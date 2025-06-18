Misa Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?

Michael Misa is still the clubhouse leader to be the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.

While the San Jose Sharks system could really use a star defensive prospect i.e. Matthew Schaefer, he’s probably going first-overall to the New York Islanders. Center Misa has emerged as the seemingly clear-cut best prospect not named Schaefer in this Draft, regardless of position.

So it looks like the Sharks will have a good problem up the middle in the coming years, between young centers Misa, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith.

Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Misa.

Courtesy of Matt Meagher — follow Matt on Twitter and YouTube — here’s his Misa mixtape:

Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-1 pivot.

Elite Prospects: “The most detailed, driven, and complete player in the draft.”

Chris Peters, FloHockey: “He’ll still need work on his two-way play, but his offensive know-how, speed and improving strength have all put him on track to be a top-line player in the NHL.”

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “ ‘There’s no player I’d trust more in a do-or-die situation in this draft class than Michael Misa.’ ”

Craig Button, TSN: “I question myself for questioning him.”

Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “What’s underrated is the fact that he has a pro frame and made significant gains off the puck this year.”

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “It’s probably still Misa (who remains the consensus guy even if it’s not absolute) here [at No. 2] but don’t rule out Desnoyers.”

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He projects as a star No. 1 center in the NHL that you can build a winning team around.”

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “He’s a huge threat off the rush and working the weak side flank on the power play.”

If the San Jose Sharks don’t pick Misa, could they opt for Caleb Desnoyers? That’s the next mixtape!