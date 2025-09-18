SJHN Daily: Fun Times at Media Day, Elite Prospects Ranks Sharks’ System No. 1

The San Jose Sharks are back!

In town, that is.

Training camp kicks off on Thursday, but before that, San Jose Sharks players had Media Day, where lots of social media, TV, and advertising content is filmed for the upcoming season.

That also means that plenty of fun content was released today. Check out some of the highlights!

Annual Selfie Day 🤳 pic.twitter.com/HjYQXdN0Oa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

Misa is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/XFV9LjzPSC — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

Igor checking in 📍 pic.twitter.com/ndsuvh8r89 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

WILL SMITH pic.twitter.com/Y1o5L1IFSq — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

WE’VE GOT DELLY pic.twitter.com/G4KSkP6G5g — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

NBC Sports Bay Area had San Jose Sharks players blind rank franchise legends. Some did better than others. Macklin Celebrini wasn’t very happy with his list – which included himself at 10th overall – while Barclay Goodrow might have been the most satisfied with his result.

Mack, Toff, Misa and Dickinson blind rank some Sharks legends 🫣 Who had the best list? pic.twitter.com/bi849qFCDj — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 18, 2025

As promised 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1vr6FSzmH2 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 18, 2025

They also celebrated Mario Ferraro’s birthday. It’s been a big year for the 27-year-old, who got married and became a father!

Everyone wish Mario Ferraro a happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/eoLHlawCNb — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 17, 2025

We got a surprise for the birthday boy 😅 pic.twitter.com/bLcsAWTgLz — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 17, 2025

Jeff Skinner was a little unsure about his angry yell for the camera.

Us: Can you angry yell?

Jeff Skinner: 😃😂 pic.twitter.com/3MbSojNaAh — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2025

And there was plenty more fun bonus content too!

Asky is such a vibe 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jDr3pEXKqS — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 18, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Sharks fans already know just how good SAP Center looks in teal. But now the arena has added violet to its repertoire, as it hosted the Golden State Valkyries’ first-ever home playoff game Wednesday night. The Valkyries were the first WNBA team to make the playoffs in their expansion season, and with Chase Center busy, SAP Center was sold out and decked out for its substitute role!

Our friends the @valkyries lead 41-28 at the half The cheers were LOUD in @SAPCenter when the team went down the tunnel #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/8Qa5IifUia — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) September 18, 2025

Unfortunately, the Valkyries were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx.

Elite Prospects, even sans Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, ranks San Jose as having the top prospects pool in the NHL.

Collin Graf attended Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s third annual Always Dream Family Literacy Festival, hosted by the Children’s Discovery Museum.

Team USA announced its staff for the upcoming Olympic games. Former Sharks head coach David Quinn is headed to Milano Cortina, but should Ryan Warsofsky have gotten a chance too?

Sports Illustrated weighed in on who might be the Sharks’ next captain.

Around the NHL…

David Pastrnak will miss the start of training camp for the Boston Bruins, and Mackenzie Blackwood and two other Colorado Avalanche players will also miss part of training camp.

Three big questions await the Vegas Golden Knights.

Why are the Colorado Avalanche more excited ahead of this season?

Matthew Tkachuk will probably be out until December.

Mikael Backlund signs a two-year extension.

Connor Ingram is expected to be placed on waivers by the Utah Mammoth.

Gabriel Landeskog is healthy to start training camp for the first time since 2021.

Ozzy Wiesblatt’s brother Orca Wiesblatt passed away this past weekend.

What are some of the biggest training camp storylines?