming he actually uses those picks to draft a prospect).
This is why it so important for Grier to mine the FA and trade route and come up with something more tangible. Track record and toolbox is what is need at D. Draft is not going to solve our problems overnight.
This draft sounds a lot like the Bystedt draft. Outside of the top 7-8 the prospect value is similar on down into the middle of the 2nd. Better to keep more picks than wasting assets trying to get one specific player. Can probably trade the late 1st for an NHL player and still come away with 2 good prospects from the 2nd.
I agree. Stick and pick or move them for NHL players. You probably already listened to this, but JD at LOS did a mock scenario that involved trading 30 and 33 to get 19 and it sort of torpedoed the rest of his mock draft. The one exception I’d make is a trade with Nashville, if they’d be willing to take 30 and 53 for 23 I’d do that because I think one of Fiddler or Hensler should still be there. Chuck in Bordeleau’s rights as a sweetener, Nashville makes sense as a fresh start destination for him.
It’s a conundrum. STL needs pick quantity but #19 is a janky place in this year’s draft. #23 is a more useful spot but Nashville is probably looking to consolidate the same way we are.
Actually, now that I type that out – maybe there’s a good three way trade to be had there.
San Jose sends 30, 53 and Bordeleau to Nashville for 23.
Nashville sends 26 and 30 to St. Louis for 19?
St. Louis ends up with 26 and 30. Nashville ends up with 19, 53 and Bordeleau. Sharks end up with 23 and get to keep 33.
The consolidators consolidate and the diversifiers sail their old wooden ship into the sunset.
I mean we’re just Some Guys but that really does look workable to me.
I’m not sure 19 is janky but 23 is more useful. They’re 4 spots apart in a draft which most think is less predictable than most
If 53 is enough to get Spence, I wouldn’t want to make that trade, either.
Like you said, I think this draft is one you’d probably rather get quantity due to lack of distinguishable quality after the top 20, and probably not worth trading up for anything outside the top 12 and that would be too expensive to justify the type of player there anyways. Somebody is gonna hit, so if you’re gonna make the picks, make as many as you can.
If 53 in this year’s draft is enough to land Spence, I think they can just put together a different package. Colorado’s 2026 second, or even San Jose’s if that’s not enough.
I saw that draft and fwiw, I didn’t agree with JD assessment. The guys he got at 30 and 33 seemed less (combined) than what he got at 19 with Fiddler. No one is a sure thing, but Fiddler ticks really nicely on the risk/reward box
Me personally I wouldn’t do it. I’d rather have more shots I think from this particular draft.
Yeah I did. I think JD had two drafts that can be labeled quantity vs quality. His first draft with the trade was for quality. Fiddler and Hensler are within reach of a realistic trade scenario as they are expected to be available (or one of the two will) after pick 20. Both are better IMO and more projectable with less flaws than any RD after them. He also used both picks 30 and 33. I am not convinced he would have to do that but even if he thinks it’s worth it. His second draft was for quantity as… Read more »
Vansaghi is reportedly an ‘in your face’ grinder with modest skills and a major attitude. The interview below is good. Sheng’s question just before the 5 minute mark is telling. “I’m big. I’m physical, I’m in your face”. Might as well be Mozart to GMMG’s ears From FloHockey: Shane Vansaghi is a player that helped himself at the combine in both his interviews and with his performance. Pound-for-pound, he may be the strongest player in the draft. He showed that off in the grip strength test, finishing as the strongest on both the left and right hands. Vansaghi also grew… Read more »
Sweet!
The common comment I’m hearing on various videos is the top 20-ish or so are pretty promising and reasonably projectable. Crapshoot after that.
I’m warming to the idea of using 30 and 33 on Zonnon and Versaghi. Those are not upside swings, just the ‘in your face’ big forwards sorts GMMG wants in his bottom 6.
I’d prefer taking the upside shot on Fiddler using those picks to move up.
I mentioned over at FtF I think Frolov’s a bit unlikely because, from the small sample polled in the Athletic article (4 execs, 1 scout), he’s ranked as either the number one or two goalie in the draft (mainly number two), though one of them preferred Medvedev. I think the absolute latest we could get him without moving up is pick 53. After that we have pick 95 (I can say the actual number now that Edmonton’s out!) and I just don’t think he’ll still be there at that point. The only thing I think could lead us to being… Read more »
Great thoughts and I do think there’s a Russian bias.
Never know, Frolov might slip to 53 or IF GMMG really likes him he could move up.
He’s moved up to get players he’s liked in both drafts so it’s possible.
I really like Andreyanov and Medvedev too, so any of the three would be great.
I just think this draft has quality goalies and it would be cool if GMMG takes a swing or two.
Fun to think about and discuss.
Grier himself said that he thought the reason they got Chernyshov was because of Russian bias. I submitted a question at a 365 event asking if he thought they got him because Iggy got a bad sunburn and couldn’t put gear on to showcase himself at an event in Florida, and he said he thought it was more likely anti-Russian bias. Which is an inefficiency I can get behind exploiting. Not every Russian’s fault what their leader does. Fairly obvious people could just as well get hesitant about drafting Americans if they’re being fair about it, which they will of… Read more »
I don’t know, just a week ago more than a few people were screaming for Porter Martone.
Well, screaming is probably an exaggeration. But I think it’s fair to say there was a fair amount of enthusiasm for Martone.
I would say it was more resignation that it might be a possibility. Pretty sure there was literally only 1 person who actually preferred him over Misa. A bunch of us are more in the “In Grier We Trust” camp.
LMAO you were beating the drum!
“Resignation that it might be a possibility” *guffaw*
No I wasn’t you moron. Go get the quotes where I was beating the drum, dum dum.
I have always deferred to what Grier “might” do and said if they do take him that I hope they trade back. I repeatedly said if it were my choice it would be Schaefer or Misa. Nice attempt at rewriting history yet again.
Sharks fans are going to have to say his name in a Jar-Jar Binks voice; Misa likes!
ASS, why did you have to go there. Now that’s going to be echoing in my head every time I read his name in an article. Fuuuuuck.
(and wasn’t it the leader of the Gungans who said “misa likes” when he realizes that the Naboo don’t think they’re better than the Gungans….?) Fuck I hate myself that I know that.
I hate that I know you’re talking about a character named Boss Nass.
I hate that I love anything George Lucas thought of.
*exhausted* This is the way.
And that doesn’t have you questioning anything else you believe?
I question pretty much everything I believe, but not because George Lucas accidentally made a great trilogy starring prime Harrison Ford. Life has many mysteries, that one feels solved!
As long as you’re disavowing the prequels. The original trilogy is in my DNA.
Andor is also good. Most everything else? Ugh
It’s so confusing to me that there are teams capable of cranking out content as good as Andor and Rogue One, but then a story as ripe as Solo they botch. The prequels and sequels I blame squarely on George. He didn’t understand what people liked about the OG trilogy and couldn’t replicate the magic. The timing of the prequels didn’t help anything either, early days of CGI just looked so immediately dated compared to the practical effects they used in the 70s/80s.
Andor with Rogue 1 is the best star wars story and execution of all of it and it’s not close IMO.
I should have known when the number of comments on this post went out of control while I was gone for lunch that it was nerd shit.
I suppose the other 70 comments will have to satiate your appetite for sophisticated conversation about which dudes would be best at putting a rubber disc into a net while they wear thigh-highs.
Neeeeeerrrrrdddddssssss!
That quote suits you… “out to lunch” as usual. ;P
1000%!
🤣🤣🤣
Drafting on need the Islanders should take Misa number 1 because he can fill up the net and he’s big and strong enough to contribute in year 1. Schaefer is at least a year away from being a top pair and PP QB. Sharks should ask for Dobson and a 2026 number 1 in exchange for this year’s second pick. Win-win for both teams.
Honestly not a bad proposal. I think the Sharks say no, but I probably wouldn’t.
The Dobson trade sounds interesting. I think it would depend if the 2026 pick is protected and what Dobson wants in his contract.
Why would the Isles trade a first pair RD who fits very well with their just drafted first pair LD?
Rebuilding…
I’m not at all convinced Schaefer is the better pick. By all accounts, there’s a ton to like about Schaefer. But my assessments are always risk/reward oriented and no one’s seen Schaefer play a major role for 70 games. A year ago, he played 62 games in a lesser role (20 pts). We’ve seen that big role/full season with Misa. He’s played an enormous amount of OHL hockey. 2 years ago, he played 56 games, last year 84 and 69 this year. People have gotten to see him at his best — and importantly, at his worst. No doubt, he’s… Read more »
I mostly agree with your general points and then I’ll go on to say that if I had my free choice, it would be Schaefer, but I’m very happy with Misa. I would need time to warm up to almost any other outcome than just picking Schaefer or Misa.
Schaefer busted his collarbone making a dynamic offensive play at world juniors after dominating for 4 periods. There is nothing to suggest he wasn’t going to dominate the rest of the year.
there’s only good stuff to say about Schaefer.
“There is nothing to suggest he wasn’t going to dominate the rest of the year.”
That’s the assumption part — an assumption that isn’t needed with Misa because he’s done it. I do think its a meaningful consideration.
Gotta agree, everything that Schaefer showed can be the high end (above Misa’s ceiling), but you just don’t know how the rest of his season would’ve played out. A lot of questions about his impact come from how his team played once he got injured (Canada seemed worse), but that doesn’t automatically mean he was the only thing keeping the team together. Shifting the chemistry and roles of a team is impactful in itself. Misa had an amazing year for a forward, and Schaefer had an even more amazing 17 games. Schaefer has all the run way next year hopefully,… Read more »
I agree completely and am surprised scouts/media aren’t giving this more consideration. A potential first line center who played all year, IMO, should have a very realistic chance of going ahead of a potential top pairing defenseman who didn’t. They’re both extremely valuable positions.
I do think there isn’t as much to pick apart with Schaefer and there’s more dreaming going on. The idea that he’s a no-brainer 1OA seems to have sprouted more recently and there is no reason for Schaefer to have gained any meaningful separation when it didn’t exist in January. And with what Misa did, I agree it should have gone the other way, if anything. And having said all that, I would still take Schaefer. But I’m a Sharks fan. If I’m the Islanders and 1C is a glaring need, I would be very strongly considering Misa and it’s… Read more »
“If I’m the Islanders and 1C is a glaring need, I would be very strongly considering Misa and it’s weird that they seemingly aren’t.”
Perfectly stated.
Schaefer would be the better pick for the Sharks. Even assuming the value is about even (and consensus is still Schaefer has more value,) then it becomes a question of need. Sharks need D prospects more than forwards.
Misa or we riot!
Goddammit, thanks to some jerk on this thread, all I can see is, “You say Misa gonna riot?!?”
🤣🤣🤣
Yeah now I am really hoping for Schaffer, as Misa think this will haunt us for years to come!
Ok Jar Jar
Brad Marchand has now won two cups, two ways – as a rookie, and as a trade deadline acquisition. He’s been critical pieces of both runs (19 points in 2011 and 20 points in 2025), but he’s never helped a team go from also-ran to contender. The Sharks could help him check that box…
He’s the guy I think Grier should just try to outbid everyone else for. He just won, if you offer him $22M over the next two seasons he’s taking it.
Since it’s looking like all the other top end guys are going to either get way too much term or just stay home, I’m on board with Marchand. I think it would help these kids to see that rat up close and understand what it really takes.
My thoughts exactly. Dude is a winner. He plays with the edge required when the chips are down. He’s a living example of what it takes to succeed long term as a smaller NHL player. And he can still contribute meaningful offense. If the Sharks are really committed to giving Smith a shot up the middle, I think adding a rock steady veteran winger specifically to play with him is a must.
Yeah, after seeing his elite instincts on display, especially in Game 2 with those damned breakaways, it’s easy to imagine Smith feeding him those stretch passes regularly.
Would also be a great role model for ZachO, Eklund, Graf and really anyone about the winning mindset and going the extra mile
Theres Probably no better role model to turn Eklund into the type of smaller player I would want to keep.
100%. When it comes to high end agitators, there’s basically Marchand, Verbeek and then everyone else.
I do find it odd that Marchand and Verbeek look so much alike, and that for both their defining characteristic is their beak, but that’s a separate consideration.
Were they born like that or just got punched in the face a lot? Eklund is so pretty, I would hate for someone to ruin his beautiful face
you wanna throw Clowe and that beak into the mix?
He’s too tall, it throws the beak to body ratio off and he misses the cut.
I don’t think so. Sharks were 44 points out of the last playoff spot this season. 37-year old Brad Marchand is not going to turn this team into a contender. I know the Stanley Cup finals just happened and Marchand looked very good. But that’s a guy who looked really good playing on the defending Stanley Cup champ’s third line. The bidders for that guy’s services should be win-now teams looking for a middle 6 winger to tip them over the top, not the Sharks. Outbiding them for Marchand is like a guy who doesn’t own a suit blowing his… Read more »
It’s not about being a contender. It’s about teaching the youth what it takes to become one.
I might consider Marchand, Kane & Toews on overpay 2 year deals to fill out the forward ranks.
The first part of my post was intended to be tongue in cheek, I don’t think Marchand actually has enough juice left to be around when this team is competing. More to the point, he’s won and won recently. He’s more likely to consider a final big payday over another shot with a contender. If that’s the aim, no need to leave Florida. Take a sweetheart deal and stick around. The Sharks need mentorship, and more critically they need veteran players that can still actually contribute. They don’t need Marchand to be the player he was in the finals, just… Read more »
Doug Wilson came to San Jose at the end of his career wanting to be part of something new and exciting. There are guys who think that way.
Yes! I don’t expect anybody to make this a playoff team next season, but Marchand could show the players what they need to be to make it one soon.
The bits of Drew and Randy visiting the Cow Palace with Brodie are absolutely wonderful!! Not sure if Rusanowsky will have one as well. Its really great stuff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w38l_Lzvs-8
I want Michael Misa in a teal sweater.
‘Nuff said.
Donato re-signs with CHI, 4x$4mil deal.
Gotta admit, when he was in teal, didn’t see that coming
He always had talent. A lesson to not give up on a player, even three teams (BOS/MIN/SJS) in and 24 years old. I understand why San Jose let him go, I mean more as fans/writers, don’t write off a player completely.
This promises to be a bargain of a contract in this free agency market too.
I wouldn’t want him for that. I don’t think he’s that useful once they start becoming a playoff team.
As soon as they find legit top line players to skate with Bedard, Donato is a depth piece at best.
I just see Labanc 2.0. Won’t be able to play him on the 3rd line and won’t play strong enough to be in the top 6. Nice scorer though.